January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

February 1, 2023 8:00AM

Anthony's Runway 84 partners (from left): Anthony Bruno, Pat Marzano, and Marc Falsetto.
The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs.

Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.

Ch'i, the Brickell restaurant and club, closed.

In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the openings of Pastis and Massimo Bottura's Torno Subito.
The National Hotel recently opened the Martini Bar.
Openings


Dishes at Ch'i, which is now closed.
Closings

  • Ch'i

Pastis will open a Miami location this year.
Coming Attractions

  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar opening at  Aventura ParkSquare
  • Apocalypse BBQ — pop-up opening a brick-and-mortar
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bodega Taqueria — locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
  • Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Dream State Brewing — Opening at Sistrunk Marketplace
  • Eataly — coming to Miami
  • El Vecino — Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
  • Felice — Opening in Brickell
  • The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 — opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
  • Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
  • Julia & Henry's — food hall opening in downtown Miami
  • The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village — Opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Ma/re — Opening in Miami
  • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Michy's Kitchen Shack — Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
  • News Cafe — iconic South Beach restaurant to reopen
  • Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
  • Pastis — iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
  • Rao's — classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Sant Ambroeus — opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • The Salty — opening in Coconut Grove
  • Sports & Social — sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
  • Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami
  • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sugar Factory — opening at Firestone Garage
  • Tablé — Antonio Bachour opening a Design District restaurant
  • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
  • Trader Joe's — opening in Edgewater
  • Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
Laine Doss
