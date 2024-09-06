Meet the Artist Behind the Tua Tagovailoa Mural in Wynwood

If you have walked around Wynwood recently, you may have noticed a new mural commemorating the start of the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season.
The mural, located on the corner of NW Fifth Avenue and NW 24th Street, depicts newly extended Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wearing his famous eyeblack crosses and a teal Dolphins jersey. He's been immortalized with his game face on and a football in his left hand.
Miami artist Ktano painted the piece as part of a collaboration between the Galera Collective, the NFL, and Paramount+.
"Glayson Leroy, the president of the Galera Collective, asked me if I could paint this mural of Tua with Paramount+ and the NFL," he tells New Times.
Originally from Cali, Colombia, Ktano has been painting for the past 18 years. Since moving to Miami five years ago, he has been painting photorealistic murals and small canvases. Some of his subjects have included other notable sports icons like Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.
popped up on social media yesterday, X users and Dolphins fans alike celebrated the work of art.
"Wow, that's fire 🔥," an X user wrote.
Ktano says the community's reaction has been amazing. He tells New Times it was an honor to paint a local icon in an important place like Wynwood.
"I am so grateful and want to thank Glayson Leroy from the Galera Collective, Hiero Veiga, Paramount+, the NFL for this opportunity, and in general, the community of Wynwood and Wynwood buggies, they have always been [so supportive]," he adds.
However, Ktano is still waiting for one person to notice his work: Tagovailoa, the subject himself.
"I am hoping he will see it," he says.