March 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Other notable restaurant openings include Tablé by Bachour, Maty's by Valerie Chang, and the addition of the Smorgasburg pop-up on Lincoln Road.
Restaurants to look forward to in April include the opening of New York City's Pastis and food hall Julia & Henry's.
- Always June. 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com
- Bâoli Miami.1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305- 674-8822; baolimiami.com
- Bo Legs BBQ. 533 NE 83rd St., Miami; 305-462-5815; hiphopeatery.com
- Branja. 5010 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-765-5555; branjamiami.com
- Calista Greek Seafood Taverna. 1444 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-803-8657; calistataverna.com
- Chimney Cake & Co. 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 786-321-1163; chimneycakeandco.com
- Dale Street Food. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com/miami
- Maty's. 3255 NE First Ave, Miami; matysmiami.com
- Motek. 45 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-396-8547; motekcafe.com
- News Cafe. 800 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; 786-644-6061; newscafesouthbeach.com
- Petite Comité. 2929 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-909-8544; petitecomite.com
- Point Break. 8970 Cleary Blvd., Plantation; 954-999-5758; eatpointbreak.com
- Smorgasburg Lincoln Road. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; smorgasburgmiami.com
- Tablé by Bachour. 180 NE 40th St., Miami; 786-842-0551; antoniobachour.com
- Tacology Express. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; tacology.us
- Talkin' Tacos. 2866 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; 954-290-0941; talkintacos.net
- Zeru. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-809-1786; zerumiami.com
- La Loggia
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Biscayne Bay Brewing — opening a location in downtown Miami
- Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bodega Taqueria — more locations coming soon
- Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eataly — coming to Miami
- El Vecino — Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
- Felice — opening in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 — opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
- Hell's Kitchen — Gordon Ramsay brings his reality-themed restaurant to Miami
- The Henry — Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
- Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
- Julia & Henry's — food hall opening in downtown Miami
- The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Ma/re — opening in Miami
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Michy's Kitchen Shack — Michelle Bernstein opening a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant
- The News Cafe - iconic restaurant reopens this week
- Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
- Pastis — iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Sports & Social — sports bar and entertainment complex opening in Miami
- Sprouts Farmers Market — opening in Miami
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Sugar Factory — opening at Firestone Garage
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater; proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami