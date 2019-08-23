Eyes on Miami: Drake, Rick Ross, French Montana, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 14

Live@Frost Science: Unlocking the Brain: The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science continued its Live@Frost Science series with “Unlocking the Brain,” an exploration of the human body’s most complex organ.

Launch Celebration of Swatch x You City in Collaboration with David Anasgasti at The Citadel: Swatch US hosted a private event at The Citadel presenting the launch of Swatch x You City in collaboration with one of Miami’s quintessential street artists, David Anasagasti, better known as “Ahol Sniffs Glue.”

August 15

Zoey Dollaz, D.C. Young Fly, and Trouble at Story Thursdays: Thursday night at Story set the weekend mood as Zoey Dollaz and D.C. Young Fly took center stage.

Orianne Collins Hosts an Evening of Jewelry & Wine Tasting at OC Jewellery & Spa: Orianne Collins hosted a jewelry and wine tasting event with Abaco Wine at OC Jewellery & Spa in the Miami Design District.

August 16

Coyo Taco Coral Gables Opening Celebration: Taqueria and speakeasy, Coyo Taco, celebrated the grand opening of its eighth location in the heart of Coral Gables on Giralda Plaza.

Rick Ross’ “Port of Miami 2” Album Release Party at E11even: The biggest boss, Rick Ross, celebrated the release of his new album “Port of Miami 2” live from E11even on Friday night.

August 17

Veza Sur Hosts Two Year Cumpleaños Pachanga: Wynwood’s Latin-inspired brewery, Veza Sur Brewing Co., invited their Miami familia to celebrate its two year anniversary with a major fiesta and, by popular demand, brought back La Super Pachanga, an Apricot Blonde Ale.

August 18

Drake, French Montana, Quavo, and Alec Monopoly at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday looked like “Club Paradise” when Drake popped up on the stage and performed alongside French Montana.

Papi Steak Opening With Haute Living Cover Star French Montana Presented by Hublot: Sunday evening, David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality celebrated the grand opening of Papi Steak with Haute Living cover star French Montana.

August 19

French Montana at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: French Montana was spotted partying at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai sipping his drink of choice, Don Julio 1942 Tequila.