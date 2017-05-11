menu

Miami's Five Best Open-Mike Nights From Wynwood to Way Down South

Fashion Bug Chasers and Xotic Yeyo Rock Churchill's LGBTQ Fest


Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 9:39 a.m.
By Jessica Gibbs
Miami boasts a number of stages for both seasoned performers and first-timers to showcase their talents citywide.
Photo by Alec Artidiello
Leave your inhibitions at the door and pick up the mike. Miami boasts a number of stages for both seasoned performers and first-timers to showcase their talents. The open mikes of the 305 provide a platform for our locally grown musicians, spoken-word artists, poets, and comedians. Spectators, you can earn your bragging rights and discover some of Miami's hidden talent first. 

Here are Miami's five best open mikes:

Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Speak Fridays at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse
404 NW 26th St., Miami; 33127; 305-576-4350; facebook.com/SPEAKMIAMI

Speak Fridays is an open mike with a mission. It's billed as a celebration of creativity and "connecting the community with an open platform for free expression." Hosted by MC Robert Lee each month, this event usually includes a packed house with great energy in a small Wynwood theater. If you're not feeling up to spilling your heart out to a room of strangers, sit back and enjoy special guest performances, including live art. The stage hosts a mixture of seasoned performers and first-timers who showcase everything from spoken word to music and comedy. Happy hour and open-mike signup begin at 8 p.m. Presale tickets are $15. Believe us, it's worth every penny. Seating is limited, so be sure to get there early. And get a photo with the Speak fairy dressed in green.

Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Tea & Poets
5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 126, Miami; 33143; 786-216-7201; teaandpoets.com

This lively open mike in South Miami boasts a ton of young talent ranging from acoustic musicians to poets. Held in a tea bar at the Shops at Sunset Place, the young and energetic crowd is all about giving first-timers that much-needed boost of confidence. If you're looking for a solid night of great community vibes and inspiring talent, head to this free event every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Be sure to grab a matcha latte from the bar and cozy up near the front. Poets, this is the open mike for you.

Courtesy Wynwood Yard

Words & Wine at Wynwood Yard
56 NW 29th St., Miami; 33127; 305-351-0366; facebook.com/wordsandwine

Believe it or not, one of Miami's most popular open-mike nights started in a living room almost seven years ago. Words & Wine has had a few homes over the years, but it now lives at the Wynwood Yard. Every Wednesday night, come hang out under the stars. The free event has a mixture of featured performers along with an open mike, spoken word, and a drum circle. It's family-friendly and has a ton of food trucks stationed onsite ready to serve tasty local fare. "All drummers, acoustic musicians, hoopers, dancers, jugglers, and freaks of all kind invited." Open-mike performers, arrive by 8 p.m. for first dibs on the sign-up sheet. Bonus: Dogs can come hang too.

Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Art Attack at Artistic Vibes Studio
12986 SW 89th Ave., Miami; 33176; 786-505-8423; artistic-vibes.com

Hidden in a quaint warehouse space near the Falls is Artistic Vibes, a haven for local artists. This spot has a living-room vibe that'll make you feel right at home. You'll find couches and a bar that serves beer, snacks, and wine. The space is colored with black chalkboard paint and messages adorn the walls. Last year, Artistic Vibes announced that its infamous weekly Open Mic (and winner of Miami New Times' 2014 Best Open-Mike Night) would no longer be held, but something else emerged. Welcome Art Attack, Artistic Vibes' revived iteration of the acclaimed open-mike nights, or as they like to call it, "the show that started it all." Every first Thursday of the month, Art Attack hosts "a night of pre-booked local talent ranging from improv to poetry, acting to comedy, musicians and magicians. You name it, it's happening all under one roof." An open mike will follow later in the show. Open-mike performers can sign up at the door. The list is first come, first served. The doors open at 8 p.m.; show starts at 9 with a $5 cover. Free for performers.

Photo by Alexander Oliva

Theatre De Underground at Churchill's Pub
5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 33127; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com

Miami's favorite dive is here to bring the weird. If you're looking to spend your Monday night with some serious jazz, hang inside the pub and catch the Miami Jazz Jam with Fernando Ulibarri. Head outside to the back patio for the Theatre De Underground open mike hosted by Rio Dios Mio. Self-described as Miami's "most open-minded" mike, Theatre De Underground celebrated its 16th anniversary this past Monday, and by our guess, has probably seen a lot of crazy shit over the years. A mixture of poets, comedians, and musicians take the stage and give the packed and loyal crowd Mondays not to be forgotten. The show starts at 9 p.m. with a $5 cover.

