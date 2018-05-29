Mexican Seafood Cantina La Cerveceria de Barrio Opening on Lincoln Road

La Cervecería de Barrio, a seafood restaurant based in Mexico, will open its first U.S. location on South Beach's Lincoln Road in early August. With it comes a guacamole-making station, 300 varieties of tequila, and nearly two dozen kinds of fish and shellfish.

Created by Miami-based V&E Restaurant Group, which owns more than 30 eateries in Mexico, Las Vegas, and Miami, La Cervecería de Barrio will highlight traditional Mexican seafood dishes rooted in the country's seven regions.

"Miami is a top destination for companies looking to expand, especially in the food industry," says Jamil Dib, cofounder of V&E, "and Lincoln Road is one of Miami’s top pedestrian-only destinations for dining, nightlife, and culture. So we’re excited to bring the first seafood cantina concept here."