After Gaijin Izakaya Permitting Nightmare, Cake Is Back Where He Belongs on Upper Eastside

For ten months, Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchareondee was running Gaijin Izakaya without proper permits. It wasn't his fault, he says.
His landlord, Bogdan Nicolae, who leased the building on North Miami Avenue and for a short while operated the now-closed restaurant the Gang, never transferred the operating licenses to Cake. Nevertheless, the chef continued paying $10,000 a month in rent plus $1,500 per month for a liquor license he never actually had.
"We were calling [Nicolae] every day," he says. "We tried to go to the city to get our permit but couldn't. The police were coming every week threatening to put my waiters in jail."
He told the city to reach out to Nicolae regarding some of the permits, and when it did, he learned his landlord claimed Cake wasn't even renting the space.
Finally two weeks ago the fees and fines became unbearable and after one final plea to Niculae, who didn't return requests for comment after returning to and remaining in his native Romania since the Gang shuttered, Cake and his crew decided to call it quits.
"At night after service we tried to remove as much of our equipment as we could," he said. "When we came back the next day in the morning someone had changed the locks."
During its brief lifespan, one of Gaijin's greatest contributions to midtown was its omakase menu featuring a bevy of aged and local fishes served up piece by piece. While you can now get your fix for that at the recently opened Hiden hidden inside the Taco Stand or Myumi in 1-800-Lucky Cake is now focused again on what he does best at his original spot up Biscayne Boulevard on MiMo District's northern border.
"I'm going to start doing more breakfasts and late night," he says. The plan is to soon keep the restaurant open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and serve congees and buns. A recent recipe he's been testing is a steamed bread filled with fatty beef, scallions, sesame, and salted duck egg yolks served with a house made sriracha.
During the day time and into the night it will be the mind boggling mix of powerful flavors for which Cake first became known in 2014.
"It's going to be drinking food, a lot of things you find on the street in Thailand," he says. "I'm going to do fish head soup."
Cake Thai Kitchen. 7919 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-534-7906; facebook.com/cakethaikitchen,
