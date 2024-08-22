10 Best Dog Parks in Miami

The Sunshine State consistently scores high in pet-friendly area rankings, with the 305 being a city of note due to its consistently warm and sunny weather. While staying inside and beating the heat is tempting, don't let your pup miss out on the city's endless doggy diversions.
From Hialeah to Homestead, here are New Times' picks for the ten best dog parks and beaches in Miami.
Amelia Earhart Park401 E. 65th St., Hialeah
305-685-8389
miamidade.gov If you live near the City of Progress, Amelia Earhart Park is where you'll want to take your pooch. Its five-acre Bark Park is quite possibly the heaven that Hollywood claims all dogs are headed for when considering the endless sprinting possibilities in its expansive play zone. The park covers 515 acres and features five lakes where guests can wakeboard, water ski, paddleboard, and more. It also has bike trails galore, various sports facilities, a treehouse playground, and a fishing pier that would make a visit fun for pet owners and pet admirers alike. Weekday parking is free, but weekends and holidays will cost you a reasonable $8. Open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Blanche Park3045 Shipping Ave., Coconut Grove
305-416-1300
miami.govBlanche Park is a canine hot spot that regularly sees friendly furballs and owners. Its artificial turf, rolling hills, waste and water stations, and bench seating are kept pristine — much like the Coconut Grove community it's nestled in — and its tree-lined, fenced perimeter lends itself to being an escape from the city's commotion. All in all, this park scores high across the board. (Pro tip: Peak hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. if you want to mingle or avoid the crowd.) Open daily from sunrise to sunset.
David T. Kennedy Park2400 S Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove
305-416-1300
miami.gov Sometimes less really is more in Miami. Such is the case for Coconut Grove's David T. Kennedy Park, described by visitors as no frills but lots of fun. The park has basics like dog water fountains, waste stations, and plenty of benches, but the real draw is its regulars. It's notorious for attracting well-behaved dogs and friendly owners who love to socialize. After chatting it up at this bark park, invite your newest fur-ever friend and their pooch to one of the neighborhood's many pet-friendly restaurants. Open daily from sunrise to sunset.
East Greynolds Park17530 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach
305-945-3425
miamidade.gov Just a short walk from historic Greynolds Park's 249-acre expanse, East Greynolds Park can be found on the shores of Maule Lake on an inlet near Oleta River. Your pup will be glad to hear that this park is off-leash and features dog-friendly fountains and shower stations that will keep them happy and hydrated. The park's fishing dock and canoe and kayak launch, not to mention its bird-watching opportunities at the adjacent main park, are hidden gems that make for a serene, post-zoomies stroll. Heads up: If planning a weekend or holiday outing, expect to pay a $10 parking fee. Open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Hobie BeachSouth end (north side of Rickenbacker Causeway), Key Biscayne
305-361-2833
keybiscayne.fl.govHobie Beach is a stretch of sand off the Rickenbacker Causeway that links the Magic City to the Island Paradise. It's hailed as Miami's most dog-friendly beach, as pups are allowed at all hours of the day, and its shallow, calm currents provide a danger-free splash zone. Hobie is also a popular destination for windsurfers, kayakers, and paddleboarders, making it a great pick for thrill-seekers and their four-legged companions. Parking is free, and the beach's unique location between Brickell, downtown Miami, and Key Biscayne promises a quintessential 305 experience. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
James Archer Smith Park300 NW 12th St., Homestead
305-224-4570
homesteadfl.govJames Archer Smith Park is a modest but well-kept bark park with animal amenities like agility equipment and shaded areas. For those toting two legs, a colorful playground, fitness station, jogging paths, and kid-friendly splash pad make this park an all-around favorite for everyone. Once you and your pup are all tuckered out, make a day trip out of the excursion and hit up several of the area's famed farmers' markets. Open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Margaret Pace Park1745 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami
305-533-3552
miami.govTucked away on Biscayne Bay, Margaret Pace Park boasts lush greenery and waterfront views that its namesake, a preservationist and the former vice president of the Miami Woman's Club, fought hard to save from developers in the 1960s. An enclosed play zone within the eight-acre plot is perfect for midday zoomies and outfitted with dog-friendly drinking fountains and pup paraphernalia like fire hydrants. The park's well-kept basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts and proximity to the Bay's best food joints make this pick a win for the family and Fido. Open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
North Beach Oceanside Park8328 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-861-3616
miamibeachfl.gov Lovingly nicknamed Bark Beach, North Beach Oceanside Park is one of the many coastal dog havens that separate Miami's fur-friendly facilities from the rest of the country's. Pets can roam the section of sand between 80th and 81st streets off-leash on weekends from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. or lope the two enclosed dog runs near the park's north end. With a children's playground, outdoor fitness challenge course, and barbecue grills stocked in each of its three-party pavilions, this park is a no-brainer for those looking for an all-ages staycation spot. Open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Tropical Park7900 SW 40th St., Miami
305-553-3161
miamidade.gov If you're a bona fide Dade County local, Tropical Park undoubtedly features in your childhood memories. Famous for hosting grade-school birthday parties and Little League games, it also has two off-leash bark parks with agility courses and doggy shower stations for pups big and small. The fun doesn't stop at our four-legged friends, though. The park boasts endless activities that make the trip worthwhile for you and your pooch. Pickleball courts, fishing, jazzercise, boxing classes, soccer clubs — need we say more? Open daily from sunrise to sunset.
West Kendall District Park11255 SW 157th Ave., Miami
305-275-1152
miamidade.gov If you're looking for a picturesque promenade with your pup, West Kendall District Park is the place to go. With Kendall West still under development, the park is spacious (164 acres!), and the skyline is free of high-rise buildings, making its sunrise-to-sunset hours of operation quite a spectacle. The park's 6.5-acre dog zone is divided in two, providing a space for large and small pups to play safely, and is chockful of amenities like water sprays, tire jumps, and a paws table that will keep your pet entertained for hours. Fabric canopies, benches, and picnic tables promise to keep you cool and comfortable under that beautiful but scorching Miami sun. Open daily from sunrise to sunset.