January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
Ch'i, the Brickell restaurant and club, closed.
In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the openings of Pastis and Massimo Bottura's Torno Subito.
Openings
- The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. 753 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park; 754-206-4798; thegreatgreekgrill.com
- Martini Bar. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-423-7226; nationalhotel.com
- Midorie. 344 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-775-2233; midoriemiami.com
- Prison Pals. 8302 NW 14 St., Doral; 786-843-5027; prisonpalsbc.com
- Runway 84. 330 W. State Rd. 84, Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-8484; runway-84.com
- Casa Bufala. 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8264; casa-bufala.com
- The Crown Pasta and Risotto. 271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-614-1378; thecrownrest.com
- Level 6. 3480 Main Hwy., Miami; 786-800-2080; level6miami.com
- Higher Ground. 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; highergroundwynwood.com
- Plum Market. 17801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-692-5450; plummarket.com/aventura
- Queen Miami Beach. 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; queenmiamibeach.com
- Tanka Miami. 1717 N Bayshore Dr Suite 131, Miami; 305-374-8888; tankamiami.com
- Tropical Distillers. 2141 NW 10th Ave., Miami;786-294-0328;tropicaldistillers.com
- Understory. 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; @understorymiami
- V Gelato. 317 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-452-1080; instagram.com/vgelatomiami
- Willie T's Seafood Shack. 1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-206-4648; willietsseafoodshack.com
Closings
- Ch'i
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Apocalypse BBQ — pop-up opening a brick-and-mortar
- Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria — locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Dream State Brewing — Opening at Sistrunk Marketplace
- Eataly — coming to Miami
- El Vecino — Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
- Felice — Opening in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 — opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
- Julia & Henry's — food hall opening in downtown Miami
- The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — Opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Ma/re — Opening in Miami
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Michy's Kitchen Shack — Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- News Cafe — iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
- Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
- Pastis — iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Sant Ambroeus — opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- The Salty — opening in Coconut Grove
- Sports & Social — sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
- Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sugar Factory — opening at Firestone Garage
- Tablé — Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Trader Joe's — opening in Edgewater
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami