New Times' selections span raucous day clubs, tranquil hotel pools, public options, and seemingly everything in between. It can be oh-so-easy to get lost in the possibilities, but there are some clear winners, folks. For the sake of this list, only pools that are accessible to the public were fair game (e.g., no “hotel guests only” spots made the list).
So grab your shades and that tanning lotion. Here, in alphabetical order, are the ten best pools in Miami.
The Confidante4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
833-816-4530
hyatt.com
The pool at this retro-glam icon strikes the perfect balance of party and chill. The deck space is clad in color-popping lounge chairs, turf, and scattered palms. A day pass ($50) gets you access to two heated pools, cocktail service, and the Confidante’s lively Backyard. Within the Backyard and between dips in its pools, you can play larger-than-life yard games or kick back in one of the many chaise longues. If you’re looking to splurge, cabana service starts at $400.
Daer Dayclub1 Lucky Street, Hollywood
954-779-4750
hardrocknightlife.com
This spot totally rocks, whether it’s within or just beyond its 21,000-square-foot confines. No other place in the world can you shake that rump to world-class DJs with a 30-plus story guitar-shaped hotel looming over you. Daer Dayclub's pool space has two dipping pools surrounded by cabanas, daybeds, and bungalows, with a DJ booth and 40-foot LED screen as its entertainment focal point. If you’re looking for a Vegas-style pool party, this is the place to do it in South Florida. The cover charge typically starts at $20, with daybeds, cabanas, and bungalows starting in the $1,000 to $3,500 range, depending on who’s spinning that day.
Diplomat Beach Resort3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood
954-602-6000
hilton.com
Groups — especially groups with kids — are never let down at this Hollywood Beach gem. Access to the Diplomat Beach Resort’s water utopia starts at $512 a day for a group of four. You get a lot for the price, including a cabana of your choice, access to two pools (an infinity pool and a lagoon pool, which has two waterfalls), two hot tubs, a private server, umbrella, bottles of water, and more. Pro-tip: Get there early and get a lagoon pool deck cabana, which has a 50-inch flatscreen HDTV, minifridge, and cooling fan. For kiddos, there’s a slide-filled splash park, too.
Mondrian South Beach1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1500
sbe.com
When in South Beach, the beaches on the Atlantic side tend to get all the love. But let’s not forget the bayside and the magic that awaits at Mondrian South Beach. Baia Beach Club is the Mondrian’s pool haven, complete with daybeds, a sunset pool bar, and sweeping views of Miami’s skyline. Group daybed reservations start at $500, and you’ll want to book your experience ahead of time. For regulars, Baia offers memberships that encompass pool access in addition to spa discounts, fitness center entry, yoga classes, and social events.
The National1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-2311
nationalhotel.com
For infinity-edge pool lovers, this is bliss. At 203 feet, the National's pool is the city’s longest. (Fun fact: At one point, it was also the longest pool in the entire state of Florida.) Complementing the vibe is a second leisure pool, tropical fauna galore, and oodles of options on the chaise longue and cabana front. Day passes to access the grounds are $45, and you’ll want to leave the kids at home as the resort is adults-only.
Novotel Miami Brickell1500 SW First Ave., Miami
786-600-2600
novotelmiami.com
Bargain alert! A $25 day pass gets you quite a bit at Novotel Miami Brickell. In addition to pool access, you also get gym access, free Wi-Fi, and parking. Beyond the traditional day of soaking up the rays, the Novotel Miami Brickell regularly hosts rooftop movie nights, yoga sessions, and other fun happenings. Beyond the pool deck itself, you’ll enjoy the panoramic views of the Brickell neighborhood — and well beyond — too.
SLS Brickell1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-239-1300
sbe.com
The SLS pool game throughout Miami is strong. Case and point: The Altitude Pool Deck at SLS Brickell. Perched high in the sky, you’ll find two pools, chaise longues aplenty, free Wi-Fi, and cold-plunge pools. The vibe is urban chic, with massive potted plant-like trees coloring the landscape. Day passes start at $50, and if you want to pamper yourself, book a session at the adjacent Ciel Spa. If you’re looking to do a Tour de SLS in Miami, make sure to hit the equally as dazzling SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach too.
The Standard Spa, Miami Beach40 Island Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-1717
standardhotels.com
The pool at the Standard is anything but standard. This celebrated Miami Beach spot’s grounds are an adult playground complete with an infinity pool, arctic plunge, and Roman waterfall hot tub. A day pass runs for $80 and includes access to the aforementioned amenities as well as the property’s spa. With massage, facial, nail, and body treatment options galore, you’ll probably want to book a spa package too. Make sure to walk its grounds, too — there is a shady swing lounge, garden fire lounge, and sunrise yoga dock, among other tranquil nooks.
Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-687-0234
strawberrymoonmiami.com
In 2021, nightlife mogul David Grutman and music mastermind Pharrell Williams opened the Goodtime Hotel. The hotel boasts the bright and contemporary stellar vibes you'd expect, and its swim club is no exception. The Pool at Strawberry Moon has two pools, vibrant landscaping, and irresistible striped cabanas. Pro tip: While the pool is only available to hotel guests, the public can access it during ticketed events. Or rally some friends and splurge on a daybed, cabana, or bungalow (starting at $400 during the week) any day.
Venetian Pool2701 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables
305-460-5306
coralgables.com
This is the public pool that makes tourists say, "OMG, they had this crazy-ass, amazing pool in South Florida." Built in the 1920s from a coral rock quarry, today, this rock-clad pool masterpiece contains 820,000 gallons of water, two waterfalls, and stunning palm and cave-like landscapes. If you're a Coral Gables resident, admission runs just $6.50, for nonresidents, it's $21. Discounts are available for kids ages 3 to 12 — and, yes, pool lovers of all ages will have a blast here.