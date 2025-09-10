The 10 Most Exclusive Members' Clubs in Miami

These membership spaces are playgrounds for culturally curious, wellness-obsessed, and well-connected people with plenty of spending money — isolated sanctuaries where you can sip a turmeric spritz post cold plunge or casually swap business ideas over matcha.
As Miami continues to evolve into a hub for global tastemakers, the city's members-only scene is expanding to meet the moment. Some clubs lean into laid-back luxury, others court innovation, and many balance health, hedonism, and high design in equal measure.
We've rounded up some of Miami's most coveted membership clubs, from the ultra-discreet to slightly more accessible options.
The Bath Club
5937 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-867-5938
thebathclub.com Along Miami Beach's famed Millionaire's Row, the Bath Club is a private membership club that marries old‑world sophistication with resort‑style amenities. Housed in a restored 1920s Mediterranean‑Revival mansion and complemented by a modern residential tower, the club sits on a gated 5.3‑acre oceanfront enclave with more than 500 linear feet of private beach.
Membership unlocks a range of perks, including a fine‑dining venue and poolside café, European‑style beach service, two clay tennis courts, a spa and full fitness center, lap‑lane swimming pools, hot tubs, a kiddie playground, a billiards lounge, a business center, valet parking, and 24‑hour security with dual checkpoint access. Initiation starts at around $20,000, with annual dues in the $18,000 range.
Casa Tua
1700 James Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-1010
casatualife.comA cornerstone of Miami Beach's social scene, Casa Tua is a refined private club wrapped in Italian charm. Above its revered restaurant sits an intimate lounge designed as a cozy second living room for members to connect over bespoke cocktails and curated Italian wine selections. Members enjoy priority reservations, exclusive events, and an arts‑focused community in a space that feels more like a friend's elegant home than a flashy lounge.
Membership tiers accommodate individuals, couples, and even under‑34s. Initiation fees range from $700 to $3,400, and annual dues cost between $2,500 and $11,500, depending on whether you opt for local or global access to Casa Tua locations in Miami, Aspen, New York, and Paris.
The Club at the Moore
4040 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-209-2100
mooremiami.com Located in the historic Moore Building in the heart of the Design District, the Club at the Moore offers a refined space for Miami's creative crowd. The club features a chef-driven restaurant, cocktail lounges, rotating exhibitions, and access to boutique hotel suites and coworking areas, and programming ranges from intimate concerts to curated speaker panels. Membership starts at $5,000 annually (plus a $5,000 initiation fee), with a reduced rate for members under 30, and select lifetime memberships offering expanded perks.
Faena Rose
3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-534-8800
faena.comFaena Rose is an art-and-culture-forward private members' club located in the Faena District on Miami Beach. Membership is capped at around 500, ensuring an intimate community of creatives, leaders, and cultural connoisseurs. Members enjoy a robust annual calendar (more than 60 events each year), including pre‑release film screenings, speaker series, guest‑chef dinners, and live performances.
Perks extend across the Faena campus: VIP access to the beachfront Faena Beach Club, preferred pricing and private lines at Tierra Santa Healing House spa, and hotel services including concierge support and beachside butlers. Initiation and annual dues cost about $10,000 and $8,000, respectively.
MM Beach Club at Casa Neos
40 SW N. River Dr., Miami
305-800-6367
mm-club.comMM Beach Club at Casa Neos transports members straight to the Mediterranean without leaving the 305. This private sanctuary boasts its own dock with complimentary boat access, a warm saltwater pool, plush sunbeds and cabanas, and an upscale menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes and curated cocktails. Membership unlocks these perks, plus preferred reservations at top fine dining and rooftop venues, with yacht transfers available, too.
Mila MM
1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
786-706-0744
mila-miami.com Tucked discreetly beneath Mila Restaurant on Miami Beach's Meridian Avenue, Mila MM is a members-only enclave that feels like a secret. Once you step through its private entrance, you arrive at a lush lounge with plush velvet seating and a marble bar. Members enjoy cuisine crafted by Chef Michaël Michaelidis and theatrical, table-side mixology experiences courtesy of a rolling cocktail cart. Membership grants preference across Riviera Dining Group's portfolio — Mila, Casa Neos, and Claudie — delivering a holistic gourmet lifestyle backed by seamless service.
Shelborne by Proper
1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-341-1400
shelborne.com Miami Beach's midcentury gem has been reimagined as the Shelborne by Proper, a design-forward oceanfront hotel that doubles as a private club for locals seeking curated beachfront and wellness access. Members enjoy a dedicated private beach club with cabanas, a sun-drenched pool deck anchored by a 1950s diving board, and full access to the hotel's 24-hour fitness center and spa-like amenities. The property also features various dining destinations: a pool bar, an elegant lobby lounge, cocktail bar Little Torch, and soon, seafood-driven Pauline. Memberships offer access to yoga classes, hotel perks, and events. Nightly stay rates begin at around $489, but membership pricing remains undisclosed.
Soho Beach House
4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-507-7900
sohohouse.comTucked into a restored 1940s Art Deco tower on Collins Avenue, Soho Beach House's Miami outpost offers members access to a private beachfront, two pools (including a rooftop terrace pool with ocean views), a full gym and spa, a screening room, and culinary destinations like the signature Cecconi's and rooftop bar Ocho. Memberships start at around $875 per quarter (or $400 per quarter for under-27s).
The Well
the-well.com Founded in New York City and set to open in Bay Harbor Islands in 2025 (and later in Coconut Grove in 2027), the Well is best known for its integrative wellness model. This modern sanctuary combines functional medicine, acupuncture, massage, infrared treatments, guided meditation, and educational workshops covering sleep, nutrition, and mental clarity — all under one elegantly designed roof. Spaces emphasize natural materials and biophilic elements to foster calm and connection, while membership grants access to a community of like‑minded individuals focused on balance and longevity.
ZZ's Club
151 NE 41st St., Ste. 117, Miami
zzsclub.comZZ's Club blends supper-club sophistication with the exclusivity of a members-only retreat. Above ZZ's Clam Bar, this intimate lounge and dining room offers an elevated culinary experience with chef-crafted tasting menus and a refined cocktail program served in candlelit booths. Membership unlocks reserved seating and priority reservations at ZZ's, invitations to members-only Chef's Table dinners, and access to themed tasting events in the space's private dining room. With its retro-meets-modern decor and focus on refined food, wine, and conversation, ZZ's Club is ideal for those seeking a discreet, food-first social club in the heart of Miami Beach.