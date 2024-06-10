Miami Readers Weigh in on Florida's "Worst State for Singles" Status

As our new editorial intern Isabel Rivera laid out last week for New Times readers, Spokeo aimed to "give hopeless romantics a data-backed starting point" by using dating trends to identify which criteria matter most to today's singles. They found that mental-health awareness, sociopolitical involvement, and debt sensitivity emerged as the biggest concerns among those who are swimming in the dating pool.
Here's just a smattering of the hundreds of comments that greeted the news on Facebook.
From Judy:
South Florida is the worst, but it only takes one. I keep telling myself that. Good luck everyone!And Jeremy:
Miami is great for dating if you don’t mind your girlfriend having an OnlyFans.And Susan:
The only guy who properly hit on me in South Florida was a short slightly pudgy cop in a gas station. I eventually...moved to another state — and have had a great dating life since moving here. So yeah, no — not a great place to be single.Natalie had a different take:
Met my husband (Delray native) in the parking lot of Publix a few years ago in Florida 13 years after moving here. Maybe "local singles" need to do better at upping what they have to offer, or lowering their unrealistic standards 🤷🏻♀️Amy didn't mince words:
Absolutely true and Miami [is] the worst! This is especially true if you are over 40. I'm 50 and have been single for about 10 years. Miami is too superficial. The men and the women.Javier agreed:
If you don’t make six figures and don’t have a six-pack, your chances are slim.In Gabe's view, though, we were too quick to embrace the accuracy of the study:
I lived in the Midwest for two years once, and let me tell you, the pickings are very slim.... Now I am back in Florida, and although the quality has always been dubious, the quantity certainly makes up for it.Not so fast, said Umaira:
Lived in Florida as a widower for four years; moved to Georgia and now I’m happily married!Our favorite comment might be one we got from Jennifer on Instagram, who really summed things up nicely:
What a gross stereotype about my state. I mean, it's true and I'm single AF, but still!!