Eyes on Miami: Shangela, Antonio Banderas, Jasmine Sanders, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 30



Porcelanosa Doral Grand-Opening Celebration: Porcelanosa celebrated the unveiling of its Doral location.

Marcel Katz World Red Eye

The Office. + Marcel Katz Art: Art Exhibition Opening-Night Celebration at the Office: The Office (Matthew Chevallard) and Marcel Katz Art ((the Art Plug) presented an art exhibition featuring artists Thrush Holmes, Bertrand Fournier, Matthieu Venot, Roberto del Rio, and Leonardo Micarelli.

Nocturne World Red Eye

May 31



Nocturne Performance at Faena Theater: Faena Miami Beach welcomed guests for a wild ride at Nocturne, a performance-driven dance party inspired by out-of-the-box themes.

DJ Irie and Jasmine Sanders World Red Eye

Jasmine Sanders and Le’Veon Bell at LIV: Jasmine Sanders and Le’Veon Bell brought LIV guests to their feet Friday night as DJ Irie took over the decks.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Mio Danilovic, and Keith Paciello World Red Eye

June 1



Tim Hardaway Jr. at Rockwell Saturdays: Pro basketball player Tim Hardaway Jr. was spotted celebrating Saturday night.

Hassan Whiteside World Red Eye

Rick Ross, Jerome Boateng, and Hassan Whiteside at Story Saturdays: Rick Ross was welcomed back to Story, and the crowd went wild when he took over the mike.

World Red Eye

20th-Annual Mayor’s Ball Raises More than $1.1 Million to Benefit United Way of Miami-Dade at Hilton Miami Downtown: Local business, government, and civic leaders enjoyed an enchanted evening at the 20th-annual Mayor’s Ball, hosted by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Lourdes P. Gimenez.

Daughtry World Red Eye

BleauLive Presents Daughtry at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: Multi-platinum-selling artist Chris Daughtry entertained BleauLive concertgoers.

Shangela World Red Eye

CommuniTea Dance Featuring Shangela at Adrienne Arsht Center: The Arsht Center hosted its third-annual CommuniTea Dance to help kick off Pride Month and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots.