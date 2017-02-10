Phuc Yea Redefines Sunday Brunch, Launches Sunset Party This Weekend

EXPAND The brekky nachos are a mash-up of traditional breakfast nachos. Photo by Clarissa Buch

It's been years since Phuc Yea debuted as a rogue pop-up in Miami, bringing one of the most inventive culinary concepts to the Magic City. Inside the former Moonchine Asian Bistro space (7100 Biscayne Blvd.), the restaurant now runs a brick and mortar, which opened in September 2016.

Centered on Viet-Cajun cuisine, Phuc (pronounced fook) Yea marries Vietnamese and Cajun flavors popular in Houston and New Orleans, where the cities' large Vietnamese populations melded with traditional Southern and Cajun flavors.

As the restaurant whips up dishes like Cajun cod bao buns drizzled with a sriracha remoulade, and caramel pork riblets with a hint of ginger, many have long anticipated what exactly a Viet-Cajun brunch would look (and taste) like. Well, the time has finally come. Phuc Yea is officially open for Sunday brunch followed by Sunset Sundays, a swanky early evening soiree in its alfresco lantern garden.

Created by co-owners Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata, the duo behind the Federal Food Drink & Provisions and later The Fed, Phuc Yeah's brunch is a quiet force to be reckoned with. It beautifully blends a breakfast-lunch fusion with just enough Viet-Cajun inspiration to make it craveable. While dishes might sound overwhelming at first, Meinhold and Zapata manage to unite traditional American staples dazzled with Asian flavor.

To Meinhold, the biggest challenge was staying true to Phuc Yea's character while trying to create brunch dishes that weren't too "strange." She wanted something that was more than just unique — something you'd want to eat again and again. She and Zapata succeeded.

New Times was invited for a taste, snagging samplings of the eatery's entire brunch menu, which includes an assortment of Phuc Yea's dim sum offerings such as cripsy tofu ($9) and PY noodles showered with parmesan and oyster sauce.

Start your meal with three small puff pastries. Served warm, the barbecue pork-stuffed empanadas ($5) are perfect to munch on as you sip something boozy. Among Phuc Yea's brunch drinks, try the Saigon teabag — which is literally served inside a plastic teabag — fused with rum and mango punch.

Phuc Yeah's brunch dishes are both eclectic and eccentric, which is why we suggest ordering a handful to share among the table. The brekky nachos — a spin-off of traditional breakfast nachos — are a must try ($10). Sesame rice crackers are used as a base, with salsa, creme fraiche, bird's eye chili, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg smothered on top. Cover yourself with a few napkins beforehand because the plate is messy.

Then, try the soft scrambled eggs with parmesan ($10), topped with two sticky rice croquettes coated in with rice crisps. For something meaty, try the pig wings and waffles ($10) doused in a sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, and chilies.

Top off brunch with a sweet ending. Opt for the silver dollar pancakes ($6) — crowed with ricotta cream, bananas, Vietnamese coffee, and dark rum — and Phuc Yea's iteration of bread pudding with an apple cinnamon flavor hugged in croissant dough.

Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit phucyea.com.

