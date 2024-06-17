 Florida Single Women Have High Standards, Study Says | Miami New Times
Florida Women Among the Pickiest Singles, Study Says

Florida women's high standards in dating offer one explanation for the state's hopeless dating scene.
June 17, 2024
Out of the 3,000 single women surveyed nationwide, 17 percent would not consider dating men who earn less than six figures or who are of below-average attractiveness.
Out of the 3,000 single women surveyed nationwide, 17 percent would not consider dating men who earn less than six figures or who are of below-average attractiveness.
It's been a little over a week since news broke out that Florida is the nadir of the nation's dating sceneto no one's surprise — and the Sunshine State already has another disheartening statistic to answer for.

A new survey from DatingNews.com found that Florida women have the third-highest standards for potential beaus regarding wealth and looks — a real shocker for the birthplace of Orangetheory Fitness.

The study reached out to single ladies aged 18-35 to gauge how they felt about dating a man who earns less than $100,000 per year or is of below-average attractiveness. Out of the 3,000 surveyed nationwide, 17 percent wouldn't even dream of it. Ouch. But, given that Florida ranks low in state unemployment rates, chances are you've likely won half the battle. With Dr. Miami and a trip to Aventura Mall, you'll come out victorious in the end.

Coming in above the Sunshine State are superficiality meccas New York, at a whopping 41 percent, and California, at a very expected 37 percent. Can we Floridians be that bad compared to the finance bros of Wall Street and the wellness whack jobs that stocked a $26 bottle of hyper-oxygenated water on Los Angeles' grocery shelves? Considering BBLs (Brazilian butt lift) are Florida's most-Googled cosmetic procedure, yes, we can.

The good news is that a shining personality always stays in style, even for these singles. When asked to rank the attributes they found most attractive in men, "a great personality" came out on top, followed by "a substantial salary," "good looks," "living in an expensive property," "having [a] Wikipedia page," and "ownership of a private plane." An encouraging 86 percent of respondents also stated that they'd be down to date someone who rents over a homeowner, a welcome statistic considering that, in this housing market, there may not be much of a choice.

Chances are you're starting to feel more optimistic about your happily ever after. Just make sure you've got some wheels in your name before getting your hopes up because only 59 percent of women would date a man who doesn't own a car. And that spare bedroom in your childhood home you flex as an efficiency? It has to go. Sixty-four percent of women ruled out dating someone who still lives with their parents.

We commend you if you're still holding out on a romance-filled future down here. Rural states like Alaska (5 percent), Arkansas (8 percent), Utah (8 percent), and Wyoming (7 percent) showed significantly fewer choosy women, but in Florida you remain. That's the kind of loyalty we're looking for, amirite ladies?
