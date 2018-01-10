Whole Foods Dadeland Opens With Gastropub

Whole Foods Market has upped its food game with the debut of a Dadeland location.

The 46,000-square-foot store, which opened today at 9 a.m., stocks the usual organic foods, wines, craft beers, and ready-to-eat foods. It also offers a bevy of items from Miami purveyors, a coffee bar, a juice bar on tap, and a gastropub. The sprawling market replaces the smaller Pinecrest location.

Customers can shop for favorites such as Zak the Baker, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company, and Panther Coffee.