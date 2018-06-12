 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Music Acts and Nightlife Venues, From Get Face to Oscar G, E11even, and Treehouse MiamiEXPAND
Courtesy photos

Miami's Best Music Acts and Nightlife Venues, From Get Face to Oscar G, E11even, and Treehouse Miami

Chuck Strouse | June 12, 2018 | 8:55am
AA

Miami's best electronic act? Get Face, a 25-year-old kid from Tampa. The city's top dance club? Treehouse Miami. The finest band? Viniloversus, Venezuelan musicians who had "built a sizable following in their native South American nation and were already Latin Grammy winners by the time economic and political turmoil forced them to emigrate to the United States."

At least those are the opinions of the epic brain trust at Miami New Times.

Related Stories

The best gay bar is Twist, and what about the best karaoke? Where else but Gramps? Oh, yeah, and the best DJ: Oscar G.

You readers had some different choices: You named E11even the city's best place to dance and Afrobeta the best group of musicians.

The Best of Miami issue is out today, and hundreds of musical and nightlife choices are all here. So scroll through or pick up a hard copy at the nearest newsstand. It's your guide to the Magic City.  

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >