Art Basel 2017: Restaurant and Food Event Guide

Miami Art Week is upon us, celebrating human expression and the infinite ways art can transpire. Local eateries are dishing out art you can eat — hands-on, sensory explorations that won't cost you your retirement fund.

So whether you're an art snob or amateur, these culinary creations will sate your art fervor with something you can really sink your teeth into. Here's your guide to pop-up restaurants and food-related events during Art Basel.

We'll update this list as more food events come across our radar. Got one you think should be mentioned? Email laine.doss@miaminewtimes.com with details.

Monday, December 4

Farm-to-Table Dinner: Art Basel Edition at Books & Books Café. The weekly plant-based dinner series shows off local fare and produce in a five-course menu. Each week, the Books & Books Café at the Arscht Center incorporates themes that personify our community's culture, along with celebrated literature. For Art Week, Frida Kahlo will be the dinner's muse. 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 4, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $25 per person and $14 extra for wine pairings; call 786-405-1745.



Wednesday, December 6

L'Arc Paris at Villa Azur. The iconic nightclub and celebrity hangout at the top of the Champs-Elysées comes to Villa Azur. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.

Thursday, December 7

Yard Basel Dinner at Yardbird. The four-course dinner will incorporate seasonal truffles with dishes such as stone crab ravioli with truffle and chive blossoms, truffle chicken tenders, and pancetta-wrapped filet mignon with foie gras and truffled caviar. 11:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $200 and include a welcome cocktail, wine pairings, tax, and gratuity. Visit runchickenrun.com.

Friday, December 8

Street Artist Herbert Galarza at NaiYaRa. Chef Bee's restaurant will host the widely known South American street artist Herbert Galarza, know for his graffiti-pop style. During dinner, NaiYaRa will double as a gallery, exhibiting a number of the artist's works. From 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Galarza will paint live. The event will also include a Macallan Scotch pop-up shop presenting works by the artist and custom-painted bottles of the spirit. 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com.

Superfine! Young Collectors' Ice Cream Social. Savor ice cream from Wynwood Parlor and enjoy music by Leon's House of Sax at this artful ice-cream social. Guests can win a $500 artwork voucher by participating in the ART-stagram scavenger hunt. Only 300 tickets will be released for the ice-cream social. 7 p.m. Friday, December 8, at Superfine! Miami, 56 NE 29th St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com; use code FRIEND30 for 30 percent off.



Sunday, December 10

Art Basel Bubbles & Brunch at the Lowe Art Museum. End your Basel weekend at the Lowe with a boozy brunch surrounded by art. The museum will host a lavish meal followed by a discussion with Michele Oka Doner, American author and artist. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; lowe.miami.edu. Free with museum admission of $12.50; free for Lowe members and Art Basel VIP cardholders.

Pop-Ups and Multiday Events

Amara Pop-Up. Chef Michael Schwartz will preview his soon-to-open Amara at Paraiso for four evenings during Art Basel. A four-course family-style dinner — including snacks, cocktails, and a selection of wine, beer, and other beverages — offers dishes such as Amara empanadas, banana leaf-wrapped cobia, grilled beef short rib, and wood-grilled house-made chorizo. The Brazilian band Batuke will perform live nightly. Reservations available on the half-hour from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, through Saturday, December 9, at Amara at Paraiso, 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $189 per person, including tax, gratuity, and parking, via resy.com. For parties of seven or more, email reservations@amaatparaiso.com.



Avant Gallery and LaMuse Café Rosé All Day. Avant Gallery will celebrate its tenth anniversary with complimentary rosé for gallery guests at its LaMuse Café, located inside the gallery. The gallery will also debut its latest exhibition with featured artists Skyler Grey, BNS, Florian Eymann, DAIN, and Alec Monopoly. Monday, December 4, through Sunday, December 10, at Avant Gallery at the Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 866-215-6641; epichotel.com.

Cantina La Veinte. Mexican artists will exhibit works on the cantina's waterfront patio nightly. 8 p.m. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6136; cantinala20.com. Tickets are free via eventbrite.com.

Chrome Hearts Presents This Time, This Place. Chrome Hearts presents a pop-up exhibit, shop, and bakery at its Design District location, including a Chrome Hearts café and confectioner's shop stocked with customized sweets and decorated with works by young artists. Gourmet coffee, tea, specialty cookies from Bakeology and other treats will be available to enjoy in the café garden. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday, December 10, at Chrome Hearts Miami, 4025 NE Secon Ave., Miami.



Hive at Mana Wynwood. Hive is a pop-up lounge offering cocktails, music, art, and culture. Enjoy craft cocktails and daily mixology presentations via the Behind the Bar Series and enjoy live DJs. Wednesday, December 6, through Sunday, December 10, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; hivewynwood.com.

Mex/Art Contemporary and Pop Art Exhibition. Featured artists include Romero Britto (Brazilian invited artist), Jorge Marin, Jesus Lima, Neon Caron, Alvaro Cuevas, Gabriela Montano, Robert Morleghem, and Carlos Luna (Cuban invited artist). La Santa Taqueria will serve Mexican street food such as tacos, elote, and guacamole by chef Omar Montero. Friday, December 1, through Monday, December 11, at 153 NW 29th St., Miami. Admission is free for the garden area.

Museum of Ice Cream Preview in the Faena District. The Museum of Ice Cream has popped up in Miami, and nothing says Art Basel like a swimming pool full of rainbow sprinkles. The over-the-top ode to ice cream is a kitschy combination of structural art and culinary cravings. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, through Monday, December 11, in the Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-258-0719. Tickets cost $98 via museumoficecream.com/miami.



Pasticceria Marchesi. Lorenzo Bertelli, son of Prada designer Miuccia Prada, will host the Pasticceria Marchesi pop-up, offering traditional Italian ice cream from one of Milan's oldest pastry shops. The gelateria and traveling bicycle cart can be found in Paradise Plaza.151 NW 41st St., Miami.

