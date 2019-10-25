 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others

World Red Eye | October 25, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 11

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale x Ferrari F8 Tributo x Esperienza Portofino
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale hosted the Ferrari Esperienza as guests enjoyed the two-day, exclusive VIP event.

October 15

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU Kicks Off Art Basel Season With Mira Lehr's Spectacular New Exhibition
Executive Director Susan Gladstone welcomed Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU stakeholders and Miami art leaders to the opening reception of Mira Lehr's "A Walk in the Garden."

October 16

Stephanie Anderson, Dionne Boldin, Kijafa Vick, Karyn Williams, and Staci Carney Studesville
Stephanie Anderson, Dionne Boldin, Kijafa Vick, Karyn Williams, and Staci Carney Studesville
World Red Eye

Off the Field Players' Wives Association & Miami Design District Celebrate Partnership With a Private Fendi In-Store Celebration
Off the Field Players’ Wives Association celebrated its partnership with the Miami Design District with a private breakfast reception at the Fendi boutique as they announced the 19th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show benefiting Reach Higher, which will be debuting in the neighborhood during Super Bowl weekend next year.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

"On the Road II" Opening Reception at Oolite Arts
Oolite Arts celebrated the grand opening of its newest exhibition "On the Road II," featuring works by eleven emerging artists that curator Larry Ossei-Mensah has encountered during his travels from Miami to Detroit.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

"Kobra: Larger Than Life Part II" Exhibition Opening at GGA Gallery
"Kobra: Larger Than Life Part II” opened to friends and collectors at GGA Gallery inside the Wynwood Walls.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

"Teresita Fernández: Elemental" Museum Circle Preview Reception and Dinner at PAMM
Pérez Art Museum Miami Museum Circle members gathered for an exclusive, first look of the new special exhibition "Teresita Fernández: Elemental"

October 17

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

The Real Deal’s Sixth-Annual Showcase and Forum at Mana Wynwood
The top real estate event in South Florida, the Real Deal’s Miami showcase gathered more than 3,500 investors, buyers, brokers, financiers, developers, and high-end consumers for a day of networking and deal-making at Mana Wynwood.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Italy in Miami at Bal Harbour Shops
Bal Harbour Shops and cultural events leader Italica hosted "Italy in Miami" with a kick-off cocktail reception in the center courtyard of Bal Harbour Shops.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Miami Beach Cultural Crawl at the Betsy Hotel
The Betsy Hotel’s façade was lit for the Miami Beach Culture Crawl with jazz inside the front doors as part of the Betsy’s seven-night a week live music program, on this evening featuring the Andres Gonzalez Duo. Nestled into the Lobby Salon and surrounded by the art of Andy Sweet, guests enjoyed the music and art as they sipped on cocktails.

Teresita FernándezEXPAND
Teresita Fernández
World Red Eye

"Teresita Fernández: Elemental" Scholl Lecture Series and Dinner at PAMM
Guests celebrated the opening of “Teresita Fernández: Elemental” at Pérez Art Museum Miami PAMM with a discussion by artist Teresita Fernández on the special exhibition and how her work has led her to this mid-career retrospective.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

The Estates at Acqualina Beach Comes to Mana Wynwood for the Real Deal Sixth-Annual Showcase and Forum
The Estates at Acqualina brought a real beach experience to the Real Deal Showcase at Mana Wynwood.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Hosts Creative Director of Alexis, Alexis Barbara Isaias’ Fall 2019 Collection
Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted creative director Alexis Barbara Isaias of Alexis for a presentation of her fall 2019 collection.

Massimo Casagrande and Bernardita Torres
Massimo Casagrande and Bernardita Torres
World Red Eye

Fashion for Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Qüina
Soho Beach House’s Fashion for Breakfast series at Cecconi’s, hosted Bernardita Torres, the founder of the Chilean-based label Qüina, who sat down with Massimo Casagrande.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Gary Nader Fine Art Hosts Opening of Ricardo Cisneros's "Namibia: Tierra Sublime" Exhibition to Benefit Global Empowerment Mission
Guests gathered at Gary Nader Fine Art for the opening of Ricardo Cisneros’s "Namibia: Tierra Sublime" exhibition.

October 18

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Private Preview Performance of The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover at Faena Theater
Faena Theater held a private preview performance of the theater adaptation of Peter Greenaway’s iconic film The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.

Pauldine France
Pauldine France
World Red Eye

1 Hotel South Beach & Haute Living Host a Conversation About Breast Cancer at 1 Hotel South Beach
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 1 Hotel South Beach and Haute Living held an informative and inspiring panel discussion on diagnostics, treatments and the road to recovery.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Blind Barber Miami Grand Opening
Blind Barber opened its doors to the residents of South Beach and received a warm welcome.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Adrienne Arsht Center Family Brunch at Villa Serena
Arsht Families members and supporters gathered for brunch at Villa Serena, home of Adrienne Arsht, in celebration of the beginning of the Arsht Center’s 14th season.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Grace Weber and Ashley Támar Davis
The first concert of Miami Design District’s fall 2019 performance series took place this past Friday, October 18.

Alonzo Mourning and Michael Fux
Alonzo Mourning and Michael Fux
World Red Eye

Thirteenth-Annual Diamond Ball Raises Almost $2 Million for the Children and Families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital at JW Marriott Marquis Miami
Over 700 of the most philanthropic members of the Miami community came together over the weekend to celebrate the 13th-annual Diamond Ball at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino
DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino
World Red Eye

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino at LIV
It was full GTL (Gym, Tan, LIV) mode on Friday night when DJ Pauly D took over the club with Vinny Guadagnino and brought some Italian flavor to Miami.

Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others
World Red Eye

Ferrari of Miami and the Collection Ferrari Hosts Ferrari Esperienza Test Drive Experience
Ferraristi were invited to take a glimpse into the world of the Ferrari lifestyle. Together with Ferrari North America, Ferrari of Miami and The Collection Ferrari hosted Esperienza Ferrari in the heart of Gables Estates inside a breathtaking property on Leucadendra Drive.

Grace Weber and Ashley Támar Davis
Grace Weber and Ashley Támar Davis
World Red Eye

YoungArts Celebrates Artistry With Baccarat and the Miami Design District Performance Series
National YoungArts Foundation celebrated artistry in partnership with Baccarat, Dacra, and the Miami Design District with a champagne reception at the new Baccarat Boutique, a performance by YoungArts alumnae Grace Weber (2006 YoungArts Winner in Voice & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) and Ashley Támar Davis (1998 YoungArts Winner in Voice & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts), alongside the Miami Symphony Orchestra as part of the performance series produced by Emilio Estefan, and a private dinner for guests of Baccarat and YoungArts.

October 19

Erik and Nikki Spoelstra
Erik and Nikki Spoelstra
World Red Eye

Work of HeART Benefit Presented by Erik and Nikki Spoelstra at Art Angels Miami
Erik and Nikki Spoelstra together with Art Angels Miami present the first annual Work of HeART event benefiting the Miami Learning Experience School.

DJ Don Hot and Pusha T
DJ Don Hot and Pusha T
World Red Eye

Pusha T at Story Saturdays
Pusha T pushed it to the limit on Saturday night when he surprised the crowd by taking over the mic at Story

Post Malone
Post Malone
World Red Eye

Post Malone at E11even Saturdays
Post Malone made Miami feel like rockstars on Saturday night as he took center stage at E11even.

Trevor Noah and Jimmy Butler
Trevor Noah and Jimmy Butler
World Red Eye

Trevor Noah & Jimmy Butler at Papi Steak
Papi Steak saw a few papis of its own on Saturday night, as Trevor Noah and Jimmy Butler were seen enjoying dinner at the new Miami Beach hotspot.

October 22

Michael Cheng, David Grutman, and DJ Khaled
Michael Cheng, David Grutman, and DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

David Grutman Kicks Off Seven-Week Course at Florida International University With DJ Khaled
Just 48 hours after announcing the sale of the majority stake of his company Groot Hospitality to Live Nation, David Grutman added another title to his resume: Professor.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >