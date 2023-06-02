Time Out Market Vendors Given Two Hours' Notice of Food Hall's Closing

Just as several new food halls are set to open in Miami, Time Out Market has announced its closing.
The food hall, which opened in 2019, will close at the end of the day on June 30, 2023, according to a statement provided by the market.
The closing announcement was released on Time Out Miami's Instagram around noon yesterday, June 1. The market's co-CEO of operations, Sandy Hayek, said, "We want to thank our team, our chefs and restaurateurs who truly are the best of the city — it is thanks to all of them that the market has been a wonderful place for our guests. We are proud to have been able to give our vendors a platform in our market, and through Time Out, we will continue to champion these outstanding, best-of-the-city talents. We hope to welcome many of you as our guests at the market this month to meet our chefs and enjoy their amazing food."
Though Hayek sings the praises of the entrepreneurs who run the restaurants inside the food hall, some of the vendors say that they received notice the market was closing less than two hours before the news was released to the public. "We found out at 11 a.m. and received a notice of termination at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. They waited until the last minute to tell us," one of the Time Out Market tenants, who asked to remain anonymous due to a confidentiality agreement, tells New Times.
The vendor, who has seven employees, says they're scrambling to find another place to put their business so their employees can continue working. "We're trying to pivot on where to go and to create additional revenue streams."
They add that most vendors operating out of Time Out are small business owners. "The market leaned hard on attracting local entrepreneurs. When you rely on independent operators, don't you think they're going to be devastated to have the rug pulled out from under them?"
Another local restaurateur at the market said they are scrambling to find footing — and a place to move their business. "I'm in shock. I'm scrambling to find a new home. I have to figure out how to raise funds to move very fast."
Several vendors vented their frustration on Time Out Miami's Instagram page. Pho Mo's Cesar Zapata wrote, "For some of us and our employees to find out about the closure in this way is unethical and unprofessional! This is not correct!!!"
Chick'N Jones sent out a plea for fans of its fried chicken to support the market while it's still open: "Be sure to follow us as we navigate [through] this and look for a new home. In the meantime for the next 30 days, please support us and all of the other vendors in the market. Our employees depend on us."
Vegan restaurant the Rogue Panda promised to let customers know where they turn up, writing, "We'll keep you posted!!"
Time Out Market opened in the spring of 2019 with a stellar roster of talented chefs, including Michael Beltran, Antonio Bachour, Cesar Zapata, Alberto Cabrera, Norman Van Aken, Giorgio Rapicavoli, and Jeremy Ford.
The pandemic hit less than a year in, and Time Out Market closed its dining hall. Unlike most Miami Beach restaurants, which either pivoted to takeout or opened as soon as they could after restrictions were lifted, the market remained closed until March 2021. According to a New Times article, several vendors, including Kush, Antonio Cabrera, Giorgio Rapicavoli, and Michael Beltran chose not to return.
Though Time Out Market Miami is closing, Time Out Markets continues expanding, according to Hayak. In what seems like a throat punch to Miami, the market executive pointed out in a released statement that Time Out is actually in a development phase. "We continue to grow our Time Out market business with our six existing sites, and over the next few years, we will focus on bringing new markets to cities around the world — we have a pipeline of eight new sites, with more to come. As we expand globally, we are very sad that our time in Miami Beach is now coming to an end. We have loved having a Time Out Market here —Miami is a fantastic city, with an excellent food and cultural scene."
According to the release, Time Out Market grew its net revenue by 78 percent in the second half of 2022, adding that eight new markets will open between now and 2027, though exact locations were not released. Time Out Market refused an interview request by New Times.
There's still time to support the local businesses at Time Out Market. The market is still open until the end of the month, serving delicious food from local Miami entrepreneurs like the Maiz Project, the Rogue Panda, Pho Mo, Chick'N Jones, and Dale Street Food. Now more than ever, it's time to show your support.
Time Out Market. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami.