February 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Branja . 5010 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-765-5555; branjamiami.com



. 5010 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-765-5555; branjamiami.com Brewlihan Mead Company. 3472 NE 5th Ave Unit 1, Oakland Park, brewlihan.com

3472 NE 5th Ave Unit 1, Oakland Park, brewlihan.com Carrot Express. 14538 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 754-221-0474; carrotexpress.com

14538 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 754-221-0474; carrotexpress.com DC Pie Co. 8455 NW 53 St., Doral; dcpieco.com

8455 NW 53 St., Doral; dcpieco.com El Chinito . 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; elchinitolatino.com

. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; elchinitolatino.com Fresh Kitchen. 3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-239-6005; eatfreshkitchen.com



3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-239-6005; eatfreshkitchen.com Giselle. 15 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-358-9848; gisellemiami.com

15 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-358-9848; gisellemiami.com Hibachi House . 929 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8780; thehibachihouse.com

. 929 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8780; thehibachihouse.com Just Salad. 800 Brickell Ave., Miami; 866-673-3767; justsalad.com

800 Brickell Ave., Miami; 866-673-3767; justsalad.com La Fuga. 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-908-7308; shorebreakfortlauderdale.com

2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-908-7308; shorebreakfortlauderdale.com Love Life Cafe. 545 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com

545 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com Midorie. 3444 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-775-2233; midoriemiami.com



3444 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-775-2233; midoriemiami.com Moxies. 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-666-6861; moxies.com

201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-666-6861; moxies.com Naked Taco. 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; 786-250-3399; lovenakedtaco.com

8888 SW 136 St., Miami; 786-250-3399; lovenakedtaco.com Nara. 3881 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-947-0064; naramiami.com

3881 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-947-0064; naramiami.com Queen Miami Beach. 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; queenmiamibeach.com

550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; queenmiamibeach.com Tablé by Bachour. 180 NE 40th St., Miami; 786-842-0551; antoniobachour.com

180 NE 40th St., Miami; 786-842-0551; antoniobachour.com ThoroughBread Pizza. 236 NE Fourth St., Miami; 786-360-1852; thoroughbread.miami

236 NE Fourth St., Miami; 786-360-1852; thoroughbread.miami Zeru. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-809-1786; zerumiami.com



Closings

Bar Meli

Estiatorio Ornos by Michael Mina

Sour Seed

click to enlarge The Tony South Beach hotel, home of the old News Cafe — and the new one Goldman Properties photo



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare



— opening at Aventura ParkSquare Apocalypse BBQ — pop-up opening brick-and-mortar location



— pop-up opening brick-and-mortar location Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami



— opening a location in downtown Miami Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell

— New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell Bodega Taqueria — locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon

— locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables

— Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami

— opening in downtown Miami Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood

— automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell

— New York restaurant opening in Brickell Dream State Brewing — opening at Sistrunk Marketplace

— opening at Sistrunk Marketplace Eataly — coming to Miami

— coming to Miami El Vecino — Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge

— Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter

— Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

— new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location



— opening first Miami location Felice — opening in Brickell



— opening in Brickell The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant



— David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant Gramps 2 — opening soon



— opening soon Gramps by the Sea — opening soon

— opening soon Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami

— Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami



— Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls

— opening in the Falls Julia & Henry's — food hall opening in downtown Miami



— food hall opening in downtown Miami The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami



— New York brasserie coming to Miami Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach

— Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future

— beloved restaurant reopening in the future Maty's - Val Chang opens a tribute to her family.

- Val Chang opens a tribute to her family. Marina Village — ppening in Fort Lauderdale

— ppening in Fort Lauderdale Ma/re — opening in Miami

— opening in Miami Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter



— Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter Michy's Kitchen Shack — Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant

— Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant The News Cafe - iconic restaurant reopens this week

- iconic restaurant reopens this week Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami



— opening in Miami Pastis — iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood

— iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations



— expanding with several new locations Rao's — classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach



— classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach Sant Ambroeus — opening at Bal Harbour Shops

— opening at Bal Harbour Shops Sports & Social — sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami



— sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami

— opening in Miami Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant

— Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida

— plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida Sugar Factory — opening at Firestone Garage

— opening at Firestone Garage Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop



— Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop Trader Joe's — opening in Edgewater

— opening in Edgewater Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

— opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami

While most of the country waited out the cold weather storms, Miamians were busy trying new restaurants. The hospitality industry is booming in the Magic City, with many new establishments opening in every possible sector — from fast-casual lunch spots to lavish places to see and be seen.Notable openings include Antonio Bachour's new Design District restaurant, Tablé by Bachour, and Tom Aviv's Branja.Sadly, Miami lost its beloved wine bar, Bar Meli (though No Reservations by Bar Meli's owner, Liza Meli, is in the world), Sour Seed closed in Midtown Miami, and Estiatorio Ornos by Michael Mina abruptly shuttered at the Aventura Mall.Miamians can look forward to the grand reopening of the News Cafe this week, along with the imminent opening of Val Chang's restaurant, Maty's.