May 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Other notable openings in May included Social 27, a supper club in Little Havana, the first Miami-area location of NYC's Bondi Sushi, and a second location for Eleventh Street Pizza.
Lure Fishbar closed in Miami Beach, with owner John McDonald looking for another location to place the NY-based seafood palace, and longtime Palm Beach celebrity favorite, Ta-Boo, closed its doors to make way for Thomas Keller's new (unnamed) project.
- Bondi Sushi. 959 West Ave., Miami Beach; 786-232-3437; bondisushi.com
- Cubatón Sandwich Shop. 413 15th St., Miami Beach; cubatonsandwichshop.com
- El Vecino. 698 NE First Ave., #G-172, Miami; elvecinomiami.com
- Eleventh Street Pizza. 9025 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-693-2090; eleventhstreetpizza.com
- The Juice Mafia. 801 Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-674-2356; thejuicemafia.com
- Julia & Henry's. 200 E. Flagler St., Miami; juliaandhenrys.com
- KoKo. 2856 Tigertail Ave., Miami; 305-349-3909; kokobybakan.com
- Levant. 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables;786-762-2905; levantmiami.com
- Lira Beirut Eatery. 2000 NW Second Ave., Miami;786-360-3543; liramiami.com
- Minty Z. 3451 NE First Ave., Miami;786-623-5904; mintyz.com
- Negroni Weston.1744 Main St., Weston;954-444-0096; negronius.com
- Omakai. 3304 Mary St., Miami; 786-644-6494; omakai.com
- Pez. 20 W. Flagler St., Miami;305-570-3440; pezmiami.com
- Shingo. 112 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables; shingomiami.com
- Social 27. 2555 SW Eighth St., Miami; social27miami.com
- Soulfly Chicken. 2615 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-440-9121; soulflychicken.com
- Tanuki.1420 NW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-433-2436; tanukimiami.com
- Wetzel's Pretzels at Sawgrass Mills. 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; wetzels.com
- Lure Fishbar
- Mess Miami
- Ta-Boo
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria — more locations coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eataly — coming to Miami
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
- Felice — opening in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 — opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
- Harry's - Wall Street's iconic restaurant opening in West Palm Beach
- Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
- Jrk- opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant
- The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Ma/re — opening in Miami
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- No Man's Land - Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
- Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Shoma Bazaar - Doral food hall opening a Hialeah location
- Sports & Social— sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
- Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Thomas Keller - The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Trader Joe's - rumor has it that the grocer will open in Aventura
- Vivo! - Entertainment complex at Dolphin Mall coming soon
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami