 Florida Loves an Open Relationship, New Data Shows | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Looking for a Third? Florida Ranks High for Interest in Polyamory

Polyamorous and ethically non-monogamous relationships are consensual partnerships of three or more individuals.
September 19, 2025
Image: a painted protest sign with heart stickers reads, "Love has no limits!"
Florida is curious about pairings involving more than two people. Photo by Robert Ashworth/Flickr
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Searching for a third? You aren’t alone. According to a recent study, Florida ranks high on the list of states interested in polyamory and open relationships.

The study comes from the non-monogamous dating app Sister Wives, which analyzed internal and Google search data to rank states' curiosity about polyamorous relationships. Florida ranked third in the nation, just behind Texas and California.

Polyamorous and ethically non-monogamous relationships are consensual partnerships of three or more individuals, and can include couples looking for temporary threesomes, throuples (three people in a committed relationship), quaples (four people in a committed relationship), and other permutations of relationships comprising more than two.

As impressive as the Sister Wives statistic might sound, the Sunshine State’s high placement might have something to do with population density — California, Texas, and Florida are the three most populous states in the country. Still, according to a survey by YouGov, interest in these types of relationships is rising nationwide, with around 3 in 10 Americans claiming that their ideal partnership is at least somewhat non-monogamous. A 2023 survey by Pew Research suggests this extends to wedded bliss, with about half of adults under age 30 (51 percent) saying they found open marriages acceptable.
click to enlarge An infographic titled "The Top 20 U.S. States for Poly-Dating" shows a map of the United States with 20 states marked with a number and those same states listed in ranking order below.
Non-monogamous dating app Sister Wives analyzed internal and Google search data to rank states' interest in polyamory and open relationships.
Sister Wives infographic
Georgia and New York round out the top five of the Sister Wives study. The former is the fourth-most populous state in the U.S., but it's the fourth-most interested in polyamorous connections. (New York is the fourth-most populous and fifth-most interested in non-monogamy).

According to Sister Wives, the Florida cities most interested in polyamorous relationships are Tampa and Orlando. "The state’s vibrant nightlife culture attracts a more diverse crowd, fostering more experimental approaches to relationships," their representatives claim.

Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, New York, and Las Vegas comprise the top cities interested in non-monogamy — no Florida cities made the top ten. Miami is conspicuously absent, which might come as a surprise given its hedonistic reputation and documented sexual curiosity. Sister Wives compiled its data from user locations, so Magic City daters may be opting for meeting their threesomes IRL instead of on the apps.

Having multiple partners isn’t for everyone — 80 percent of Americans surveyed by YouGov said they would "probably never" or "definitely never" enter into a non-monogamous relationship. For the polycurious, though, Sister Wives recommends the following ground rules: be clear on consent and boundaries, communicate issues and expectations, establish ground rules, and don’t take things personally.
Image: Celia Almeida
Before rejoining Miami New Times as culture editor in 2025, Celia Almeida freelanced for the paper starting in 2016, then came aboard as a staff editor in 2018. Beginning in late 2019, she served as digital editor for Ink. Her writing has been featured in Billboard, Consequence, Paper, and Rolling Stone, among other outlets.
[email protected]
A message from Celia Almeida: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Miami's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Asha Elias
Writer, mother, and reluctant socialite Asha Elias lives with her family in Miami Beach. She graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in print journalism and worked at Ocean Drive magazine. Pink Glass Houses is her first novel.
Instagram
Image: The 13 Most Underrated Museums in Miami

Miami Decoded

The 13 Most Underrated Museums in Miami

By Shawn Macomber
Image: The 10 Coolest Neighborhoods in Miami

Miami Decoded

The 10 Coolest Neighborhoods in Miami

By Jesse Scott
Image: Canes vs. Gators Gets ESPN College GameDay Treatment: What to Know

Sports

Canes vs. Gators Gets ESPN College GameDay Treatment: What to Know

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Documentary About Zoo Animals Escaping Ukraine War Is Backed by DiCaprio — and Four Miami Filmmakers

Film, TV & Streaming

Documentary About Zoo Animals Escaping Ukraine War Is Backed by DiCaprio — and Four Miami Filmmakers

By Genna Mark
Image: Documentary About Zoo Animals Escaping Ukraine War Is Backed by DiCaprio — and Four Miami Filmmakers

Film, TV & Streaming

Documentary About Zoo Animals Escaping Ukraine War Is Backed by DiCaprio — and Four Miami Filmmakers

By Genna Mark
Image: Dylan O’Brien Will Make an Appearance at Miami Film Festival Gems

Just Announced

Dylan O’Brien Will Make an Appearance at Miami Film Festival Gems

By Jose D. Duran
Image: The 13 Most Underrated Museums in Miami

Miami Decoded

The 13 Most Underrated Museums in Miami

By Shawn Macomber
Image: Bas Fisher Invitational Makes Its Weird Miami Tours Even More Accessible With New Book

Books

Bas Fisher Invitational Makes Its Weird Miami Tours Even More Accessible With New Book

By Liz Tracy
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation