Last Call for Cinnamon Rolls: Knaus Berry Farm Will Close for the Season April 15

For decades, generations of families have trekked to Homestead to snag a dozen cinnamon rolls from Knaus Berry Farm.
Though the wait can be long, and you might have to brave the warm sun or sudden bursts of rain, that first slurp of a strawberry shake or bite of a warm, gooey cinnamon roll makes it all worth it.
What makes Knaus such a treasured part of Miami culture is the fact that it's only available for half the year. Like all seasons, this year's cinnamon-roll season is drawing to an end.
Knaus Berry Farm has announced its official closing date of Saturday, April 15, with the farm and bakery reopening on October 31, "Lord willing," according to partner and bakery manager Thomas Blocher.
If you're worried about running out of cinnamon rolls, Blocher suggests stocking up for the summer. "The cinnamon rolls freeze well in an airtight container," he says. Plan your supply right, and you can conceivably have the intoxicating scent of cinnamon and vanilla wafting from your oven almost every Sunday morning.
You can use a microwave or conventional oven to reheat the rolls as long as you remember to reheat them slowly on low heat.
Though you still have a few days to drive to Homestead, don't procrastinate until Saturday afternoon. Blocher says that in anticipation of closing for the summer, Knaus tries not to replenish perishables. "The closer we get to the last day, the fewer items possibly will be on the menu as we are using up supplies that don't store well over the summer," Blocher says.
The plan is to bake cinnamon rolls through Saturday, but as the day progresses, there will be less of a selection of items (and possibly shake flavors as fruits run out).
If you plan on storing cinnamon rolls like a squirrel stores acorns, keep a few things in mind: There's a ten-dozen limit per customer for cinnamon rolls (so bring the entire family), and Knaus Berry Farm only accepts cash. Cinnamon rolls cost $1.95 each and $15.25 for a dozen.
While you're there, don't forget that Knaus offers other baked goods and bread, including savory herb rolls ($6.50 a dozen) and a guava pie that's simply incredible.
If you're in Miami, you can order a dozen cinnamon rolls through GoPuff (when available). Check the snack-delivery site to see if they're available for delivery in your area.
Finally, if you're out of town, you can order two dozen cinnamon rolls from Goldbelly, the online food marketplace that offers a curated selection of foods from favorite restaurants across the country. Currently, the cinnamon rolls are waitlisted, but check the site for updates. Goldbelly only sells cinnamon rolls during the season.
Knaus Berry Farm. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com. 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through April 15. Cash only.