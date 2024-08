8 Epic Labor Day Weekend Parties in Miami

Andrew Music Club at Lot 11 Skatepark

Fisher at Daer Dayclub After Dark

James Kennedy at Strawberry Moon

Cedric Gervais at Arkadia Day Club

JT Money at the Art of Hip Hop

Ice Spice at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Steve Aoki at LIV

Beyond bringing his favorite dessert, count on jams from his ninth album, Paragon, released in June.

Bob Sinclar at E11even

For most of the United States, Labor Day Weekend marks the end of summer and the start of crisp weather and pumpkin spice lattes.In Miami, Labor Day Weekend instead marks the beginning of the tourist high season. It's still sweltering hot, and nicer weather is at least two months away. The weekend also brings with it plenty of parties, be it by the pool or a late-night spectacle.This year, acts like Fisher, Steve Aoki, and Ice Spice are just the tip of the iceberg for what the best Labor Day weekend parties in Miami have in store.From the consistently brilliant minds at III Points and Club Space comes a "skate rave" at Lot 11 Skatepark. Andrew Music Club, which dons the name of the beloved local streetwear label, will feature more than a dozen acts over two days, including the likes of LSDXOXO, Charlie Sparks, Avalon Emerson, Jubilee, Nikki Nair, and X Club.If you are only aware of Daer's nightclub, you are missing out on the poolside parties under the Florida sun. However, Daer's dayclub sometimes hosts events like its Daer Dayclub After Dark events on Friday with Australian DJ Fisher. The "Losing It" producer will help the Hard Rock Hollywood venue kick off Labor Day weekend. Other acts appearing throughout the weekend include Kaskade, Ice Spice, Alex Sensation, Afrojack, and DJ Pauly D.Bravo fans have certainly seen him on. And, increasingly, it seems James Kennedy is getting behind the decks every time he's in Miami. His latest gig will be poolside at Strawberry Moon. Keep an eye on the Miami Beach hot spot throughout the weekend, as plenty of pool parties will be happening.The Fontainebleau's day club, Arkadia, is in on the Labor Day weekend madness with a performance from house veteran Cedric Gervais. The French-bred, Miami-based DJ won the Grammy for his remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness," which remains a perfect anthem for this time of year alongside newer gems like "On My Mind."When it comes to Miami hip-hop royalty, few compare to JT Money . If you've been living under a rock, the Poison Clan leader has nearly ten solo and group albums, with "Who Dat" being a timeless jam. On August 31, he'll hit Art of Hip Hop for a special event honoring his legendary career. Among the activities, he'll sit down for a reflective chat with barber Juice and DJ Epps will perform.By now, you've picked up that the Bronx-bred, hip-hop powerhouse will basically be everywhere around the 305 during Labor Day weekend. Well, if you want to catch her performing live, Saturday evening at the Fillmore will be the place and time. Count on all of her hilariously titled tracks from "Munch" to "Think U the Shit (Fart)" as she tours on the heels of her debut album,, which dropped last month.Regardless of how nice you look at LIV on Saturday, with Steve Aoki in the house, there is always that chance you'll end up covered in a sheet cake. If it happens, just embrace it.A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (August 30) and Ice Spice (September 1) will also pay a visit to LIV throughout the weekend.And more. You've surely jammed to Bob Sinclar's optimistic tunes through the years, and on September 1, he'll bring 'em all to E11even, surrounded by endless dancers and plenty of libations. The club's Labor Day weekend slate is lit all week, with Deadmau5, Makj, and Quavo on the lineup.