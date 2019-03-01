Eyes on Miami: SOBEWFF Chefs, Chris Bosh, Judy Chicago and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
February 21
Craft-y Happy Hour Hosted by Robert Irvine at Mondrian South Beach Hote: Happy hour was kicked up a few notches with a crafty focus on cocktails. SOBEWFF brought some of the best craft, small batch and artisanal spirits around, accented by light bites, and creating a hip setting poolside at the beach chic Mondrian South Beach.
Mixing it up on the Miami River Best Bars, Bites, & Beats Hosted by Adam Richman at The Wharf: The Wharf is one of the hottest places nestled on the burgeoning Miami River, and SOBEWFF took it over to provide a truly signature SOBEWFF-style experience.
February 22
Heineken Light Burger Bash Presented by Schweid & Sons Hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris: The SOBEWFF’s beloved Burger Bash was back with dynamic duo and previous judges David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as its hosts for 2019.
Lele Pons, Hannah Stocking, and Foodgod at Swan Fridays: Miami’s finest headed to one of the trendiest spots in the Miami Design District for delicious cocktails and appetizers at Swan.
Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Albita Rodriguez: Miami Design District Performance Series featured singer and producer, Albita Rodriguez, whose talent drew Chris Bosh and wife Adrienne Williams Bosh to the show.
Wine & Cheese Happy Hour Presented by Carr’s Crackers Hosted by Martha Stewart at No. 3 Social Roof Bar & Lounge: Wine, cheese, and the scenic vistas of the Miami skyline – we couldn’t think of any better combination for happy hour!
February 23
Casamigos Chef After Party at Nikki Beach Miami: Casamigos hosted the Chef After Party at Nikki Beach Miami to celebrate the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival.
Faena Rose Hosts Chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Alex Guarnaschelli for Exclusive Breakfast Conversation During SOBEWFF: Faena Rose welcomed Giada De Laurentiis for a conversation over breakfast on her vibrant career as a celebrated chef, restaurateur, New York Times-bestselling author, and Emmy Award-winning Food Network host, moderated by Alex Guarnaschell.
From Harlem to Overtown Brunch Hosted by Marcus Samuelsson: SOBEWFF teamed up once more with James Beard Award-winning chef, Food Network personality and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson to offer guests an insider look at his new Overtown restaurant.
Rosé Pool Party Hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian at Eden Roc Miami Beach: SOBEWFF guests paid homage to America’s trendiest beverage poolside amidst the casual elegance of the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach.
Midnight Eats: An Española Way Block Party Hosted by Bar Lab, Rev Run, Debi Mazar, and Gabriele Corcos: SOBEWFF rounded up some of South Florida’s best spots to hit before the sun comes up, and are bringing them to Española Way to quell your late-night munchies!
Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village: SOBEWFF continued with its commitment to give guests even more to love at its signature event on Miami Beach.
February 24
The David Grutman Experience at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village: The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman for the third annual David Grutman Experience at the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village.
February 26
Judy Chicago x Max Mara Limited Edition T-Shirt Launch at Max Mara Miami Design District: Judy Chicago is an American feminist artist, art educator, and writer known for her large collaborative art installation pieces about birth and creation images, which examine the role of women in history and culture.
International Smoke Celebrates Grand Opening at Aventura Mall: International Smoke by Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry recently celebrated the opening of its new restaurant at Aventura Mall with a VIP Party hosted by Ocean Drive.
