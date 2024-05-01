End of the Line: Brightline to Eliminate Most Discount Commuter Passes

So much for a summer deal.
This week, Brightline announced that it will stop selling most of its frequent traveler passes in June. The private high-speed rail service says it is trimming down its train-pass options because its cabins keep reaching capacity, particularly during peak travel times.
The move brings an end to discount ticket packages that many commuters relied upon to travel traffic-free to work in South Florida.
On June 1, the recently introduced All Station Shared Pass, SoFlo Shared Pass, and SoFlo Solo Pass will be discontinued. The Miami to Aventura Commuter Pass, which starts at $299 and is valid for 40 rides in 30 days, will remain available in limited quantities under a prior agreement between Brightline and Miami-Dade County.
"In recent months, it has become increasingly difficult to accommodate all guests as peak trains are reaching capacity," Brightline says on its website. "We continue to evaluate the best approach to balance customer demand."
In place of the old passes, train service says it will be offering a Fixed Rate 10-Ride Pack for stations stretching from West Palm Beach to Miami for $350 for standard seating and $550 for premium seating. A 10-ride pack for stations limited to Brightline's southernmost leg (Fort Lauderdale to Miami) will be available for $250 and $350 for standard and premium seating, respectively. The 10-ride passes will be valid for 30 days from the date of purchase.
The new packages are significantly more expensive per ride than the existing bulk packages. For instance, the soon-to-be-axed SoFlo Solo Pass offers 40 rides in 30 days for $399.
Brightline didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is offering a complimentary Fixed Rate 10-Ride Pack to current passholders "to thank you for your loyalty."
The elimination of the commuter discounts could mark a major shift in Brightline's rider demographic. Cash-strapped workers with monthly passes who have been rolling through South Florida in upscale Brightline cabins and enjoying food-and-beverage service may now turn to Tri-Rail, which offers $110 monthly passes for stations from West Palm Beach to Miami.
Tri-Rail rolled out its downtown transfer to MiamiCentral station in January, offering an alternative to the Metrorail connection, which makes several stops from Northside to Overtown before reaching the Government Center station.
According to Brightline, the company has worked with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to open a new Tri-Rail express route to serve daily commuters between West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and MiamiCentral station.
The project, which was recently presented to the Tri-Rail Governing Board, will be up for a vote in May. It could bring to fruition Tri-Rail's plans to offer one-seat express service to downtown Miami without the need to switch trains.