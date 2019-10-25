Eyes on Miami: Post Malone, Trevor Noah, David Grutman, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 11

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale x Ferrari F8 Tributo x Esperienza Portofino

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale hosted the Ferrari Esperienza as guests enjoyed the two-day, exclusive VIP event.

October 15

Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU Kicks Off Art Basel Season With Mira Lehr's Spectacular New Exhibition

Executive Director Susan Gladstone welcomed Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU stakeholders and Miami art leaders to the opening reception of Mira Lehr's "A Walk in the Garden."

October 16

Stephanie Anderson, Dionne Boldin, Kijafa Vick, Karyn Williams, and Staci Carney Studesville World Red Eye

Off the Field Players' Wives Association & Miami Design District Celebrate Partnership With a Private Fendi In-Store Celebration

Off the Field Players’ Wives Association celebrated its partnership with the Miami Design District with a private breakfast reception at the Fendi boutique as they announced the 19th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show benefiting Reach Higher, which will be debuting in the neighborhood during Super Bowl weekend next year.

"On the Road II" Opening Reception at Oolite Arts

Oolite Arts celebrated the grand opening of its newest exhibition "On the Road II," featuring works by eleven emerging artists that curator Larry Ossei-Mensah has encountered during his travels from Miami to Detroit.

"Kobra: Larger Than Life Part II" Exhibition Opening at GGA Gallery

"Kobra: Larger Than Life Part II” opened to friends and collectors at GGA Gallery inside the Wynwood Walls.

"Teresita Fernández: Elemental" Museum Circle Preview Reception and Dinner at PAMM

Pérez Art Museum Miami Museum Circle members gathered for an exclusive, first look of the new special exhibition "Teresita Fernández: Elemental"

October 17

The Real Deal’s Sixth-Annual Showcase and Forum at Mana Wynwood

The top real estate event in South Florida, the Real Deal’s Miami showcase gathered more than 3,500 investors, buyers, brokers, financiers, developers, and high-end consumers for a day of networking and deal-making at Mana Wynwood.

Italy in Miami at Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Shops and cultural events leader Italica hosted "Italy in Miami" with a kick-off cocktail reception in the center courtyard of Bal Harbour Shops.

Miami Beach Cultural Crawl at the Betsy Hotel

The Betsy Hotel’s façade was lit for the Miami Beach Culture Crawl with jazz inside the front doors as part of the Betsy’s seven-night a week live music program, on this evening featuring the Andres Gonzalez Duo. Nestled into the Lobby Salon and surrounded by the art of Andy Sweet, guests enjoyed the music and art as they sipped on cocktails.

"Teresita Fernández: Elemental" Scholl Lecture Series and Dinner at PAMM

Guests celebrated the opening of “Teresita Fernández: Elemental” at Pérez Art Museum Miami PAMM with a discussion by artist Teresita Fernández on the special exhibition and how her work has led her to this mid-career retrospective.

The Estates at Acqualina Beach Comes to Mana Wynwood for the Real Deal Sixth-Annual Showcase and Forum

The Estates at Acqualina brought a real beach experience to the Real Deal Showcase at Mana Wynwood.

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Hosts Creative Director of Alexis, Alexis Barbara Isaias’ Fall 2019 Collection

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted creative director Alexis Barbara Isaias of Alexis for a presentation of her fall 2019 collection.

Massimo Casagrande and Bernardita Torres World Red Eye

Fashion for Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Qüina

Soho Beach House’s Fashion for Breakfast series at Cecconi’s, hosted Bernardita Torres, the founder of the Chilean-based label Qüina, who sat down with Massimo Casagrande.

Gary Nader Fine Art Hosts Opening of Ricardo Cisneros's "Namibia: Tierra Sublime" Exhibition to Benefit Global Empowerment Mission

Guests gathered at Gary Nader Fine Art for the opening of Ricardo Cisneros’s "Namibia: Tierra Sublime" exhibition.

October 18

Private Preview Performance of The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover at Faena Theater

Faena Theater held a private preview performance of the theater adaptation of Peter Greenaway’s iconic film The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.

Pauldine France World Red Eye

1 Hotel South Beach & Haute Living Host a Conversation About Breast Cancer at 1 Hotel South Beach

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 1 Hotel South Beach and Haute Living held an informative and inspiring panel discussion on diagnostics, treatments and the road to recovery.

Blind Barber Miami Grand Opening

Blind Barber opened its doors to the residents of South Beach and received a warm welcome.

Adrienne Arsht Center Family Brunch at Villa Serena

Arsht Families members and supporters gathered for brunch at Villa Serena, home of Adrienne Arsht, in celebration of the beginning of the Arsht Center’s 14th season.

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Grace Weber and Ashley Támar Davis

The first concert of Miami Design District’s fall 2019 performance series took place this past Friday, October 18.

Alonzo Mourning and Michael Fux World Red Eye

Thirteenth-Annual Diamond Ball Raises Almost $2 Million for the Children and Families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital at JW Marriott Marquis Miami

Over 700 of the most philanthropic members of the Miami community came together over the weekend to celebrate the 13th-annual Diamond Ball at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino World Red Eye

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino at LIV

It was full GTL (Gym, Tan, LIV) mode on Friday night when DJ Pauly D took over the club with Vinny Guadagnino and brought some Italian flavor to Miami.

Ferrari of Miami and the Collection Ferrari Hosts Ferrari Esperienza Test Drive Experience

Ferraristi were invited to take a glimpse into the world of the Ferrari lifestyle. Together with Ferrari North America, Ferrari of Miami and The Collection Ferrari hosted Esperienza Ferrari in the heart of Gables Estates inside a breathtaking property on Leucadendra Drive.

Grace Weber and Ashley Támar Davis World Red Eye

YoungArts Celebrates Artistry With Baccarat and the Miami Design District Performance Series

National YoungArts Foundation celebrated artistry in partnership with Baccarat, Dacra, and the Miami Design District with a champagne reception at the new Baccarat Boutique, a performance by YoungArts alumnae Grace Weber (2006 YoungArts Winner in Voice & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) and Ashley Támar Davis (1998 YoungArts Winner in Voice & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts), alongside the Miami Symphony Orchestra as part of the performance series produced by Emilio Estefan, and a private dinner for guests of Baccarat and YoungArts.

October 19

Erik and Nikki Spoelstra World Red Eye

Work of HeART Benefit Presented by Erik and Nikki Spoelstra at Art Angels Miami

Erik and Nikki Spoelstra together with Art Angels Miami present the first annual Work of HeART event benefiting the Miami Learning Experience School.

DJ Don Hot and Pusha T World Red Eye

Pusha T at Story Saturdays

Pusha T pushed it to the limit on Saturday night when he surprised the crowd by taking over the mic at Story

Post Malone World Red Eye

Post Malone at E11even Saturdays

Post Malone made Miami feel like rockstars on Saturday night as he took center stage at E11even.

Trevor Noah and Jimmy Butler World Red Eye

Trevor Noah & Jimmy Butler at Papi Steak

Papi Steak saw a few papis of its own on Saturday night, as Trevor Noah and Jimmy Butler were seen enjoying dinner at the new Miami Beach hotspot.

October 22

Michael Cheng, David Grutman, and DJ Khaled World Red Eye

David Grutman Kicks Off Seven-Week Course at Florida International University With DJ Khaled

Just 48 hours after announcing the sale of the majority stake of his company Groot Hospitality to Live Nation, David Grutman added another title to his resume: Professor.