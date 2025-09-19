 Dolphins QB Roasted After Brutal Interception In Buffalo Bills Loss | Miami New Times
The Internet Roasts Tua Tagovailoa after Brutal Interception Versus the Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins fell to 0-3 after Tua Tagovailoa’s late interception sealed a 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.
September 19, 2025
Image: Game photo of Miami Dolphins quarterback receiving a snap from center during the September 18, 2025, game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
The internet roasted Tua Tagovailoa after he threw a game-sealing interception in the Miami Dolphins’ 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins walked into Thursday night’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills carrying the weight of an ugly 0-2 start and the world's expectations that they would collide with a Bills buzzsaw reminiscent of how Bethune-Cookman travels to play the Miami Hurricanes.

The haters said Miami couldn't pull out the victory. They said Tua Tagovailoa wouldn't come up big on the road when it was most needed. They told us the Dolphins' defense was refried ass.

And you know what? They were right. Honestly, great call by the haters.

Bills 31, Dolphins 21. Winless and last place in the AFC. Plus 500 'At Least You Tried' Domino's Pizza Points for the Dolphins, though, we guess.

Miami did come out and play four quarters of football that were closer to respectability than they've delivered all season. Unfortunately, the familiar cycle of hope-to-heartbreak remained unbroken as Tagovailoa threw the game away while the Fins tried to tie the score late in the fourth quarter.
Down 28-21 with just over three minutes remaining, Tagovailoa — provided a chance to silence his critics — attempted a pass to receiver Jaylen Waddle. Instead, he locked in on a throw that Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard read the entire way, jumping the route for a dagger interception that sealed Miami’s third straight loss.

The only thing more predictable than a camera quickly panning in the opposite direction to follow an opponent that just picked off a Tagovailoa pass is the internet having a field day making fun of it. And another dagger turnover from the Dolphins QB in a primetime game was no exception.

Sometimes you have to laugh to stop yourself from crying. So let's have a good giggle at the expense of a quarterback the Dolphins spend over $200 million to employ.

After his back-breaking interception, one user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, compared Tua's propensity to throw game-ending interceptions to that of the legendary Miami Heat player LeBron James — the accuracy, though!
The Hater Report joked that detective James Doakes from the Miami Metro Homicide unit in the Showtime series Dexter was trying to get to the bottom of whether Tua is actually betting on himself sucking, which would explain a lot and put all our minds at ease. 
One user, who apparently needed 'Tua Turndaballova' to toss one interception to cash his "over .5 interceptions" proposition bet, celebrated collecting the bag following his late-game turnover. Easy money.
Goldboys.com compared Tua's late-game heroics to those of a protester attempting to throw a far-too-heavy rock.
The popular NFL Memes account, with 1.5 million followers, quickly mocked Tua's "field vision," which seems to be limited to the moment before the snap and doesn't account for the different-colored jerseys that come into play after the ball is snapped. 
We've all thought it looked off, but one user found the perfect clip to portray how Tua has been launching deep throws since he began battling concussions.

This clip of Colin McGregor throwing a football, possibly for the first time, is the most accurate thing we've seen on the internet. It's as if he is running from an invisible pass rush. It's so close to the way Tua throws, it could be AI.
Barstool Gambling also got in on the action, showing clips of a 1933 leather-helmet-era football game in which a quarterback snaps the ball and immediately throws it to a pre-determined spot on the field, where a defense is waiting. If this isn't proof of time travel, nothing is. Call Joe Rogan; we have the smoking bullet.
NFL Memes had one more opinion about Tua before all was said and done, alluding to Tagovailoa's career 1-8 record against Buffalo, which includes some of his worst moments in a Dolphins uniform.

Tua is hereby required to call Josh Allen his daddy. Those are just the rules when you get bent over their knee and spanked this many times.
Does everyone feel better? Good. Hold onto that feeling as long as you can, because the 0-3 Dolphins will host the New York Jets in yet another primetime game next Monday night.

Three weeks done, 14 to go. 
Image: Ryan Yousefi
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
