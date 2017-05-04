Seminole Hard Rock's L Bar Has a Secret Tequila Menu for Cinco de Mayo and Beyond

EXPAND The Mexican Firing Squad at L Bar. Alona Abbady Martinez

L Bar, the upscale cocktail lounge housed in the lobby of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, is offering an alternative to those not looking to wear a straw hat and shake maracas this Cinco de Mayo. Alongside its traditional libations, L Bar offers a secret tequila menu using only upscale, premium tequilas and mezcals for those wanting to embrace this Mexican holiday without shots of cheap alcohol and regrets.

The menu secreto offers four staple artisan-crafted cocktails ($13) ranging in complexity and flavors, as well as a rotating cocktail of the month. This month, as a nod to Cinco de Mayo, L Bar is offering the pequeño diablo ($9), made with fresh sliced jalapeño, blood orange, guava, strawberries, pineapple, simple syrup, Cointreau, and Heradura Reposado. The strawberries, pineapple, and jalapeño are muddled and strained before everything is shaken and poured over crushed ice.

"We wanted to make sure we had cocktails that people understood, the classics, but we also wanted to do a little bit of a twist, introduce cocktails that would push people out of their comfort zone," Justin Wyborn, vice president of food and beverage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino explains.

The L Bar, which has been opened for two and a half years now, transformed what was formerly a little service bar into a luxurious mixology bar .Lead mixologist Gerald Contreras, who has been with Hard Rock for ten years, says, "What I love about my job is to get people to change their perspectives and attitudes about certain spirits behind the bar."

Contreras keeps a lookout for patrons who order a margarita, the staple tequila beverage in America, before gently suggesting they try something from the secret menu. When they do, they tend to get hooked. "Margarita is always the go-to drink to introduce guests to the secret tequila menu."

A good starter cocktail in the secret menu is the Mexican firing squad, which has Patron Blanco tequila, grenadine, lime juice and bitters. "Everyone tends to drink Patron, so we tried to offer something more outside the box, using the bitters and our fresh-made pomegranate," Will Osment, Assistant Beverage Manager, explains.

The dos, Contrera's personal favorite, is among the top ten best sellers of all drinks served at L Bar. It has Kah Resposado tequila, tabasco, cilantro, agave, and fresh lemon juice. "I turn a lot of people on to this drink. It's not overwhelming, but it's nice."

There's also the uno, a refreshing layered beverage with Herradura Reposado, mint lime, bitters, and ginger beer. Guests are encouraged to sip at the bottom then make their way up to the top to enjoy the different flavors. For the paloma, a tequila-based cocktail with grapefruit juice and soda that guests may already be familiar with, L Bar adds a pinch of salt to make the flavors pop.

Wyborn explains the L Bar decided to go with a secret tequila menu to bring more awareness and education to the nuances of premium tequilas and mescals. Along with the five cocktails, guests can order the

carefully curated selection neat or on the rocks.

"It's very hard to find anywhere in South Florida that has a good selection of tequila. For us, we thought this is an opportunity in the market to start doing something different and start educating our guests, so they can have that memorable experience and that wow moment."

