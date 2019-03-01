 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Robert Irvine
Robert Irvine
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: SOBEWFF Chefs, Chris Bosh, Judy Chicago and Others

World Red Eye | March 1, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 21

Craft-y Happy Hour Hosted by Robert Irvine at Mondrian South Beach Hote: Happy hour was kicked up a few notches with a crafty focus on cocktails. SOBEWFF brought some of the best craft, small batch and artisanal spirits around, accented by light bites, and creating a hip setting poolside at the beach chic Mondrian South Beach.

Adam Richman and Brett Friedman
Adam Richman and Brett Friedman
World Red Eye

Mixing it up on the Miami River Best Bars, Bites, & Beats Hosted by Adam Richman at The Wharf: The Wharf is one of the hottest places nestled on the burgeoning Miami River, and SOBEWFF took it over to provide a truly signature SOBEWFF-style experience.

Continue Reading
Enrique Santos, Samantha Schnur, David Burtka, Foodgod, Lee Brian Schrager, Rev Run, Neil Patrick Harris, Al Roker, and Roxanne Vargas
Enrique Santos, Samantha Schnur, David Burtka, Foodgod, Lee Brian Schrager, Rev Run, Neil Patrick Harris, Al Roker, and Roxanne Vargas
World Red Eye

February 22

Heineken Light Burger Bash Presented by Schweid & Sons Hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris: The SOBEWFF’s beloved Burger Bash was back with dynamic duo and previous judges David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as its hosts for 2019.

Lele Pons, David Grutman, and Foodgod
Lele Pons, David Grutman, and Foodgod
World Red Eye

Lele Pons, Hannah Stocking, and Foodgod at Swan Fridays: Miami’s finest headed to one of the trendiest spots in the Miami Design District for delicious cocktails and appetizers at Swan.

Chris Bosh and Adrienne Williams Bosh
Chris Bosh and Adrienne Williams Bosh
World Red Eye

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Albita Rodriguez: Miami Design District Performance Series featured singer and producer, Albita Rodriguez, whose talent drew Chris Bosh and wife Adrienne Williams Bosh to the show.

Norman Van Aken and Martha Stewart
Norman Van Aken and Martha Stewart
World Red Eye

Wine & Cheese Happy Hour Presented by Carr’s Crackers Hosted by Martha Stewart at No. 3 Social Roof Bar & Lounge: Wine, cheese, and the scenic vistas of the Miami skyline – we couldn’t think of any better combination for happy hour!

Adam Richman
Adam Richman
World Red Eye

February 23

Casamigos Chef After Party at Nikki Beach Miami: Casamigos hosted the Chef After Party at Nikki Beach Miami to celebrate the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Bobby Flay
Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Bobby Flay
World Red Eye

Faena Rose Hosts Chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Alex Guarnaschelli for Exclusive Breakfast Conversation During SOBEWFF: Faena Rose welcomed Giada De Laurentiis for a conversation over breakfast on her vibrant career as a celebrated chef, restaurateur, New York Times-bestselling author, and Emmy Award-winning Food Network host, moderated by Alex Guarnaschell.

Marcus Samuelsson
Marcus Samuelsson
World Red Eye

From Harlem to Overtown Brunch Hosted by Marcus Samuelsson: SOBEWFF teamed up once more with James Beard Award-winning chef, Food Network personality and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson to offer guests an insider look at his new Overtown restaurant.

Paul Chevalier and Geoffrey Zakarian
Paul Chevalier and Geoffrey Zakarian
World Red Eye

Rosé Pool Party Hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian at Eden Roc Miami Beach: SOBEWFF guests paid homage to America’s trendiest beverage poolside amidst the casual elegance of the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach.

Rev Run and Mel Debarge
Rev Run and Mel Debarge
World Red Eye

Midnight Eats: An Española Way Block Party Hosted by Bar Lab, Rev Run, Debi Mazar, and Gabriele Corcos: SOBEWFF rounded up some of South Florida’s best spots to hit before the sun comes up, and are bringing them to Española Way to quell your late-night munchies!

Guy Fieri and Emeril Lagasse
Guy Fieri and Emeril Lagasse
World Red Eye

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village: SOBEWFF continued with its commitment to give guests even more to love at its signature event on Miami Beach.

David Grutman, Lee Brian Schrager, and Ludacris
David Grutman, Lee Brian Schrager, and Ludacris
World Red Eye

February 24

The David Grutman Experience at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village: The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman for the third annual David Grutman Experience at the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village.

Alex Gartenfeld and Judy Chicago
Alex Gartenfeld and Judy Chicago
World Red Eye

February 26

Judy Chicago x Max Mara Limited Edition T-Shirt Launch at Max Mara Miami Design District: Judy Chicago is an American feminist artist, art educator, and writer known for her large collaborative art installation pieces about birth and creation images, which examine the role of women in history and culture.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry
Ayesha and Stephen Curry
World Red Eye

International Smoke Celebrates Grand Opening at Aventura Mall: International Smoke by Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry recently celebrated the opening of its new restaurant at Aventura Mall with a VIP Party hosted by Ocean Drive.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: