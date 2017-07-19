Miami's Seven Best Latin Clubs

Nowhere does Latin clubs like Miami. Photo by Karli Evans

Miami is known for many things, including but not limited to horrible drivers, corrupt politicians, and cocaine. But the one thing that gives the Magic City its sabor picante are all of the Cubanos, Dominicanos, Venezolanos, Colombianos, and other Latinos that call the 305 home.

Miami is one of the most diverse cities in America, and that diversity does wonders for our nightlife. Our streets are a mecca of culture, and the Hispanics of Miami are the heartbeat of it all.

And if there is one thing los latinos of the 305 do better than anybody else it’s throw tremenda pachangas. Just take a stroll through Hialeah or Calle Ocho on a Saturday night and see for yourself.

Guess that's the beauty of living in Miyami. That, and these seven clubs.

Cortadito celebrating Punch Miami's grand opening. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

7. Punch Miami, 5580 NE 4th Ct., Miami; 305-758-9932; punchmiami.com.

Though this is Miami, there really is no Cuban-themed party hall outside of Wynwood and into MiMo. That’s where Punch Miami comes in — from the neon Cuban flag to the name and decor of the lounge, which was inspired by a taxi ride from the Havana airport and a stop at a rundown boxing ring. Taking over the former News Lounge space, Punch, which opened just about a year ago, is the brainchild of El Patio Wynwood’s Nicolas Hoyos and Beto Perez. Like El Patio, music is curated by Mr. Pauer, and "reasón" is the signature sound: "re" for reggeaton, "sa" for salsa, and "són" for son. And of course, Punch boasts some of the best happy hour specials in the 305, with $1 mojitos, $1 draft beers, and $10 mojito punch bowls from 5 to 9 p.m. ¡Fuácata!

From the outside, it doesn't look like much. Photo Courtesy of Las Tabernas de Wancho

6. Las Tabernas de Wancho, 2100 W. 76th St., Hialeah; 305-822-7833; lastabernasdewancho.com.

To get to Las Tabernas de Wancho, you'll need to navigate your way through the Palmetto to the top floor of a seemingly nondescript shopping center in Hialeah. On the fifth story of said building, you'll find three rooms: There's La Rumbateka, which fits about 450 and plays mostly merengue and bachata. The most recent addition is Club 5 "Blue Moon," a smaller space that draws in a younger crowd with a mix of hip-hop, reggaeton, and techno. The last room, La Fonda Paisa, resembles a pueblito. Each room features a disco ball and bottle service, and by the time you take that last shot, you'll wonder where this place has been all your life.

El Patio Wynwood has become a local favorite. Photo by Karli Evans

5. El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com.

When El Patio Wynwood first opened its doors, the what has now become a neighborhood staple wanted to offer "something Latin, but funky and not commercial." That's what co-owner Nicolas Hoyos told New Times the day before the cozy outdoor venue celebrated its grand opening some two years ago. With furniture literally imported from Colombia, El Patio has that cozy abuela vibe, while still offering a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere. El Patio's owners worked closely with local Latin musician Mr. Pauer — who spins tropical beats on Sunday — to curate music that ranges from vintage salsa to modern Latin meets electronic. Combine that with a cheap happy hour and live bands, and you can't go wrong with El Patio.

Feneiva opening for Kinky at La Covacha. Photo by Luz Elena Silva

4. La Covacha, 10730 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-594-3717; lacovacha.com.

Sure, Doral may be nothing more than a collection of warehouses, businesses, and trucks — OK, Downtown Doral and CityPlace Doral are slowly but surely transforming that image — but this commercial hotspot is also home to one of the best Latin clubs in the 305. Attracting reggaetoneros Alexis y Fido, Tony Dize, Chino y Nacho, and J Alvarez, as well as Oscar D'Leon, Tito el Bambino, and other salseros, this place has been bringing la rumba to the Magic City for over two decades. And with nightly parties and drink specials, we’re pretty sure La Covacha will remain a mecca of Latin music for many years to come.

Club Tipico Dominicano serves more than just mangú. Photo Courtesy of Club Tipico Dominicano

3. Club Tipico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St., Miami; 305-634-7819; clubtipicodominicano.com.

When it comes to discotecas, it doesn't get more legit than Club Tipico Dominicano. By day, the Allapattah joint — which was established in 1987 — serves typical Dominican grub ranging from mangú to mondongo. Come nightfall, the restaurant transforms into una tremenda pachanga, where on weekends, hip-gyrating rumberos from all over the 305 gather for nonstop salsa, merengue, and bachata. But don’t miss Sunday night’s long-standing Domingo Playero, which features special guests; drink, bottle, and hookah specials; and a slew of DJs that keep the party running all night long. You might want to call out sick on Monday.

Ball & Chain is the place to be on Calle Ocho. Photo by Gil Bitton

2. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.

Its original incarnation was born in 1935 and died in 1957. Billie Holiday, Chet Baker, and many more came through the Calle Ocho club to make it one of Miami’s hottest destinations. Back in September 2014, brothers Zack and Ben Bush decided to reopen Ball & Chain to restore it back to its former glory. It's since become one of Calle Ocho's most popular bars, attracting both old and young, Latin and gringo. Its backyard pineapple stage — that's, yes, shaped like a pineapple — is the perfect place to sip a cocktail during the day or salsa your pants off at night. Its mix of vintage and modern has managed to charm Miami, turning Ball & Chain into a welcome destination for tourists and locals.

No one does it like Hoy Como Ayer. Photo Courtesy of Hoy Como Ayer

1. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW 8th St., Miami; 305-541-2631; hoycomoayer.us.

Hoy Como Ayer is all about las estrellas musicales and el sonido Latino. From Amaury Gutiérrez's Latin Grammy Award-winning "Guajira con Tumbao" to Albita’s legendary "Fiesta Pa'los Rumberos" and the electronic mezcal of the Spam Allstars, every night is an over-the-top fiesta where the dancing never stops, the conga drums are always kickin', and the Bacardi is flowing. Long live Hoy Como Ayer.