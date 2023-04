Report: 350+ Books Banned in Florida School Districts Since Last July

Brevard County



Broward County



Clay County



Escambia County



Flagler County



Hernando County



Highlands County Schools



Lake County

Manatee County



Palm Beach County



St. Lucie Public Schools

Seminole County Public Schools

Volusia County Schools

Florida's been banning a lot of things these days.From an AP African American studies course to classroom gender-identity discussions to TikTok on university phones , Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and the state's Republican-dominated legislature have instituted a dizzying number of regulations restricting what Floridians can say, read, and scroll through mindlessly. It's part of a nationwide push by conservative politicians to draw their battle lines in the culture wars and signal to their constituency that they're decidedly anti-woke.Still, there's one item school districts in the Sunshine State appear to have consistently banned more than almost any other U.S. state: books.The nation has seen a surge in book bans over the past two years as parents, conservative activists, and elected officials have flooded school districts with requests to wipe scores of titles from classrooms and libraries — with Florida continuing to lead the pack in such incidents.After more than 200 books were banned in various school districts across Florida between the summer of 2021 and 2022, districts continued the crackdown, banning 357 books between July and December 2022, according to the nonprofit organization PEN America . The organization reports that Florida had the second-highest number of book-banning incidents in the nation during that period, trailing only Texas.The surge in the removal of books — many of which are about race, sexuality, sexual orientation, and gender identity — came amid a flurry of new Florida laws such as the Stop WOKE Act, which restricts teaching about systemic racism in schools, and the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans instruction involving gender identity and sexual orientation before fourth grade (recently extended, in large part, through the end of high school under a new Florida Department of Education rule).While the new laws don't ban specific titles, they've opened the door for activists to challenge dozens of books in Florida schoolhouses on the grounds that they contain non-compliant content. The new laws and administrative rules have been cited by teachers, librarians, administrators, and parents alike as the reason for books being removed from school shelves.Fear of tempting the wrath of parents or the Florida Department of Education has left many educators walking on eggshells. The state currently mandates that librarians undergo training to avoid selecting books that violate Florida regulations and to "err on the side of caution" when selecting materials."Because the laws are vague, everybody's confused, and everybody's a little scared," Reagan Miller, a mom and leader of the Florida Freedom to Read Project, toldDuring a March press conference , DeSantis showed an audience in Tampa clips of books, including graphic novels with sexual images, which he claimed were found in Florida public schools. He said his administration was only trying to remove inappropriate materials from classrooms and that the media was perpetuating a "book-ban hoax.""[Parents] have procedures where they can say, 'Wait a minute... that is pornographic. Why would we have that in a media center with 10-year-old students?'" DeSantis said.PEN America's chief executive Suzanne Nossel responded in a statement, saying the "approaches and methods being legislated statewide go far beyond any conceivable effort in service" of the governor's stated goal of removing sexualized texts."Have some schools been overly cautious? Quite possibly," Nossel continued. "But that is how censorship works — it sweeps up not just material directly banned but also exerts a well-documented 'chilling effect' whereby a wider circle of books and ideas are off limits to avoid risk of punishment."Picking up where we left off , here's a list of books banned in Florida's school districts since July 2022, according to PEN America. Among them, you'll find titles by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, satirical novelist Kurt Vonnegut, and prominent author and poet Margaret Atwood.by Sarah J. Maasby Ellen Hopkinsby Sarah J. Maasby Sarah J. Maasby Laura Hopperby Tiffany D. Jacksonby Patricia McCormickby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen HopkinsbySara GruenbyElana K. Arnoldby Jill Twissby Kyle Lukoffby Theresa Thornby Robie H. Harrisby Lois Duncanby Jonathan Evisonby Alex Ginoby Patricia McCormickby Toni Morrisonby Khaled Hosseiniby Gayle E. Pitmanby Jennifer Nivenby Tiffany D. Jacksonby Catherine Atkinsby Louise Rennisonby Ibram X. Kendis by A.S. Kingby Barry Lygaby Jennifer Nivenby Cassandra Clareby Ellen Hopkinsby Nic Stoneby Jessica Shirvingtonby Adrienne Youngby Lisa McMannby Ellen Hopkinsby Rainbow Rowellby Mike Curatoby Hannah Capinby Isabel Quinteroby Tiffany D. Jacksonby Chimamanda Ngozi Adichieby Yaa Gyasiby Erika L. Sánchezby Loius Sacharby Jessica Loveby Gabby Riveraby Mariko Tamakiby Erika Moenby Kekla Magoonby John Greenby Ellen Hopkinsby Jesse Andrewsby Tiffany D. Jacksonby Preston Nortonby Roxane Gayby Deborah A. StanleyJulie Murphyby Meg Cabotby Ellen Hopkinsby Cheryl Rainfieldby Lauren Myracleby David Levithanby Jennifer Richard Jacobsonby Garth Steinby Dean Attaby Jessie Ann Foleyby James Baldwinby Jesse Andrewsby Marie Rutkoskiby Jen Wangby Becky Albertalliby Ellen Hopkinsby Jay Asherby Sarah J. Maasby Ellen Hopkinsby Lauren Myracleby Laurie Halse Andersonby Emmanuel Achoby Rainbow Rowellby Carol Andersonby Shaun David Hutchinsonby Mahogany L. Browneby H.K. Maryby Sarah J. Maasby Sarah J. Maasby Sarah J. Maasby Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídéby George M. Johnsonby Saundra Mitchellby Tiffany D. Jacksonby Brian Katcherby Justin Richardsonby Louise Rennisonby Christina Laurenby Fredrik Backmanby Amy Reedby Jazz Jenningsby Toni Morrisonby Tim Federleby Susan Kuklinby Jewell Rhodesby Echo Brownby Jodie Pattersonby Ron Koertgeby Barry Lygaby Terence Blackerby Jennifer Nivenby Megan McCaffertyby Ellen Hopkinsby P.C. Castby David Benioffby Cassandra Clareby Ellen Hopkinsby Elana K. Arnoldby Adib Khorramby Charlaine HarrisDeogratias: a Tale of Rwanda by Jean-Philippe Stassenby E.R. Frankby HannahWittonby Raina Telgemeierby EricCarlebyRainbow RowellbySarah J.Maasby Jonathan Safran Foerby Lisa McMannby Colleen Hooverby Judy Blumeby Hannah Capinby Jennifer L. ArmentroutGlasgow, Kathleenby Kelly Huegelby BeatriceSparksbyKristinCashorebyGillian FrenchbyAlan Gratzby Tiffany D. Jacksonby Carolyn Macklerby Anthony Allisonby Mindy McGinnisby Sarah JMaasby Laura Hopperby Jandy Nelsonby Ellen Hopkinsby Elana K. Arnoldby Colleen Hooverby Julia Scheeresby Lois DuncanSarah J. Maasby Jennifer L. ArmentroutLaurenMyracleby BeckyAlbertalliby Jo Knowlesby Max Barryby BrandyColbertby John Greenby Alice Seboldby Natasha Friendby Jesse Andrewsby Alex Ginoby Rupi Kaurby Tiffany D. Jacksont by Adam Silveraby Derf Backderfby PrestonNortonby JerryCraftby Jodi Picoultby Margaret Atwoodby Ashley Hope Pérezby Sapphireby Sarah Pragerby DuchessHarrisby Alex Sanchezby Julie Murphyby Meg Cabotby Elana K. Arnoldby Casey McQuistonby Ellen Hopkinsby Cheryl Rainfieldby Becky Albertalliby Kurt Vonnegut Jr.by MeganMcCaffertyby Ellen Hopkinsby Jackson Birdby Laurie Halse Andersonby Ibram X. Kendiby Miriam B. SchifferbyNikole Hannah-JonesbyDashka Slaterby Sherman Alexieby Dean AttabyToni MorrisonbyCathy G. Johnsonby Jessie Ann FoleybyKody KeplingerbyMindy McGinnisby Erin Gruwellby Jeannette WallsbyArundhati RoybyMargaret AtwoodbyMargaret Atwoodby Angie Thomasby Jesse Andrewsby Isabel AllendebyLauren Myracleby Susann CokalbyKhaled Hosseiniby Bill Konigsbergby Amy Reedby ElizabethAcevedoby Jen Wangby Jennifer Mathieuby Becky Albertalliby Margarettwoodby Jay Asherby Mariko Tamakiby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby David Levithanby Emmanuel Achoby Tahereh Mafiby Sara Gruenby Shaun David Hutchinsonby Elana K. Arnoldby Kyle Lukoffby Mark Weaklandby Preston Nortonby Gregory Maguireby H.K. Maryby Sarah J. Maasby Jennifer Nivenby Ellen Hopkinsby Lauren Myracleby Alice Seboldby Jesse Andrewsby Sapphireby Patricia McCormickby Sherman Alexieby Jesse Andrewsby Khaled Hosseiniby Becky AlbertalliWhy by Jay Asherby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen Hopkinsby Sarah J. Maasby Justin Richardsonby Toni Morrisonby Charlaine Harrisby Raina Telgemeierby Jonathan Safran Foerby E. Lockhartby Lois Duncanby Jodi Picoultby E. Lockhartby Sherman Alexieby Toni Morrisonby Tanya Lee Stoneby Jill Twissby Justin Richardsonby Ellen Hopkinsby Patricia Polaccoby John Greenby Jodi Picoultby Stephen Chboskyby Jules Machiasby Ellen Hopkinsby Elana K. Arnoldby V. C. Andrewsby Maia Kobabeby Jazz Jenningsby Ellen Hopkinsby Lauren Myracleby Mariko Tamakiby Kekla Magoonby Donna Gephartby Jesse Andrewsby Tiffany D. Jacksonby Nancy Rawlesby Kazuo Ishiguroby Akwaeke Emeziby Duchess Harrisby Sapphireby Duchess Harrisby Meg Cabotby Elana K. Arnoldby Cheryl Rainfieldby Patricia McCormickby Dashka Slaterby Angie Thomasby Sandra Cisnerosby Amy Reedby Jen Wangby Wade Hudsonby Ellen Hopkinsby Kyle Lukoffby A.J. Sassby Ari Folmanby James Howeby Kyle Lukoffby J.R. Fordby Gayle Formanby Peter Brownby Ami Polonskyby Jazz Jenningsby Theresa Thornby Martin Luther King Jr.by Donna Gephartby Alex Ginoby Christine Baldacchinoby Cheryl Kilodavisby DeShannaNealby Rob Sandersby Alex Ginoby Mildred D. Taylorby Nikole Hannah-JonesbyAngie Thomasby Cat Clarkeby Harper Leeby Kyle Lukoffby Kyle LukoffbyAree Chungby Michael Hallby Cathy G. Johnsonby Marcus Ewertby Christine Watkinsby Jean-Philippe Stassenby Jazz Jenningsby Sarah Hoffmanby Erika Moenby Alice Seboldby Sapphireby Patricia McCormickby Ellen Hopkinsby Ellen HopkinsbyKyle Lukoffby Sarah J. Maasby Sarah J. Maasby Sarah J. Maasby Sarah J. Maasby Sarah J. MaasbyAlison Bechdel