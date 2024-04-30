Peso Pluma Protégé Jasiel Nuñez Is Ready for the Spotlight

Jasiel Nuñez has been making music since 2017, but it wasn't until his signing to Peso Pluma's Double P Records and his appearance on the Mexican superstar's debut album, Genesis, in which he co-wrote and featured on fan-favorite tracks "Lagunas" and "Rosa Pastel," that he started to pique the interest of fans of regional Mexican music.
Now, the singer-songwriter is focused on releasing his own music and performing in front of audiences. He is also slated to play Miche Fest in Chicago in July and will join Peso Pluma on some of his tour dates.
"I'm not going to be on the whole tour like last year when I was with him on his tour in the United States because now I also have shows," Nuñez tells New Times in Spanish. "I have a tour that we are planning for this year in the U.S. I won't be able to be with him, but I'm sure we will be there sporadically."
Those sporadic appearances include during Peso Pluma's set on the second weekend at Coachella, during which the duo performed "Rosa Pastel."
"It was very exciting for me. It was my first time at such a big event in the United States. I hope it's the first of many," he says. "I was thrilled to be there with all my Mexican and Latino people and to be able to express a little of my art. I had a lot of fun, a lot of adrenaline, a lot of excitement."
Nuñez is acutely aware of the importance of his and Peso's performance at an Anglo event like Coachella and what it means for Mexican and Latino culture as a whole.
"It speaks to how much Mexican music is growing globally and the demand that our art has in other countries," he notes. "These opportunities to continue putting the name of Mexico and all Latin artists in high regard should not be wasted."
The singer has performed in intimate theaters, arenas, and now some of the largest festival stages around the world, including during Peso Pluma's Billboard showcase at the Faena Theater and his show at the Amerant Bank Arena last year.
"I always try to enjoy every performance, whether small or big, because I started in all kinds of places," Nuñez remarks. "I went from singing at parties to being able to sing in Miami, Coachella, and the U.S. I don't minimize any show."
Nuñez is part of the Double P crew, which also includes Peso's cousin, songwriter and artist Tito Double P, regional Mexican group Dareyes de la Sierra, and, of course, head honcho and poster boy for the corridos movement, Peso Pluma. In addition to collaborating with Peso, he has worked with artists like DannyLux and Junior H.
He describes himself as a behind-the-scenes workhorse, constantly working on projects for himself and other artists. "I normally work on the songs by myself first, and then I present them to the other artist, and if they like it, we do it," he says.
Beyond his songwriting skills, Nuñez is also a production wizard. So, what comes first: lyrics or the music?
"It can vary because it depends on what I want to write — like what I'm thinking about that day goes into what I'm going to write," he says. Sometimes, the production happens first, and I already have ideas about that, but there are times that I'm out there walking or on a flight, doing whatever, and I come up with some lyrics. So I write them so I don't forget, and from there, I come up with some production."
His latest collaboration with Tito Double P, "Lujo y Detalle," steers away from the more emotional tracks that Nuñez is best known for, opting instead for an upbeat, braggadocious gangster feeling and closer to Tito's narcocorrido and corrido tumbados vibe.
"I had already finished it a few years ago," Nuñez says of the track. "Tito had already listened to it once, and he liked it a lot, so I suggested recording it together. What followed was me trying to guide him a bit on what type of flow I wanted, and later, he also put his style that complemented the song."
His upcoming release, "0 Sentimientos," carries the same vibe found on tracks like "Lagunas," "Bipolar," and other slower songs. Nuñez has a feeling that it could be his best release so far.
"It will be out on May 2, and I can't wait for it," he adds. "I know a lot of people will connect with it. In fact, a lot of people are already asking for it. It's similar in style to 'Lagunas,' 'Corazón Frío,' and 'Bipolar' but with a different story, lyrics, and sound. For me, it's now my favorite song. I'm anxious for it to come out."
He also filmed a music video for the track in Japan that he hopes fans will enjoy as well.
With a burgeoning career and a flurry of releases, one can't help but wonder if Nuñez is on the cusp of releasing a bigger project.
"I've always made music because I was born to do so," he says. "For some songs, that's how I express my feelings; others are inspired by experiences or things I read. I feel like it's just the beginning, but I've never made songs just to see if people like them. I do it genuinely, from the bottom of my heart."
With a new appreciation for regional Mexican music growing on either side of the border, Nuñez is happy to be part of the new wave of artists championing the sound.
"There are a lot of artists who have put a lot of effort into it before than those who are now on top or are trending," he says respectfully. I think everyone now deserves the exposure that Mexican music is having. I am very happy for all my countrymen — for me, for my friends — who are doing very well and able to raise Mexico's profile."