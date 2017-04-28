menu

CMX Dine-In Movie Theater Opens at Brickell City Centre

Velvet Creme Doughnuts to Open on Calle Ocho


CMX Dine-In Movie Theater Opens at Brickell City Centre

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:16 a.m.
By Valeria Nekhim Lease
Every customer gets an oversized upholstered reclining seat.
Every customer gets an oversized upholstered reclining seat.
Courtesy of CMX
Why go to dinner and a movie when you can do both at once? At CMX, the newly opened dine-in movie theatre in Brickell City Centre, you can do just that. They offer full-service in-seat gourmet dining complete with "ninja" waiter service, i.e., waiters that move silently throughout the cinema so as not to disturb viewers.

CMX, which is owned by Cinemex, is the sixth largest movie theatre chain globally, and this theatre marks the brand's first foray into the American market. There's 35,759-square-feet of theatre space, which includes ten viewing rooms all offering dine-in services. What's more, it's one of the few cinemas in the world to offer laser projectors for an even more crisp image.

The theatre officially opened on April 24, with ticket prices ranging from $21 to $25. The price includes popcorn, and every customer gets to enjoy an oversized upholstered reclining seat with a swivel table for dining and a complimentary blanket. There's even an LED light to ensure you can see what you're eating, as well as a USB charger, and storage compartment for purses and shopping bags.

CMX Dine-In Movie Theater Opens at Brickell City Centre
Courtesy of CMX

To develop their menu, Cinemax has partnered with Lettuce Entertain. In the spirit of Miami there are Cuban egg rolls stuffed with pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles served with a mustard dipping sauce ($10). Other appetizers include chicken tenders ($13), Tuna crudo ($13), and popcorn shrimp ($11). CMX offers both a margherita pizza ($13) and a pepperoni pizza ($15), as well as a couple salad options. As for main dishes, there's a classic cheeseburger ($14), a version of a lobster roll but with king crab instead ($18), plus a turkey BLT ($12), and pulled pork sliders ($12). Considering this is a movie theatre, prices are quite fair.

CMX also has milkshakes and desserts on their menu, in addition to myriad popcorn varieties to choose from. Customers can order cocktails and drinks at their seats, or grab a drink and bite in one of the theatre's two bar-lounge areas. The larger bar boasts Florida's largest indoor screen, making it an excellent venue for catching a sports game. Indeed, Cinemex designed it so you can visit the space without actually seeing a movie. The only other theatre that offers similar services in Miami is the iPic in North Miami Beach.

"You come to CMX for a whole experience. It's a one-stop shop," Luis Castelazo, director of CMX, says.

Valeria Nekhim Lease
Valeria Nekhim was born in the Ukraine and raised in Montreal — a city famous for its year-round farmers’ markets and multicultural cuisine. Inspired by the amazing food around her, Valeria started the column "Val's Bites" for her college newspaper. It highlighted affordable eats for students and cemented her love affair with food writing. After graduating with a degree in journalism, Valeria moved to Manhattan, another culinary capital, where she ate her way through the entire city. Romance brought her to Miami in 2013, and a month into her move, she began writing for Miami New Times’ food blog. As someone who grew up idolizing food critics, Valeria is grateful for the opportunity to be a restaurant reviewer. That said, her favorite part of the job is stepping inside the world of chefs and restaurateurs and learning their stories. When she's not cooking, eating, thinking/writing about food, Valeria can be found dreaming about designer shoes and trips to the Amalfi Coast.
701 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

www.cmxcinemas.com

