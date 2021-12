The Ten Best Pools in Miami

click to enlarge The Confidante's pool emits a retro meets chill ambiance. Photo by Chris Carter

The Confidante 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

833-816-4530

hyatt.com

click to enlarge With the world-famous Guitar Hotel looming, Daer's dayclub makes for a one-of-a-kind party experience. Photo courtesy of Daer

Daer Dayclub 1 Lucky Street, Hollywood

954-779-4750

hardrocknightlife.com

click to enlarge It's worth a quick adventure to the Diplomat in Hollywood for its pool. Photo courtesy of the Diplomat Beach Resort

Diplomat Beach Resort 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood

954-602-6000

hilton.com

click to enlarge Step aside, ocean views. The bayside is a place to be at Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach. Photo courtesy of Baia Beach Club

Mondrian South Beach 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-514-1500

sbe.com

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the National Hotel

The National 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-532-2311

nationalhotel.com

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Novotel Miami Beach

Novotel Miami Brickell 1500 SW First Ave., Miami

786-600-2600

novotelmiami.com

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of SLS Brickell

SLS Brickell 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-239-1300

sbe.com

click to enlarge The pool scene at the Standard is anything but standard. Photo courtesy of the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-1717

standardhotels.com

click to enlarge With David Grutman and Pharrell Williams at the reigns of Strawberry Moon, it has the world-class vibes you'd expect. Photo by Alice Gao

Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

786-687-0234

strawberrymoonmiami.com

click to enlarge Built from a rock quarry in the 1920s, the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables rocks. Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

Venetian Pool 2701 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables

305-460-5306

coralgables.com

Just in case Miami’s white-sand beaches or Biscayne Bay aren’t enough, Miami has pools, pools, and more pools for all to soak up year-round.' selections span raucous day clubs, tranquil hotel pools, public options, and seemingly everything in between. It can be oh-so-easy to get lost in the possibilities, but there are some clear winners, folks. For the sake of this list, only pools that are accessible to the public were fair game (e.g., no “hotel guests only” spots made the list).So grab your shades and that tanning lotion. Here, in alphabetical order, are the ten best pools in Miami.The pool at this retro-glam icon strikes the perfect balance of party and chill. The deck space is clad in color-popping lounge chairs, turf, and scattered palms. A day pass ($50) gets you access to two heated pools, cocktail service, and the Confidante’s lively Backyard. Within the Backyard and between dips in its pools, you can play larger-than-life yard games or kick back in one of the many chaise longues. If you’re looking to splurge, cabana service starts at $400.This spot totally rocks, whether it’s within or just beyond its 21,000-square-foot confines. No other place in the world can you shake that rump to world-class DJs with a 30-plus story guitar-shaped hotel looming over you. Daer Dayclub's pool space has two dipping pools surrounded by cabanas, daybeds, and bungalows, with a DJ booth and 40-foot LED screen as its entertainment focal point. If you’re looking for a Vegas-style pool party, this is the place to do it in South Florida. The cover charge typically starts at $20, with daybeds, cabanas, and bungalows starting in the $1,000 to $3,500 range, depending on who’s spinning that day.Groups — especially groups with kids — are never let down at this Hollywood Beach gem. Access to the Diplomat Beach Resort’s water utopia starts at $512 a day for a group of four. You get a lot for the price, including a cabana of your choice, access to two pools (an infinity pool and a lagoon pool, which has two waterfalls), two hot tubs, a private server, umbrella, bottles of water, and more. Pro-tip: Get there early and get a lagoon pool deck cabana, which has a 50-inch flatscreen HDTV, minifridge, and cooling fan. For kiddos, there’s a slide-filled splash park, too.When in South Beach, the beaches on the Atlantic side tend to get all the love. But let’s not forget the bayside and the magic that awaits at Mondrian South Beach. Baia Beach Club is the Mondrian’s pool haven, complete with daybeds, a sunset pool bar, and sweeping views of Miami’s skyline. Group daybed reservations start at $500, and you’ll want to book your experience ahead of time. For regulars, Baia offers memberships that encompass pool access in addition to spa discounts, fitness center entry, yoga classes, and social events.For infinity-edge pool lovers, this is bliss. At 203 feet, the National's pool is the city’s longest. (Fun fact: At one point, it was also the longest pool in the entire state of Florida.) Complementing the vibe is a second leisure pool, tropical fauna galore, and oodles of options on the chaise longue and cabana front. Day passes to access the grounds are $45, and you’ll want to leave the kids at home as the resort is adults-only.Bargain alert! A $25 day pass gets you quite a bit at Novotel Miami Brickell. In addition to pool access, you also get gym access, free Wi-Fi, and parking. Beyond the traditional day of soaking up the rays, the Novotel Miami Brickell regularly hosts rooftop movie nights, yoga sessions, and other fun happenings. Beyond the pool deck itself, you’ll enjoy the panoramic views of the Brickell neighborhood — and well beyond — too.The SLS pool game throughout Miami is strong. Case and point: The Altitude Pool Deck at SLS Brickell. Perched high in the sky, you’ll find two pools, chaise longues aplenty, free Wi-Fi, and cold-plunge pools. The vibe is urban chic, with massive potted plant-like trees coloring the landscape. Day passes start at $50, and if you want to pamper yourself, book a session at the adjacent Ciel Spa. If you’re looking to do a Tour de SLS in Miami, make sure to hit the equally as dazzling SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach too.The pool at the Standard is anything but standard. This celebrated Miami Beach spot’s grounds are an adult playground complete with an infinity pool, arctic plunge, and Roman waterfall hot tub. A day pass runs for $80 and includes access to the aforementioned amenities as well as the property’s spa. With massage, facial, nail, and body treatment options galore, you’ll probably want to book a spa package too. Make sure to walk its grounds, too — there is a shady swing lounge, garden fire lounge, and sunrise yoga dock, among other tranquil nooks.In 2021, nightlife mogul David Grutman and music mastermind Pharrell Williams opened the Goodtime Hotel . The hotel boasts the bright and contemporary stellar vibes you'd expect, and its swim club is no exception. The Pool at Strawberry Moon has two pools, vibrant landscaping, and irresistible striped cabanas. Pro tip: While the pool is only available to hotel guests, the public can access it during ticketed events. Or rally some friends and splurge on a daybed, cabana, or bungalow (starting at $400 during the week) any day.This is the public pool that makes tourists say, "OMG, they had this crazy-ass, amazing pool in South Florida." Built in the 1920s from a coral rock quarry, today, this rock-clad pool masterpiece contains 820,000 gallons of water, two waterfalls, and stunning palm and cave-like landscapes. If you're a Coral Gables resident, admission runs just $6.50, for nonresidents, it's $21. Discounts are available for kids ages 3 to 12 — and, yes, pool lovers of all ages will have a blast here.