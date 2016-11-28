Rubell Family Collection Plans to Leave Wynwood for Larger Space in Allapattah

EXPAND A rendering of Rubell's new home in Allapattah. Courtesy Rubell Family Collection

It's only the beginning of Miami Art Week, and already there's big news: After 23 years, the Rubell Family Collection is moving out of Wynwood.

The RFC announced today its plans to move to a new building in Allapattah in 2018. Director Juan Valadez said the decision to leave its legendary Wynwood home came down to space concerns. The current home of the RFC, a former DEA warehouse, measures 40,000 square feet; the new space in Allapattah will more than double its size.

"The new museum will allow us to concurrently present four thematic exhibitions, which will highlight historical works from the collection as well as the collection's most recent acquisitions," he explained in a statement. "In the new museum, we will also greatly expand our education, research, and studio residency programs."

Plans for the Allapattah space include 40 exhibition galleries, as well as a variety of perks such as a research library, an event space and lecture hall, a storage facility, and a sculpture garden with local plants. There are also plans for an onsite restaurant. In total, the project measures 100,000 square feet, about half the size of Pérez Art Museum Miami. The building was designed by Selldorf Architects and is scheduled to open in December 2018 — in time for next year's Art Basel.

EXPAND Plans for the new courtyard at Rubell Courtesy Rubell Family Collection

The Wynwood building will go up for sale.

In the meantime, Rubell has another impressive roster scheduled for this year's Basel week, including "High Anxiety," a selection of works by American artists with political undertones; and the Brazilian-themed exhibit "New Shamans /Novo Xamãs."

And there'll be one more piece on display in time for Art Basel: a scale model of the new facility, to be revealed this Wednesday and remaining on view through December 4.

