Epicure Market in South Beach has closed.
Epicure Market in South Beach has closed.
Photo by Christian Portilla

South Beach's Epicure Market Closes Forever

Chuck Strouse, Laine Doss | September 15, 2017 | 11:29am
Epicure Market, a Miami Beach tradition, is closing for good, thanks to Hurricane Irma.

In a tweet this morning, the South Beach grocery/prepared food specialty store announced that its days were done.

The store at 1656 Alton Rd. opened as a butcher shop, then expanded with an on-site bakery, cheese department, wine cellar, and a chef who catered about a million holiday meals. Epicure expanded to Sunny Isles in 2008, with a full-service restaurant.

Though the store took best bakery and best prepared food honors in 2014 from New Times, it struggled recently and the Sunny Isles location at 17190 Collins Ave. closed down. Epicure also briefly had a location on Le Jeune Road.

No one was immediately available from Epicure to discuss the closure. A message on the store's answering machine said it would be closed due to Hurricane Irma and to "please call Monday morning to see if the store will be open."

When a Twitter follower asked why the store was closing,  owners cited storm insurance and a sales drop.

With the Jewish High Holidays  — a traditional big time for the market — approaching, its loss is certain to be felt.

