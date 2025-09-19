Looking for a Third? Florida Ranks High for Interest in Polyamory

Searching for a third? You aren’t alone. According to a recent study, Florida ranks high on the list of states interested in polyamory and open relationships.
The study comes from the non-monogamous dating app Sister Wives, which analyzed internal and Google search data to rank states' curiosity about polyamorous relationships. Florida ranked third in the nation, just behind Texas and California.
Polyamorous and ethically non-monogamous relationships are consensual partnerships of three or more individuals, and can include couples looking for temporary threesomes, throuples (three people in a committed relationship), quaples (four people in a committed relationship), and other permutations of relationships comprising more than two.
As impressive as the Sister Wives statistic might sound, the Sunshine State’s high placement might have something to do with population density — California, Texas, and Florida are the three most populous states in the country. Still, according to a survey by YouGov, interest in these types of relationships is rising nationwide, with around 3 in 10 Americans claiming that their ideal partnership is at least somewhat non-monogamous. A 2023 survey by Pew Research suggests this extends to wedded bliss, with about half of adults under age 30 (51 percent) saying they found open marriages acceptable.
According to Sister Wives, the Florida cities most interested in polyamorous relationships are Tampa and Orlando. "The state’s vibrant nightlife culture attracts a more diverse crowd, fostering more experimental approaches to relationships," their representatives claim.
Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, New York, and Las Vegas comprise the top cities interested in non-monogamy — no Florida cities made the top ten. Miami is conspicuously absent, which might come as a surprise given its hedonistic reputation and documented sexual curiosity. Sister Wives compiled its data from user locations, so Magic City daters may be opting for meeting their threesomes IRL instead of on the apps.
Having multiple partners isn’t for everyone — 80 percent of Americans surveyed by YouGov said they would "probably never" or "definitely never" enter into a non-monogamous relationship. For the polycurious, though, Sister Wives recommends the following ground rules: be clear on consent and boundaries, communicate issues and expectations, establish ground rules, and don’t take things personally.