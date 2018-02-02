David Grutman to Open Happy Place Donuts Alongside Sugar Factory Gummy World

David Grutman's food empire is about to expand. The owner of Komodo, OTL, and the soon-to-open Planta is now entering the pastry game with the announcement of Happy Place Donuts.

The 4,000-square-foot café and shop, a collaboration between the Miami nightlife king and Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici, is expected to open on Miami Beach's Española Way this March, where it will share space with Sugar Factory's upcoming Gummy World.

“I can’t wait for people to try these donuts — they are sick!" Grutman says of this new endeavor. "I’m excited to partner with Sugar Factory to open Happy Place Donuts. We share a common sweet tooth."