 Explore Miami's Culinary Landscape With New Times | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Required Eating: Your Guide to New Times' 100 Favorite Restaurants, Updated for 2025

Join us as we explore the Magic City, one bite at a time.
September 19, 2024
Prepare to chomp down on this year's Required Eating picks!
Prepare to chomp down on this year's Required Eating picks! Illustration by Melissa Gutierrez/@westofchester
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Since 2019, New Times has been publishing "Required Eating," our list of the 100 restaurants in Miami we can't live without. It's quite the endeavor — so much time, so many restaurants on an ever-changing culinary landscape. Trends come and go, chefs move to greener pastures, and the real estate market makes it difficult for an establishment to survive, much less endure. But for every establishment that finds its footing and keeps it in this fickle business, Miamians are rewarded with another visa stamp on our dining passport, metaphorically speaking.

This year, food editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar and her team canvassed the city in search of everything, from the perfect plate of pasta to mind-blowing medianoches.

It's a tough job, but someone had to do it.

What are you waiting for? Check out "Required Eating," updated for 2025 — and explore the city for yourself just as we do: one bite at a time.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
New Times staff and contributors
New Times staff and contributors
Kendall Jenner and Ex-Boo Spotted at This Beautiful Miami Restaurant

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner and Ex-Boo Spotted at This Beautiful Miami Restaurant

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Cherished Boca Raton Staple Nino's Italian Restaurant Closes After 42 Years

Openings & Closings

Cherished Boca Raton Staple Nino's Italian Restaurant Closes After 42 Years

By Rachel Costa
UMiami Bagel Emporium Forced to Relocate, Building to Be Demolished

Openings & Closings

UMiami Bagel Emporium Forced to Relocate, Building to Be Demolished

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami's Original Expensive Smoothie Spot Is Gone for Good

Openings & Closings

Miami's Original Expensive Smoothie Spot Is Gone for Good

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation