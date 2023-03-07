February 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Notable openings include Antonio Bachour's new Design District restaurant, Tablé by Bachour, and Tom Aviv's Branja.
Sadly, Miami lost its beloved wine bar, Bar Meli (though No Reservations by Bar Meli's owner, Liza Meli, is in the world), Sour Seed closed in Midtown Miami, and Estiatorio Ornos by Michael Mina abruptly shuttered at the Aventura Mall.
Miamians can look forward to the grand reopening of the News Cafe this week, along with the imminent opening of Val Chang's restaurant, Maty's.
Openings
- Branja. 5010 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-765-5555; branjamiami.com
- Brewlihan Mead Company. 3472 NE 5th Ave Unit 1, Oakland Park, brewlihan.com
- Carrot Express. 14538 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 754-221-0474; carrotexpress.com
- DC Pie Co. 8455 NW 53 St., Doral; dcpieco.com
- El Chinito. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; elchinitolatino.com
- Fresh Kitchen. 3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-239-6005; eatfreshkitchen.com
- Giselle. 15 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-358-9848; gisellemiami.com
- Hibachi House. 929 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8780; thehibachihouse.com
- Just Salad. 800 Brickell Ave., Miami; 866-673-3767; justsalad.com
- La Fuga. 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-908-7308; shorebreakfortlauderdale.com
- Love Life Cafe. 545 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-456-4148; lovelifecafe.com
- Midorie. 3444 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-775-2233; midoriemiami.com
- Moxies. 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-666-6861; moxies.com
- Naked Taco. 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; 786-250-3399; lovenakedtaco.com
- Nara. 3881 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-947-0064; naramiami.com
- Queen Miami Beach. 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; queenmiamibeach.com
- Tablé by Bachour. 180 NE 40th St., Miami; 786-842-0551; antoniobachour.com
- ThoroughBread Pizza. 236 NE Fourth St., Miami; 786-360-1852; thoroughbread.miami
- Zeru. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-809-1786; zerumiami.com
Closings
- Bar Meli
- Estiatorio Ornos by Michael Mina
- Sour Seed
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Apocalypse BBQ — pop-up opening brick-and-mortar location
- Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria — locations in Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, and more coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Dream State Brewing — opening at Sistrunk Marketplace
- Eataly — coming to Miami
- El Vecino — Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
- Felice — opening in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 — opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
- Julia & Henry's — food hall opening in downtown Miami
- The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Maty's - Val Chang opens a tribute to her family.
- Marina Village — ppening in Fort Lauderdale
- Ma/re — opening in Miami
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Michy's Kitchen Shack — Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- The News Cafe - iconic restaurant reopens this week
- Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
- Pastis — iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Sant Ambroeus — opening at Bal Harbour Shops
- Sports & Social — sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
- Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sugar Factory — opening at Firestone Garage
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Trader Joe's — opening in Edgewater
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami