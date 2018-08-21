Six Things to Do in Miami When It's Insanely Hot Outside

Summer in Miami can be a real bummer. It’s sticky, it’s sweaty, and some days it’s downright sweltering. When you can see the heat waves rising up from the earth and smell the molten pavement, you know you're in for a frizzy-haired, pit-stained day.

But we who choose to live here do so because we like it, temperature be damned. And enterprising locals have cooked up no shortage of ways to beat the heat. Check out these cool-down opportunities, and don't worry — winter will be here before you know it.

Courtesy of Topgolf

1. Top Golf. Why not hit some balls in a climate-controlled golf cage? At Top Golf there are 100+ hitting bays available along with a full-service restaurant and bar. There’s a rooftop terrace with a fire pit too, if you want to just sit back and lounge. It’s a good idea to reserve in advance as busy times can have you waiting hours to get a slot. 17321 NW Seventh Ave. Miami Gardens; topgolf.com/us/miami-gardens. Prices range from $25 to $45 for the hour, up to six people per bay. Open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. through midnight or later.