Eyes on Miami: SOBEWFF Chefs, Chris Bosh, Judy Chicago and Others

February 21



Craft-y Happy Hour Hosted by Robert Irvine at Mondrian South Beach Hote: Happy hour was kicked up a few notches with a crafty focus on cocktails. SOBEWFF brought some of the best craft, small batch and artisanal spirits around, accented by light bites, and creating a hip setting poolside at the beach chic Mondrian South Beach.

Adam Richman and Brett Friedman World Red Eye

Mixing it up on the Miami River Best Bars, Bites, & Beats Hosted by Adam Richman at The Wharf: The Wharf is one of the hottest places nestled on the burgeoning Miami River, and SOBEWFF took it over to provide a truly signature SOBEWFF-style experience.