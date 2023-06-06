Navigation
May 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

June 6, 2023

The view from the main entrance to Julia & Henry's
The view from the main entrance to Julia & Henry's
May was an exciting month for Miami's restaurant scene. The Michelin Guide hosted its star revelation ceremony in the Magic City, Thomas Keller announced yet another project in South Florida, and a three-story food hall named Julia & Henry's opened in downtown Miami.

Other notable openings in May included Social 27, a supper club in Little Havana, the first Miami-area location of NYC's Bondi Sushi, and a second location for Eleventh Street Pizza.

Lure Fishbar closed in Miami Beach, with owner John McDonald looking for another location to place the NY-based seafood palace, and longtime Palm Beach celebrity favorite, Ta-Boo, closed its doors to make way for Thomas Keller's new (unnamed) project.
The patio area at Bondi Sushi's Miami Beach location
Openings
Lure Fishbar has closed in Miami Beach
Closings
  • Lure Fishbar
  • Mess Miami
  • Ta-Boo
Shoma Bazaar will open a location in Hialeah.
Coming Attractions
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
  • Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bodega Taqueria — more locations coming soon
  • Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Eataly — coming to Miami
  • Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
  • Felice — opening in Brickell
  • The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 — opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
  • Harry's - Wall Street's iconic restaurant opening in West Palm Beach
  • Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
  • The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
  • Jrk- opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant
  • The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village — opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Ma/re — opening in Miami
  • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • No Man's Land - Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
  • Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
  • Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
  • Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Shoma Bazaar - Doral food hall opening a Hialeah location
  • Sports & Social— sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
  • Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami
  • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Thomas Keller - The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
  • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
  • Trader Joe's - rumor has it that the grocer will open in Aventura
  • Vivo! - Entertainment complex at Dolphin Mall coming soon
  • Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
