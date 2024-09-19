Required Eating: Your Guide to New Times' 100 Favorite Restaurants, Updated for 2025

Since 2019, New Times has been publishing "Required Eating," our list of the 100 restaurants in Miami we can't live without. It's quite the endeavor — so much time, so many restaurants on an ever-changing culinary landscape. Trends come and go, chefs move to greener pastures, and the real estate market makes it difficult for an establishment to survive, much less endure. But for every establishment that finds its footing and keeps it in this fickle business, Miamians are rewarded with another visa stamp on our dining passport, metaphorically speaking.
This year, food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar and her team canvassed the city in search of everything, from the perfect plate of pasta to mind-blowing medianoches.
It's a tough job, but someone had to do it.
What are you waiting for? Check out "Required Eating," updated for 2025 — and explore the city for yourself just as we do: one bite at a time.