CMX Dine-In Movie Theater Opens at Brickell City Centre

Every customer gets an oversized upholstered reclining seat. Courtesy of CMX

Why go to dinner and a movie when you can do both at once? At CMX, the newly opened dine-in movie theatre in Brickell City Centre, you can do just that. They offer full-service in-seat gourmet dining complete with "ninja" waiter service, i.e., waiters that move silently throughout the cinema so as not to disturb viewers.

CMX, which is owned by Cinemex, is the sixth largest movie theatre chain globally, and this theatre marks the brand's first foray into the American market. There's 35,759-square-feet of theatre space, which includes ten viewing rooms all offering dine-in services. What's more, it's one of the few cinemas in the world to offer laser projectors for an even more crisp image.

The theatre officially opened on April 24, with ticket prices ranging from $21 to $25. The price includes popcorn, and every customer gets to enjoy an oversized upholstered reclining seat with a swivel table for dining and a complimentary blanket. There's even an LED light to ensure you can see what you're eating, as well as a USB charger, and storage compartment for purses and shopping bags.

Courtesy of CMX

To develop their menu, Cinemax has partnered with Lettuce Entertain. In the spirit of Miami there are Cuban egg rolls stuffed with pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles served with a mustard dipping sauce ($10). Other appetizers include chicken tenders ($13), Tuna crudo ($13), and popcorn shrimp ($11). CMX offers both a margherita pizza ($13) and a pepperoni pizza ($15), as well as a couple salad options. As for main dishes, there's a classic cheeseburger ($14), a version of a lobster roll but with king crab instead ($18), plus a turkey BLT ($12), and pulled pork sliders ($12). Considering this is a movie theatre, prices are quite fair.

CMX also has milkshakes and desserts on their menu, in addition to myriad popcorn varieties to choose from. Customers can order cocktails and drinks at their seats, or grab a drink and bite in one of the theatre's two bar-lounge areas. The larger bar boasts Florida's largest indoor screen, making it an excellent venue for catching a sports game. Indeed, Cinemex designed it so you can visit the space without actually seeing a movie. The only other theatre that offers similar services in Miami is the iPic in North Miami Beach.

"You come to CMX for a whole experience. It's a one-stop shop," Luis Castelazo, director of CMX, says.

