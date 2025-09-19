Miami Movie Theaters Screening Taylor Swift's "Release Party of a Showgirl"

Lights, camera, action: The life of a showgirl never stops.
After conquering the box office in late 2023 with her Eras Tour concert film, Taylor Swift has announced she'll return to the big screen next month with "Release Party of a Showgirl," a movie theater experience happening the same weekend as the release of her forthcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
"I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, the Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 to Oct 5 only in cinemas," wrote Swift in an Instagram post announcing the three-day event.
Like her last foray into theaters, "Release Party of a Showgirl," isn't some left-hand turn into arthouse filmmaking. Instead, it's inextricably tied to Swift's music. "You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single 'The Fate of Ophelia,' along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut-by-cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl ❤️🔥," Swift writes.
Almost immediately after Swift announced the screenings at AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters, all three sites experienced wait times and even crashes as Swifties descended upon the digital box offices. Fandango took the better part of an hour to get its listings online.
Runtime is listed at approximately 89 minutes, and ticket costs vary by theater. According to Swift's post, the film will only screen in theaters from October 3 through 5, but Swifties will remember she surprised fans by adding Thursday night screenings of the Eras Tour film at the last minute, and later put it on Disney+. The woman loves surprises.
If you don't mind waiting in a queue (and nothing could be worse than the Eras Tour wait times), here are the Miami theaters screening "Release Party of a Showgirl."
- AMC Aventura 24, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. #3001, Aventura; 305-466-9880, amctheatres.com.
- AMC Dine-In Coral Ridge 10, 3401 NE 26th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-9666; amctheaters.com.
- AMC Hialeah 12, 780 W. 49th St., Hialeah; 305-826-7245; amctheaters.com.
- AMC Pembroke Lake 9, 12085 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 754-210-2148; amctheaters.com.
- AMC Pompano Beach 18, 2315 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-946-8416; amctheaters.com.
- AMC Sunrise 8, 4321 NW 88th Ave., Sunrise; 954-828-0783; amctheaters.com.
- AMC Sunset Place 24, 5701 Sunset Dr. #300, South Miami; 305-740-8904; amctheaters.com.
- AMC Tamiami 18, 11865 SW 26th St., Miami; 786-507-5916; amctheaters.com.
- AMC Weston 8, 1338 SW 160th Ave., Sunrise; 954-903-4168; amctheaters.com
- Cinemark Bistro Boca Raton and XD, 3200 Airport Rd., Boca Raton; 561-395-4695; cinemark.com.
- Cinemark Boynton Beach 14, 1151 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach; 561-752-9797; cinemark.com.
- Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD, 15601 Sheridan St., Davie; 954-680-3495; cinemark.com.
- Regal Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd. #1840, Plantation; 844-462-7342; regmovies.com.
- Regal Dania Pointe, 128 Sunset Dr., Dania Beach; 844-462-7342; regmovies.com.
- Regal Kendall Village, 8595 SW 124th Ave., Miami; 844-462-7342; regmovies.com.
- Regal Magnolia Place, 9645 Westview Dr., Westview; 844-462-7342; regmovies.com.
- Regal Sawgrass, 2600 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise; 844-462-7342; regmovies.com.
- Regal Southland Mall, 20505 S. Dixie Hwy., Ste. 1301, Miami; 844-462-7342; regmovies.com.
- Regal Westfork, 15977 Pines Blvd. on Dykes Rd., Pembroke Pines; 844-462-7342; regmovies.com.
Taylor Swift's "Release Party of a Showgirl." In theaters Friday, October 3, through Sunday, October 5. Check with individual theaters for screening times and ticket costs.