The Ten Best Things to Do in Wynwood

EXPAND Wynwood party people at this month's art walk. Photo by Monica McGivern

Move over, South Beach. Miami's got a new tourist destination, and it's not yet universally despised by locals.

Just five years ago, Wynwood was the kind of place you didn't want to hang out too long after dark. Then artists started moving in, opening galleries and putting up murals. Soon, the relatively small area became a much desired locale for real estate developer Tony Goldman, the same guy who helped turn South Beach and New York City's Soho district into hoppin', shoppin' centers of cultural interest.

Wynwood Walls went up, Panther Coffee was brewed, and no one has looked back since. Has gentrification stripped the neighborhood of some of its charm? Absolutely. But there have been positive results to Wynwood's exponential growth, too. How many of these cool things have you ticked off your list?

Murk Mondays is the wildest Monday of your life. Courtesy of Lazaro Casanova

1. Stay up way past your bedtime at Coyo Taco’s Murk Mondays

Monday isn't the week's most favored late-night engagement. It's usually relegated to prime time television and a whole lot of sitting on the couch - but that's only because you haven't met the right party. Every Monday, the backroom at Coyo Taco becomes a sweat box of music, movement, and rapture as Oscar G and Lazaro Casanova, two of Miami's funkiest house masters, bring their Latin-influenced vibes to the 200-capacity dance floor. Live drummers bring the heat and take the rhythm up a serious notch, the cocktails are damn delicious, and there's never a cover charge.

Courtesy of Citi Bike Miami

2. Take a mural bike tour and learn the ins and outs of the street art

Wynwood isn't the little-known gem it used to be. Traffic is almost always a nightmare for anyone trying to go fast on Northwest Second Avenue in a hurry. If you want to see the art, the best way to go is by bike and with a knowledgeable tour guide who actually knows which artist painted what mural, and maybe a bit about what the artist was trying to convey. It's a total upgrade from your random wandering selfie-spot search, and there are actually quite a few options. We suggest Miami's Best Graffiti Guide for groups of all sizes.

Look at this captivated audience. Photo by Alex Broadwell

3. Catch a flick at O Cinema

Did you know Wynwood is hiding it's own adorable little movie theater? It's a one-screen scene, so you've got to like what's on the menu. But with a range as broad as O Cinema's, there's something for everyone in its lineup: art house and independent films, major motion pictures, family films, and foreign flicks too. The theater hosts four showings every day, morning, noon, evening, and night.

Photo by Laine Doss

4. Run 3 miles for beer with Concrete Beach

Experts have been known to suggest a glass of beer after a good, hard run. Beer actually contains a lot of things your muscles crave in recovery, as long as you don't overdo it. Concrete Beach Brewery wants to help you help yourself, and once a month, it collabs with Team Footwork on a nice, long run of anywhere between three and four miles. You can hang back with the walkers or go for your best time, and everyone who participates gets one free beverage upon return. You gon' run this town.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

5. Eat the best pizza in town at Gramps’ Tropical Pizza

Gramps bar is one of the best watering holes, not only in Wynwood but in all of Miami. If you're looking for a craft beer or well-crafted cocktail, but not in the mood for cover charges or any pretention whatsoever, Gramps is the perfect place with a big backyard to boot. They host Drag Bingo and comedy shows, even movie screenings in the back room, plus tons of concert events from live bands and DJs in the yard. But did you know they serve some of the best sloppy delicious giant pizza slices in all of the 305, too? Served fresh from a permanent food trop, Tropical Pizza is exactly what you need when you've got the drunk munchies. Buy a whole pie or a slice with sides. Yup, Gramps has it all.

