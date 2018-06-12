Miami's Best Music Acts and Nightlife Venues, From Get Face to Oscar G, E11even, and Treehouse Miami

Miami's best electronic act? Get Face, a 25-year-old kid from Tampa. The city's top dance club? Treehouse Miami. The finest band? Viniloversus, Venezuelan musicians who had "built a sizable following in their native South American nation and were already Latin Grammy winners by the time economic and political turmoil forced them to emigrate to the United States."
At least those are the opinions of the epic brain trust at Miami New Times.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The best gay bar is Twist, and what about the best karaoke? Where else but Gramps? Oh, yeah, and the best DJ: Oscar G.
You readers had some different choices: You named E11even the city's best place to dance and Afrobeta the best group of musicians.
The Best of Miami issue is out today, and hundreds of musical and nightlife choices are all here. So scroll through or pick up a hard copy at the nearest newsstand. It's your guide to the Magic City.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!