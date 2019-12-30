The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

This can be a very expensive week: South Florida has no shortage of high-priced New Year's Eve affairs to get you all boozed up and nourished for your big-ticket, fancy New Year's Eve happenings. You can still have a blast without breaking the bank, starting with the so-fun-you-won't-believe-it's-free Wynwood NYE 2020 celebration on Tuesday evening. Post-NYE, hit the Wharf for a Veuve Clicquot Picnic with jams and yard games (and lots of champagne for purchase to help you with your hangover). Beyond the holidays, you can catch a day full of jazz at Lummus Park on Saturday as part of the South Beach Jazz Festival and, on Sunday, enjoy inspiring immigrant success stories with a screening of the documentary Making It In America at the Koubek Center.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Wynwood Marketplace Photo by George Martinez

There are plenty of rockin' New Year's Eve options in Miami this year, so much so that we made a list compiling the best of them. If you're looking to end the year and start 2020 on a frugal yet high-energy note, Wynwood NYE 2020 at Wynwood Marketplace will be right up your alley. In addition to booze and party favors for purchase, this year's celebration will have a number of Burning Man-esque elements, including fire dancers, hula hoopers and more. Pro-tip: RSVP and get a free drink at the door. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via wynwoodnewyearseve.com for a complimentary drink.

If you have off on New Year's Day, no one will fault you for trying to keep the party going and spirits flowing for as long as possible. On Wednesday, the Wharf is kicking off 2020 with a Veuve Clicquot Picnic. In addition to the stellar jams and food spots that the Wharf always has such as Mojo Donuts, bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Rich Blanc, Rosé NV, and Rich Rosé will be available for purchase starting at $100. Noon to midnight Wednesday, January 1, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free; food and beverage packages can be purchased for $390 to $585 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Photo by Bill Sumner

If you've ever wondered how Vizcaya Museum and Gardens stays so beautiful, it's thanks in part to the volunteers who work to keep it that way. If giving back a little more is on your New Year's resolutions list, there's a Volunteer Gardening session at Vizcaya on Thursday morning. Bring some gloves, sunscreen, mosquito repellant as well as your gardening A-game, and you're all set. If you can't make this particular outing, volunteer gardening at Vizcaya occurs weekly on Thursdays. 9 a.m. to Noon Thursday, January 2, at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcaya.org. Admission is free.

Pérez Art Museum Miami Photo by George Martinez

Adult, non-member tickets to the Pérez Art Museum Miami are typically 16 bucks. Well, on the first Thursday of every month (i.e. this Thursday) PAMM offers completely free admission for everyone. Among its current exhibits are José Carlos Martinat: American Echo Chamber and Zhao Gang: History Painting, which are joined by other favorite sights like the Sculpture Garden. If you'd like someone to guide you through the experience, PAMM offers public tours on Thursdays at noon, 2:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 2, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free.

You probably drink coffee every day, so there's no reason it should be anything less than delightful. The folks at Counter Culture Coffee (a North Carolina-based specialty roaster that now has a facility in Miami) open up their Little River facility to the public every Friday for a special Tasting at Ten. Try a bunch of different coffee, hear about their origins and tasting notes and, hopefully, be inspired to up your own home-brewed coffee game the next time you need some beans. 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Counter Culture Coffee Miami Training Center, 7450 N. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Alfredo Chacon Photo courtesy of the artist

The fourth edition of the South Beach Jazz Festival is in full swing this weekend and will be hosting a number of international artists. Amid the performances that'll be taking place around town, there are some free options including a special Jazz in Motion on Ocean concert on Saturday at Lummus Park. Among the performers you can catch during a six-hour span of jazzy goodness are Alfredo Chacon, Yainier Hora, Magela Herrera, and Ruben Caban. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

A new film, Making It In America, has chronicled some stellar immigrant success stories from throughout the years, including a spotlight on LuLu's Ice Cream founder Luisa Santos and concrete titan Luis Garcia. On Sunday, the Miguel Fernandez-directed film makes its debut at the Koubek Center, where there'll be a post-screening Q&A with some of our area's leading immigrant entrepreneurs. 5 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Miami Dade College Koubek Memorial Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.