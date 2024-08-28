 9 Best Miami Spice Brunch Deals | Miami New Times
9 Best Miami Spice Brunch Deals

From fettuccine carbonara at Fiola in Coral Gables to pancakes at Novecento, here are the nine best Miami Spice brunch deals.
August 28, 2024
Pastries from the prestigious Yann Couvreur in Wynwood are on the café's Miami Spice brunch menu.
Yann Couvreur photo
The 23rd annual Miami Spice dining promotion is in full swing with incredible dining deals at more than 250 restaurants in Miami, including restaurants in Coral Gables. Sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami Spice runs through Monday, September 30.

While the lunch and dinner offerings during Miami Spice are always a hit (check out New Times' list of the wildest Miami Spice deals), more restaurants are offering a three-course brunch for just $30 or $35 per person than ever before.

In alphabetical order, we've rounded out the nine best restaurants around town offering brunch during Miami Spice.
click to enlarge Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen platters and dishes on white plates
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen photo

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Various Locations
abbaletlv.com
With locations in Aventura and the South of Fifth neighborhood, Abbalé is featuring a plethora of bright Israeli-Mediterranean brunch fare this year, including a mushroom and spinach frittata made with sesame challah onions, roasted tomato and feta, served with arugula salad and grilled multigrain sourdough; lamb kefta shakshuka made with a tomato and pepper braise accompanied by two pasture-raised eggs, olive oil, spices, and sesame challah; or a crisp halloumi and grapefruit salad, tossed with a colorful mix of kale, fennel, purple cabbage, fresh herbs, Persian cucumber, radishes, and a date honey-lemon dressing. Save room for the signature key lime soft serve, a dessert of graham cracker crumbs, condensed milk, and sumac. Available Saturdays and Sundays for $35 per person.
Amal is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Photo by Maxime Bocken, courtesy of Studio Munge

Amal

3480 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-369-0846
amalmiami.com
From the team behind popular Miami Beach restaurants Byblos and Meet Dalia, Amal specializes in modern Lebanese dishes. The shores of Lebanon inspired the restaurant's interior design with a soft palette of pinks, terracotta, and pastel blues against white plaster and oak furnishings. For its Miami Spice brunch menu, Amal features its classic hummus mixed with tahini and lemon, as well as its kibbeh beef with bulgur, pine nuts, and cucumber yogurt for appetizers. Second-course options include the shakshuka made with poached eggs, spicy tomato sauce, and pickled chilies or the pancakes topped with orange blossom chantilly, maple syrup, seasonal berries, and mint. The desserts are also a fine treat: assorted baklava filled with cashew, walnut, and pistachio, as well as mastika ice cream, a delicacy of cotton candy and pistachio. Available Saturdays and Sundays for $35 per person.
click to enlarge
Seafood with a river view during Miami Spice
Casablanca Seafood Bar & Grill photo

Casablanca on the Bay

1717 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-371-4930
casablancaonthebay.com
Seafood lovers should flock to this Miami River landmark for a Saturday brunch feast. Indulge in a wide array of fresh seafood dishes served buffet-style, including cold shrimp, seafood ceviche, Cuban pastries, salmon tartare, and grouper chowder, to enjoy with items from breakfast, taco, sushi, and carving stations. Portions of guava cheesecake and key lime pie round out the meal. Served every Saturday for Miami Spice for $30 per person.
click to enlarge a meat dish
Fiola is participating in Miami Spice 2024.
Fiola Miami photo

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
The second location of Chef Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred spot in Washington, D.C., Fiola Miami boasts a Michelin recommendation and a must-try Miami Spice brunch option. The restaurant is a perfect fine-dining place to gather with friends and family over dishes of peach gazpacho with cucumber, red pepper, and pane carasau crouton; Wagyu steak tartare mixed with Parmigiano crema and sunny-side-up quail egg; and fettuccine carbonara tossed with cured egg yolk, pancetta, and pecorino pepato. End your meal with a delectable slice of Basque cheesecake, served here with vanilla gelato and Jivara caramel. Available Saturdays and Sundays for $35 per person.
click to enlarge a platter of duck dishes
Duck is the main attraction at this buzzy New York transplant, and their Spice brunch menu offers a chance to savor it at a fraction of the usual price.
RedFarm photo

RedFarm

3131 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove
305-330-9700
redfarmnyc.com
Dim sum and Peking duck make for a fine (decadent) mid-day meal, and RedFarm in Coconut Grove is serving them up for brunch this year. Guests can indulge in satisfying options such as a dim sum deluxe platter, a feast featuring an assortment that includes lamb dumplings, duck wontons, vegetable spring rolls, truffle mushroom scallion pancakes, and shrimp and snow pea leaf dumplings. Or, opt for an entrée of half Peking duck for two people served with hand-rolled pancakes, duck shooters, and three sauces, accompanied by a side of green beans with Brussels sprouts and Cantonese black bean sauce. The sweet ending is key lime pie. Available Saturdays and Sundays for $35 per person.
click to enlarge Food on white plates
La Màrtola has a great Miami Spice menu for brunch.
La Màrtola photo

La Martola

4702 NE 2nd Ave., Miami
786-953-7577
lamartola.com
If you've been longing for a trip to the European Riviera, you don't have to travel far for an authentic culinary experience this summer. La Martola serves a taste of coastal Spain, France, and Italy under one elegant roof in Buena Vista. Guests visiting for Miami Spice brunch can choose from dishes such as pan con tomate on a baguette topped with ripe tomatoes, "cinco jotas," acorn-fed pig shoulder, and garlic; soft-scrambled eggs alla gricia served with guanciale, Vidalia onions, pecorino cheese, and arugula; and tagliolini al limone, a mouth-watering pasta dish tossed with Vidalia onions, lemon zest, lemon, butter, and chives. Dessert is gelato al fior di latte, a creamy Italian delicacy served with daily toppings. Available Saturdays and Sundays for $35 per person.
click to enlarge
Risotto di carne at Novecento
Photo by Valeria Martens

Novecento

900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-403-0900
novecento.com
Choose from starters such as empanada de desayuno stuffed with fresh scrambled eggs, chorizo argentino, and mozzarella or avocado toast on farm-style bread, topped with avocado mash. Highlight entrées are the restaurant's signature bacon pancakes, which are buttermilk flapjacks drizzled with bacon-infused maple syrup and crowned with candied bacon. Guests can also opt for the chicken milanesa accompanied by fried eggs or a dish of poached eggs with hollandaise sauce served with an English muffin and smoked Scottish salmon. For dessert, the "Panqueque Novecento" is a must, which is a caramelized dulce de leche crepe with a side of vanilla ice cream.
Available Saturdays and Sundays for $30 per person.
click to enlarge a food spread
R House has one of the best brunch menus during Miami Spice 2024.
R House photo

R House

2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
R House in Wynwood will offer its wildly popular and fun drag brunch for $35 per person during Miami Spice. The Miami Spice brunch includes R House's famed drag show, a welcome cocktail, two appetizers, and four entrées, which are served family-style. Plus, there's two vegan entrées guests can opt to choose from. The appetizers include a salad or "Arroz Maiz," and the entrées include crispy cayenne fried chicken, delicious chimichurri sliders, the “R Cuban Breakfast Croissant,” or “Cinnamon Sweet French Toast.” The restaurant’s vegan brunch options are an açaí banana berry bowl and a cauliflower rice bowl. This is the first time R House has ever done a brunch special during Miami Spice, and it’s certainly a delicious one. Plus, the restaurant is offering a bottomless drink package for an additional $25 per person.
click to enlarge
Yann Couvreur's brunch during Miami Spice is a sweet treat.
Photo by Ruben Pictures

Yann Couvreur

2243 NW Second Ave., Miami
786-963-7043
cafe.yanncouvreur.us
If you haven't gotten around to trying chef and award-winning baker Yann Couvreur's eatery in Wynwood, the Miami Spice brunch deal makes for a perfect first-time visit. Begin your midday meal here with granola parfait made with raspberry and coconut compote, whole milk Greek yogurt, granola, and fresh raspberries, or a classic baguette and tartine filled with butter and jam, chocolate spread, or honey. Move on to a classic French toast on caramelized brioche bathed in maple syrup, or make your second course a filling tuna melt served here with fries, sharp cheddar cheese, and house tuna mix. Last but not least, indulge in a daily pastry selection. Available from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $30 a person.
