Whole Foods Dadeland Opens With Gastropub

Whole Foods Market has upped its food game with the debut of a Dadeland location.
The 46,000-square-foot store, which opened today at 9 a.m., stocks the usual organic foods, wines, craft beers, and ready-to-eat foods. It also offers a bevy of items from Miami purveyors, a coffee bar, a juice bar on tap, and a gastropub. The sprawling market replaces the smaller Pinecrest location.
Customers can shop for favorites such as Zak the Baker, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company, and Panther Coffee.
In addition, the Allegro coffee bar serves nitro cold brew, and juices on tap can be custom-made at the juice bar.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The biggest draw, however, is El Bocadillo. The first in-house gastropub at a Miami-area Whole Foods serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In addition to listing burgers and personal pizzas, the menu includes lechón el bocadillo ($15), chicharrones ($7), and lionfish ceviche ($15).
El Bocadillo also pours a good selection of wines and local draft beers from Funky Buddha, Concrete Beach, Wynwood Brewing, and others. A daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. offers $2 off draft beer pints, wines by the glass, personal pizzas, and burgers.
The market is celebrating its grand opening today with all-day samplings, music, and deals. Beginning at 9 a.m., the first 500 customers will receive a mystery gift card worth up to $500. Local suppliers such as Zak the Baker, Panther, and Natalie’s Orchid will sample items. Families can interact with Zoo Miami's Zoo Squad and snap pics in the photo booth. In addition, 1 percent of net sales for the first five days of the store's operation will be donated to a local organization.
Whole Foods Market Dadeland. 7939 SW 104th St., Miami; 305-969-5800; wholefoodsmarket.com. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!