April 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Other openings of note include the Rum Room in Miami Beach, Michael Beltran's wine shop, the Allocation Room, and Okeydokey food hall.
April saw the closings of the Design District coffee shop, OTL, Sugar Factory at Aventura Mall, and the temporary closure of Knaus Berry Farm for the season.
In the coming weeks, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Julia & Henry, Vivo! at Dolphin Mall, and the Henry.
- The Allocation Room. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; theallocationroom.com
- Bellillo Restaurant. 881 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-206-3646; bellillo.com
- Calle Dragones. 1036 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-722-8370; calledragones.com
- Craft. 1401 Brickell Ave., Miami, and 445 Española Way, Miami Beach; craftbar.us
- The Capital Burger. 300 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-437-3741; thecapitalburger.com/home
- Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill. 11225 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; 954-251-4734; flanigans.net
- Gutenburg at Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com
- Okeydokey. 268 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-420-6598; okeydokey.com
- Pilo's Beach Club. 1216 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; pilosbeachclub.com
- Queen Omakase. 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-373-2930; queenmiamibeach.com
- Panther After Dark. 5934 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-677-3952; panthercoffee.com
- Pastis. 380 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-686-3050; pastismiami.com
- Rishtedar. 232 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-799-0724; rishtedar.com
- Rum Room. 2100 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-276-4623; rumroommiamibeach.com
- Shuck Boys Oyster Bar and Sndwch at Shoma Bazaar. 9420 NW 41st St., Doral; shomabazaar.com
- Vicky Bakery. 8290 Bird Rd., Miami; 786-212-1281; vickybakery.com
- Knaus Berry Farm (closed for the season)
- OTL
- Sugar Factory at Aventura Mall
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria — more locations coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eataly — coming to Miami
- El Vecino — Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
- Felice — opening in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 — opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
- Julia & Henry's — food hall opening in downtown Miami
- The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Ma/re — opening in Miami
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Michy's Kitchen Shack — Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Sports & Social— sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
- Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sugar Factory — opening at Firestone Garage
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Trader Joe's - rumor has it that the grocer will open in Aventura
- Vivo! - Entertainment complex at Dolphin Mall coming soon
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami