 Dolphins Collapse Again in Absurd Loss to Patriots | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dolphins Collapse Again in Absurd Loss to Patriots

The Dolphins’ 0-2 start hit rock bottom with a gut-punch loss to the Patriots, undone by a 12-second swing.
September 15, 2025
Image: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola strikes a prayer-like pose after his team scored a touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on September 14, 2025.
Let us pray for a Dolphins season that doesn't wind up at 0-17. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The 1972 “Undefeated” Miami Dolphins are immortalized as the only team in NFL history to finish a season 17-0.

The 0-2 2025 Dolphins, on the other hand, already look destined to go down in franchise lore as the most quickly “defeated” team ever to take the field, trudging through a season that feels like it has a standing appointment with its own primetime funeral in Buffalo in Week 3.

At this rate, we wouldn't put it past them to be the first NFL team to go 0-17.
That’s the grim reality for a team that few had faith in heading into the season and saw fans already flying banners demanding the firing of its general manager and coach after just four quarters. But what unfolded in quarters five through eight felt like the end of an era.

Unpacking all that happened on Sunday would be a fool's errand, so we'll just fast-forward to the part where the Dolphins put an exclamation point on their latest shitting of the bed. Losing their home opener 33-27 to the New England Patriots in one of the most absurd ways imaginable, a kickoff return touchdown allowed just seconds after their own punt return score put them ahead was peak Dolphins misery.

This wasn’t just a loss; it was a gut punch that perfectly encapsulated decades of heartbreak baked into this franchise’s DNA. Just when you think you've seen everything as a Fins fan, Sunday happens.

It played out like this: the Dolphins' Malik Washington broke loose for a 74-yard punt return touchdown with just over seven minutes remaining in the game to put Miami up 27-23.

Soak it in. Feel the good feels. The Dolphins have life.
Now disregard everything you just felt and accept the fact that, because the Dolphins can't have nice things, mere seconds in real-time later, the Patriots' Antonio Gibson immediately answered with a 90-yard kickoff return to put New England back on top, 30-27.

Here is video evidence of that moment in time — when Dolphins fans' smiles turned upside down. Twelve seconds. Fins fans had something to be happy about for just half of an NBA shot clock.
We could put words here to describe the feeling of watching another Dolphins victory snatched from the jaws of victory, but we'll just let the reaction of X user Fins TD PHINS TALK sum up everyone's reaction.

If there was ever a video depiction of what it feels like to be a Miami Dolphins fan, this is it. We are all this man. 
Now, at 0-2, Miami heads into Buffalo for what feels destined to be a Thursday Night Massacre against Josh Allen and the Bills, a game that could, and should, mercifully mark the end of Mike McDaniel’s tenure as head coach of the team. McDaniel's postgame demeanor and absurd scatterbrained responses at the podium felt like a man on borrowed time that he may prefer not even to be loaned.

His response to how the team can turn the season around may go down in team lore as one of the most embarrassing, which is really saying something.

“Uhm, we’re, to win games you have to win the game, umm, not lose the game... honestly. And that, that is how you lose the game.” McDaniel said to the media following the harrowing the game.

Yes, really.
If you have some weird fetish you've subconsciously developed over the years to watching the Dolphins get their portholes pushed in, boy, will this Thursday's game against the 2-0 Bills be a fun watch for you. Even on their best day, a good Dolphins team can get routed in Buffalo. A bad, injured Dolphins team that is on the verge of firing its head coach, going up against what looks like another Bills team destined to contend for a Super Bowl, is a recipe for an all-time beatdown.

You might want to consider picking up some of the Dolphins' new black "Rivalries" jerseys, as a funeral is scheduled to take place in Buffalo in four days. 
Image: Ryan Yousefi
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
A message from News Editor Natasha Yee: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

Government

Who Are the Highest-Paid Miami-Dade County Employees?

By Alex DeLuca
Image: 'Having Multiple Orgasms': The Nikki Beach Texts Miami Beach Doesn't Want You to See

Miami Beach

'Having Multiple Orgasms': The Nikki Beach Texts Miami Beach Doesn't Want You to See

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Image: State Appeals Court Rules Florida Open Carry Ban Unconstitutional

Government

State Appeals Court Rules Florida Open Carry Ban Unconstitutional

By Mitch Perry
Image: Leslie Roberts' Co-Conspirator Sentenced for Role in Warhol Forgery Scheme

Coconut Grove

Leslie Roberts' Co-Conspirator Sentenced for Role in Warhol Forgery Scheme

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Miami Store Sold Epstein Sweatshirt for $11K. Who the Hell Bought It?

Trump

Miami Store Sold Epstein Sweatshirt for $11K. Who the Hell Bought It?

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: Leslie Roberts' Co-Conspirator Sentenced for Role in Warhol Forgery Scheme

Coconut Grove

Leslie Roberts' Co-Conspirator Sentenced for Role in Warhol Forgery Scheme

By Naomi Feinstein
Image: 'Having Multiple Orgasms': The Nikki Beach Texts Miami Beach Doesn't Want You to See

Miami Beach

'Having Multiple Orgasms': The Nikki Beach Texts Miami Beach Doesn't Want You to See

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Image: Miami Ranks as Top Homebuyer Market in U.S. Amid Mass Delistings

Real Estate

Miami Ranks as Top Homebuyer Market in U.S. Amid Mass Delistings

By B. Scott McLendon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation