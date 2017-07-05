The Ten Best Ice Cream Shops in Miami

EXPAND Courtesy of Serendipity

As Miami's temperatures soar, we can't help but crave a scoop of ice cream. And while some consider this icy milk blend a special treat, Miamians deem it a necessity. From Serendipity in Wynwood to Nanndi in Downtown Dadeland, let your closest ice cream parlor serve as a sanctuary for Miami's scorching heat and relentless humidity.

July is also National Ice Cream Month. To celebrate the occasion, here are the 10 best ice cream makers in Miami-Dade County.

Courtesy of Serendipity

1. Serendipity

This hole-in-the-wall ice-cream shop in Wynwood started out as a rogue pop-up during Art Basel 2014. Now it's a permanent fixture, which means the shop's whimsical (and sometimes boozy) flavors are always at your fingertips. Owned by Jessica Levison, find a selection of signature creams ($5-$7) like salted caramel, pecan pie, and lavender orange, along with a grouping of beer floats made with local brews. Most of her flavors, however, are in constant evolution, meaning no visit to Levison's shop should be the same. Depending on the day, customers may find flavors like white Russian with candied hazelnuts, or blood-orange sorbet. The only way to find out is to make the trek to Wynwood or to the flagship location in Surfside.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mike Romeu

2. Sweet Melody

At Sweet Melody, flavors like brie and apricot, pecan and bourbon, lemon ginger, and blueberry cheesecake are just a smattering of the more than 40 varieties owner/creator Mike Romeu has developed over the years. All of Romeu's flavors are free of GMO sweeteners and hormones and use high quality, local ingredients when possible. He's involved with each batch from start to finish, crafting everything from the cream to its infusions by hand, keeping in line with Sweet Melody's artisanal practices. As Romeu doesn't have a storefront yet, find his ice cream at different restaurants in town, like Coral Gables' Caffe Vialetto and neighboring Trust & Co, averaging about $4 a scoop.

Photo by Vicky Gu

3. Lulu's Ice Cream

In 2013, Luisa Santos was studying political economy at Georgetown University when she learned a surprising fact: Ice cream could be made from scratch using liquid nitrogen. Today, her hunger for running a business and producing quality ice cream has led her to create one of Miami's best ice cream shops. The way it works is you choose a base ($5 for two scoops), which Santos emphasizes has been made in-store from scratch. Then it's freeze it right in front of you. Flavors will rotate frequently and according to what's in season at the farms in Homestead. But fear not — classics like chocolate, vanilla, and their most popular, Nutella, will always be available. More creative options might include strawberry-basil or honey-lavender, and there will always be at least one vegan choice such as avocado. All the dairy used is local and comes from the business's very own adopted cow. Her name: Lulu, of course.

Courtesy of Azucar

4. Azucar Ice Cream Company

When walking the streets of Calle Ocho, nothing cools off an afternoon like a scoop of ice cream. So pop into Azucar Ice Cream Company, where you'll find flavors that could only be dreamed up in Miami. Located in the heart of Little Havana, this shop has long served frozen treats with a Cuban flair. Instead of scoops ($3 to $5) of French vanilla and bubblegum, you'll savor flavors such as café con leche, plátano maduro (sweet plantain), and Abuela María (vanilla ice cream with ripe guava, chunks of cream cheese, and crushed Maria cookies). There's also the Burn in Hell, Fidel! — which was created days after the announcement of Fidel Castro's death — featuring chocolate ice cream with a kick of cayenne.

Courtesy of Mr Kream

5. Mr Kream

Forget the ordinary ice cream shop. Mr Kream makes frosty treats cool again through flavors like A$AP Rocky Road and Fat Joe Pistachio. This Wynwood ice cream concept features a variety of flavors named after different rappers, like LL Cool Crunch or Vanilla Ice. Find beer floats, Ricky Rozay mimosa popsicles, sundaes, and flavored coffee. The shop is open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, equipped with a DJ spinning hip hop music. Design your frozen delight with some edible spray paint or snag a bottle of real spray paint to take home (both are available for purchase). Menu items range from $5 to $12.

Courtesy of Wynwood Parlor

6. Wynwood Parlor

Wynwood Parlor, a purple graffiti-painted food truck, is stocked with custom ice-cream sandwiches ($5.50) and edible cookie dough. The concept officially launched in spring 2016, with a forthcoming brick-and-mortar location. In the meantime, the mural-clad shop on wheels rolls throughout Wynwood on weekends, brimming with homemade cookies, brownies, and waffles waiting to be kicked up with a variety of ice-cream flavors and toppings. The truck, which was hand-painted by street artist Nicole Salgar, holds eight cookies ($1.50-$2), such as chocolate chip, red velvet, s'mores, and rocky road. Ice-cream flavors ($2.50-$4) include vanilla, cookies 'n' cream, and salty caramel. Toppings — or as McMillon likes to say, "roll-ons" — combine everything from almond chips to Fruity Pebbles. There's cookie crumble too, made from the shop's handmade cookies. Wynwood Parlor is expected to open July 16 at 860 NE 79th St.

Courtesy of Cream Parlor

7. Cream Parlor

Cream Parlor, a sky blue-colored ice cream and cafe on Biscayne Boulevard, is the progeny of husband-and-wife duo Johnny and Ainsley Tsokos, who dreamed of sharing their favorite foods with the public in a quaint, vintage space. Besides a menu filled with salads and sandwiches, which are served on Zak the Baker bread, Cream Parlor is mostly notably known for its selection of house-made ice cream and desserts ($3+). If you go, opt for a few scoops of Prince-inspired purple rain covered with berries and dark chocolate, or pastelito cheesecake.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mr. Bing

8. Mr. Bing

Mr. Bing’s technicolor truck rolls around town with an ice-cream concept unlike any other. It's called shaved ice cream, where paper-thin ribbons are shaved off a huge cylindrical block at superhigh speeds. Customers have described its consistency as frozen cotton candy and compared its appearance to a carnation flower. A dish ($6) of Mr. Bing contains less than 100 calories per 3.5-ounce serving. Flavors range from coconut and green tea to chocolate and original sweet milk. For now, the truck is parked at the Wynwood Yard.

tCourtesy of the Frieze

9. The Frieze Ice Cream Factory

This South Beach shop has been a staple for 30 years, whipping up homemade and uniquely-named flavors ($3+) like Sassy Strawberry, Perfect Pistachio, Jack Daniel's Maple Walnut, and Get Down Boogie-Oogie Cookie. Make note that this ice cream parlor also offers a selection of rich-tasting sorbets. The dozen or so flavors, including watermelon and passionfruit, are refreshing but not too watery, and tart but not too tangy. If you’re feeling fancy, ask for the crowd favorite: champagne sorbet.

EXPAND Nanndi specializes in frozen cream — a fusion of ice cream and gelato. Courtesy of Nanndi

10. Nanndi

In Downtown Dadeland, Nanndi specializes in frozen cream, which is a fusion of ice cream and gelato. Some of the shop's recipes include the "Maria Cookie,” made with Maria cookie; and guava and cheese, a Cuban-inspired favorite. There are also dairy-free and fruit sorbet varieties too. "There's nothing better than a creamy vanilla ice cream," owner Sabrina Mancin says, "or the texture of an Italian hazelnut gelato. But if you want gelato, go to a gelateria. If you want ice cream, go to Häagen-Dazs." Prices hover around $5 to $8.

