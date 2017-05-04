menu

Seminole Hard Rock's L Bar Has a Secret Tequila Menu for Cinco de Mayo and Beyond

Cinco de Mayo 2017 Events in Miami


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Seminole Hard Rock's L Bar Has a Secret Tequila Menu for Cinco de Mayo and Beyond

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Alona Abbady Martinez
The Mexican Firing Squad at L Bar.EXPAND
The Mexican Firing Squad at L Bar.
Alona Abbady Martinez
A A

L Bar, the upscale cocktail lounge housed in the lobby of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, is offering an alternative to those not looking to wear a straw hat and shake maracas this Cinco de Mayo. Alongside its traditional libations, L Bar offers a secret tequila menu using only upscale, premium tequilas and mezcals for those wanting to embrace this Mexican holiday without shots of cheap alcohol and regrets.

The menu secreto offers four staple artisan-crafted cocktails ($13) ranging in complexity and flavors, as well as a rotating cocktail of the month. This month, as a nod to Cinco de Mayo, L Bar is offering the pequeño diablo ($9), made with fresh sliced jalapeño, blood orange, guava, strawberries, pineapple, simple syrup, Cointreau, and Heradura Reposado. The strawberries, pineapple, and jalapeño are muddled and strained before everything is shaken and poured over crushed ice.

"We wanted to make sure we had cocktails that people understood, the classics, but we also wanted to do a little bit of a twist, introduce cocktails that would push people out of their comfort zone,"  Justin Wyborn, vice president of food and beverage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino explains.

The L Bar, which has been opened for two and a half years now, transformed what was formerly a little service bar into a luxurious mixology bar .Lead mixologist Gerald Contreras, who has been with Hard Rock for ten years, says, "What I love about my job is to get people to change their perspectives and attitudes about certain spirits behind the bar."

Related Stories

Contreras keeps a lookout for patrons who order a margarita, the staple tequila beverage in America, before gently suggesting they try something from the secret menu.  When they do, they tend to get hooked. "Margarita is always the go-to drink to introduce guests to the secret tequila menu."

A good starter cocktail in the secret menu is the Mexican firing squad, which has Patron Blanco tequila, grenadine, lime juice and bitters. "Everyone tends to drink Patron, so we tried to offer something more outside the box, using the bitters and our fresh-made pomegranate,"  Will Osment, Assistant Beverage Manager, explains.

The Dos, one of L Bar's top 10 favorite cocktails.EXPAND
The Dos, one of L Bar's top 10 favorite cocktails.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The dos, Contrera's personal favorite, is among the top ten best sellers of all drinks served at L Bar.  It has Kah Resposado tequila, tabasco, cilantro, agave, and fresh lemon juice. "I turn a lot of people on to this drink.  It's not overwhelming, but it's nice."

Uno has different flavors throughout.EXPAND
Uno has different flavors throughout.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

There's also the uno, a refreshing layered beverage with Herradura Reposado, mint lime, bitters, and ginger beer.  Guests are encouraged to sip at the bottom then make their way up to the top to enjoy the different flavors.  For the paloma, a tequila-based cocktail with grapefruit juice and soda that guests may already be familiar with, L Bar adds a pinch of salt to  make the flavors pop.

Wyborn explains the L Bar decided to go with a secret tequila menu to bring more awareness and education to the nuances of premium tequilas and mescals.  Along with the five cocktails, guests can order the
carefully curated selection neat or on the rocks.

"It's very hard to find anywhere in South Florida that has a good selection of tequila. For us, we thought this is an opportunity in the market to start doing something different and start educating our guests, so they can have  that memorable experience and that wow moment."

Alona Abbady Martinez
Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >