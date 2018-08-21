Six Things to Do in Miami When It's Insanely Hot Outside

Summer in Miami can be a real bummer. It’s sticky, it’s sweaty, and some days it’s downright sweltering. When you can see the heat waves rising up from the earth and smell the molten pavement, you know you're in for a frizzy-haired, pit-stained day.
But we who choose to live here do so because we like it, temperature
1. Top Golf. Why not hit some balls in a climate-controlled golf cage? At Top Golf there are 100+ hitting bays available along with a full-service restaurant and bar. There’s a rooftop terrace with a fire pit too, if you want to just sit back and lounge. It’s a good idea to reserve in advance
2. 94th Aero Squadron. If you’re looking for something out of the box and want to have a nosh too, head to 94th Aero Squadron restaurant where you can sit inside and watch planes take off from Miami Airport. There’s something dreamy about travel and aviation, people coming and going — and when it's scorching out there, you can dream of jetting off to someplace more temperate like, say, the North Pole. The restaurant has a nice happy hour too, which is always a fun time to check out a restaurant. Saddle up to the bar and watch those giant birds take off. 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-261-4220; 94thmiami.com. Open Monday to Saturday for lunch and dinner, and Sundays for brunch and dinner. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
3. iFly. Also pretty novel is iFly indoor skydiving. Finally, you get to fly! But first, you’ll meet with an instructor who trains you. Next, you and the instructor enter a flight chamber and get buoyed up into a wind tunnel that will have you feeling like a weightless wonder, à la Charlie in the Chocolate Factory after drinking the fizzy lifting drink. 11690 W. State Rd. 84, Davie; 954-280-4359; iflyworld.com/fort-lauderdale. Open seven days a week.
4. The Standard. It's a shame to spend your whole summer indoors, even if the alternative is braving sweltering humidity. If you've just gotta see the sun, the Standard Hotel provides a wide variety of ways to stay cool (or at least cool-ish). Once the former 1960s era Lido Hotel, the Standard has kept its vintage charm while giving strong boho, tropical, spa-hotel vibes. The lush atmosphere and water views of the bay are all centered around a large swimming pool with built-in underwater speakers, pumping out ambient tunes as you swim/float/relax into a dream-like state. But on certain days, you won’t want to be stuck with your head under water. On Fridays DJ Pam Jones spins an eclectic mix of anything from electro house and R&B to hip-hop and funk. Saturdays bring DJ Lumin's sexy, soulful foray into music with disco, deep house, and some super solid R&B. Let the DJs do their thing and get to groovin’. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com.
5. Books & Books. Head to literary events and readings at Books & Books, Miami's renowned locally owned independent bookstore, to stimulate the old intellect. Poetry readings, photography exhibits, cooking classes and more — these are just some of the offerings at the different Books & Books locales around town. And even better, most of them are free. The Coral Gables store hosts the lion’s share of events, but you can also hit up locations in Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Coconut Grove, and at the Adrienne Arsht Center and Miami International Airport. Multiple locations; booksandbooks.com.
6. Nite Owl. Escaping the heat inside a movie theater is a summertime tradition, and Nite Owl theater offers a unique way to do just that. Catch a late-night viewing of one of their nightly featured, 35mm, cult classic films at a venue right in the heart of the Design District. Advance tickets are recommended as space is limited. Go on and get nostalgic, and indulge yourself in one of those timeless throwback flicks on the big screen. 3930 NE Second Ave., #201, Miami; niteowltheater.com. Tickets cost $10.
