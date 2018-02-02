David Grutman to Open Happy Place Donuts Alongside Sugar Factory Gummy World

David Grutman's food empire is about to expand. The owner of Komodo, OTL, and the soon-to-open Planta is now entering the pastry game with the announcement of Happy Place Donuts.
The 4,000-square-foot café and shop, a collaboration between the Miami nightlife king and Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici, is expected to open on Miami Beach's Española Way this March, where it will share space with Sugar Factory's upcoming Gummy World.
“I can’t wait for people to try these donuts — they are sick!" Grutman says of this new endeavor. "I’m excited to partner with Sugar Factory to open Happy Place Donuts. We share a common sweet tooth."
Dubbed a "confectionery palace," Happy Place Donuts will encompass an indoor café, outdoor patio, courtyard, and a gummy bear machine. The 120-seat café will include a glass-paneled bakery where guests can watch the doughnuts being made.
Happy Place's signature doughnut varieties include rainbow and guava-and-cheese, as well as hot dough balls. Homemade pop tarts will be offered in sweet flavors such as strawberry jam, Nutella, and guava-and-cream-cheese swirl. Savory pop tarts with black forest ham and sharp white cheddar, topped with Maldon sea salt flakes, will be available too.
The café will also serve house-made gelato, ice cream and "swirlies" — a Blizzard-style milkshake that allows customers to choose a topping to swirl into their favorite ice cream.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Adults will be able to pair their doughnuts with a choice of specialty mojitos in flavors such as sugarcane guava. Food and drink prices are not yet available.
Sharing space with Happy Place Donuts, Sugar Factory Gummy World offers its star attraction, the gummy bear machine, capable of churning out 20,000 gummies per day. Not into adorable, squishy, edible bears? The machine can also make gummy stars, hearts, ducks, and other animals.
In addition to enjoying the traditional family-friendly gummies, grownups can indulge in alcohol-infused versions in flavors such as rosé, champagne, and peach bellini.
Happy Place Donuts and Sugar Factory Gummy World. 507 Española Way, Miami Beach; happyplacedonuts.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!