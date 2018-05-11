After Gaijin Izakaya Permitting Nightmare, Cake Is Back Where He Belongs on Upper Eastside

For ten months, Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchareondee was running Gaijin Izakaya without proper permits. It wasn't his fault, he says.

His landlord, Bogdan Nicolae, who leased the building on North Miami Avenue and for a short while operated the now-closed restaurant the Gang, never transferred the operating licenses to Cake. Nevertheless, the chef continued paying $10,000 a month in rent plus $1,500 per month for a liquor license he never actually had.

"We were calling [Nicolae] every day," he says. "We tried to go to the city to get our permit but couldn't. The police were coming every week threatening to put my waiters in jail."