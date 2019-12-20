The Ten Best New Year's Eve Parties in Miami

Bloody but unbowed, we somehow lived to see the turn of a new decade. A monumental achievement like this deserves to be celebrated, so there's no amount of excuses that'll justify you staying in on New Year's Eve 2020. Miami has seen soaring highs and all-time lows during the 2010s, all of which deserves to be commemorated with a characteristically excessive party, or at the very least a light buzz.

Whether you're trying to throw down until January 2 in one of Miami’s myriad clubs or looking to attend an early outdoor event where you can call it a night by 12:30 a.m., New Times has you covered with our selection of NYE parties. Start planning for your new year kiss and brace yourself for some obscene Venmo charges, because you're welcoming the roaring 2020s in Miami.

EXPAND Solomun will be playing a lengthy set at Club Space. Photo by Karli Evans

Solomun & Jamie Jones. If you think about it, Club Space is the perfect place to ring in the new year: Dancing for hours and hours on end is an excellent source of cardio, and is a surefire way to kick off your ambitions of proper diet and exercise in 2020. The evening's soundtrack will be provided by world-renowned DJs Jamie Jones and Solomun. Just be warned: both of them are known for their lengthy, marathon-like sets, so be sure to bring some comfy sneakers and an effective pair of earplugs. 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $90 to $135 via residentadvisor.com.

Join Snoop Dogg at Club E11even. Carina Mask

Snoop Dogg At E11even. There isn’t much to say about Snoop Dogg that hasn’t already been said; he's been keeping the world consistently entertained since the release of his debut album, 1993's Doggystyle, and he shows no signs of slowing down in 2020. Snoop Dogg will be gracing E11even with a live show on New Year's, and he's guaranteed to perform a certified classic or two. Hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast (why not gin?) will be served at midnight. 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305- 829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $250 via tixr.com.

EXPAND The Knocks will be playing a groovy set over at Hyde Beach. Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

The Knocks at Hyde Beach. Want to party like a VIP but trying to avoid pounding techno music? The Knocks have you covered. The electronic duo will be bringing a gentler and more tropical sound to Hyde Beach in the wee hours of December 31. The Knocks saw success in the mid-2010’s with their release of tracks such as “Classic” featuring Powers and “Kiss The Sky," a collaboration with Wyclef Jean. The combination of the pair's nu-disco sound with the beachside view will make for a quintessentially 'Miami' way to ring in the new year. Attendees can expect interactive performers, games, special guests, and an open bar from 9 p.m. through midnight. 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Tickets cost $275 to $350 via tixr.com.

EXPAND Come boogie at the Anderson. Courtesy of the Anderson

NYE Powder Disco. In light of all the "fun" surrounding the impeachment, and with a presidential election right around the corner, you might as well break into an uplifting disco fever before the cynicism of the real world grabs you yet again. The Anderson will be showcasing a funky and low-maintenance disco party for the entire night. DJs will include Mark Brickman, Arremer Jack, and Dago, all of whom who will be doing their damnedest to transform the Anderson into Studio 54. Bring platform shoes, '70s-reminiscent attire, and get to grooving. 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. General admission is free with RSVP. VIP options cost $182.29 to $318.84 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Fiin will be spinning at Treehouse during New Year's Eve. Courtesy of the artist

Treehouse Local NYE Party. Treehouse is organizing a party that won’t force you to break the bank. The South Beach club will be hosting a local lineup with an affordable cover in addition to offering free entrance before 1 a.m. Treehouse is following in the footsteps of their 2019 NYE party by providing an alternative to the big names and the big crowds of tourists that'll be found throughout the rest of Miami. The evening's roster includes Fiin, Daniela Macia, Burn1 and many more. A complimentary champagne toast will be served at midnight. 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Admission is free until midnight with RSVP and $20 after via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Come grab your empanadas and champagne at Las Rosas. Photo by Alexis Prizzi

The Love Below at Las Rosas. Las Rosas goes hard throughout the year, and that won't be changing for New Year's. The beloved Allapattah bar is kicking off the new decade with an epic showcase that'll be sure to satisfy hard-partying regulars and interlopers alike. Free empanadas will be served courtesy of event sponsor Milly’s Empanada Factory, and yes, there will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Manuvers, Pazmal, and Telescope Thieves will be tending to the decks and curating the soundtrack to welcome partygoers into the new and unexplored territory of 2020. 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Jonas Brothers will be closing out 2019 in Miami. Michele Eve Sandberg

The Jonas Brothers at Fontainebleau. The Jonas Brothers sure love South Florida; the trio kicked off their comeback tour in Miami back in August, played the Sunrise Arena in November, and are all set to play the Y100 Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center on December 22. They won't be staying away from these parts for long, and are all set to close out the year in Miami at the Fontainebleau. The event will be the rare New Year's celebration in the Magic City that's great for the entire family as well as the 21-and-up crowd hoping to rage and snap forced selifes with bougie celebrities. Fontainebleau is offering a “family experience” that includes a dinner buffet, open bar (for extremely tired parents), televised large screens, and a viewing party separated from the 21+ attendees. A concert full of inebriated adults and star-struck teenagers; what can go wrong? 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-674-4680; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $299 to $349 via tixr.com.

EXPAND Lee Burridge and All Day I Dream takes over Miami Beach. Photo by Chris Schiraldi

All Day I Dream Into 2020. After a successful Art Basel edition at Island Gardens, All Day I Dream is back and ready to close out the year in Miami. Depending on what you're trying to get out of your New Year's Eve experience, the light and airy sounds of the electronic record label might be the perfect way to end the decade; the beats are neither too slow nor too fast, and the ethereal melodies the imprint is known for won’t have you throwing up in a bathroom stall before the clock hits midnight. The lineup is set to include Sébastien Léger and Lee Burridge, the founder of All Day I Dream. It appears that the roaming party has a special place in its heart for Miami, and wants to spend its last moments of the decade in the Magic City. 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at 1 Hotel, 2341 Collins Avenue., Miami; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $150 to $225 via exploretock.com.

EXPAND Pitbull closes out the decade at Bayfront. George Martinez

Pitbull at Bayfront Park. Some of our out-of-state friends will be stocking up on champagne and lobster in preparation for New Year's Eve; here in Miami, we'll be loading up on croquettes and grabbing a quick cafecito before heading over to see our global ambassador, Pitbull. Attendees hoping to catch sight of Mr. 305 himself at the Bayfront Ampitheater can expect an epic production accompanied by some of the biggest hits of the 2010s. What's more, there'll be a bombastic and sparkling firework display for all of Downtown Miami to enjoy. Sunday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General admission is free. VIP tickets cost $295 to $495 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Area 31 at Epic Hotel will be thawing a spectacular New Year's Eve party Courtesy photo

Age of Aquarius at Kimpton Epic Hotel. Those looking to bid the year and 2019 farewell in a decadent fashion should set their New Year's Eve sights on the Kimpton Epic Hotel. Attendees will have access to the 16th floor pool deck, which offers a terrific view of the Miami River and the surrounding cityscape. In addition to offering envious selfie opportunities, Area 31 — the bar located in the Epic — will provide a high-end seafood buffet and top-shelf cocktail lounge. The crisp air and shining night sky will make you never want to step into a crowded club again. Music will be curated by Kristian Caro and sponsors include KetelOne Vodka as well as Don Julio. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, at the Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5234; epichotel.com, area31restaurant.com. Tickets cost $65.28 to $319.89 via eventbrite.com.