Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Downtown Dadeland

When Florida's anti-pot lobby, the Drug Free Florida Committee, tried to scare Floridians away from legalizing medical marijuana for cancer and AIDS patients, the group warned that pot patients would be forced to buy their weed from unshowered "budtenders" with Bob Marley tattoos.

In reality, Miamians are now getting their medicinal pot at sleek dispensaries run by former CEOs and wealthy farm owners who have made large campaign contributions to political candidates.

Today, one South Florida firm — Costa Farms — announced it's opening its first standalone dispensary, in Downtown Dadeland, under the brand name "Curaleaf." The store is located at 9002 S. Dadeland Blvd., about two blocks south of Dadeland Mall.