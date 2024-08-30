10 First-Date Ideas in Miami

Regardless, where you opt to take someone for a first date can set the tone for all that is ahead. While there may be a time to hit LIV, E11even, Club Space, and all of our wonderful homegrown debauchery in between, let's save that for at least the third date, people.
Instead, here are ten first-date ideas in Miami. (Vice City Pillow Talk columnist Asha Elias also has tips on mastering a first date.)
Arcade Odyssey12045 SW 117th Ave., Miami
305-253-2722
arcadeodyssey.com From Pac-Man to those annoying claw games that you can't help but dump $100 in to win a plush toy, this retro arcade bar has it. Beyond impressing your date and winning that stuffed bear, Arcade Odyssey also has Japanese snacks, a variety of craft beer, sake, and some alcohol-infused tea. Monday through Thursday 2 p.m. to midnight, Friday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday noon to 2 a.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
Ball & Chain1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
ballandchainmiami.com At the Calle Ocho icon, known for its live music, any night is good for jammin' with a date and stepping outside for a meaningful chat. The spot hosts salsa lessons every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, making for quite the icebreaker on a first date. Monday 11 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Kings Dining & Entertainment3450 NW 83rd Ave., #152, Doral
844-494-9400
playatkings.com With games and activities aplenty, you can each let your competitive spirit shine. This social gaming haven at CityPlace Doral has air hockey, shuffleboard, billiards, foosball, and the crowd favorite, ten-pin bowling. Before or after gaming, Kings has an on-site restaurant and bar with various draft brewskis and custom cocktails to keep the good times going. Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Oleta River State Park3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
786-756-2327
floridastateparks.org For the outdoorsy types — or to share in a sun-drenched memory — Oleta River State Park strikes that right chord of super-nice and not-trying-too-hard. Within the 1,000-plus acre park, there are open spaces and pavilions for picnics, and the Oleta River Outdoor Center has kayak, canoe, and paddle board rentals as well as regular group paddle adventures surrounding full, half, and other moon happenings. Daily 8 a.m. to sundown.
Panther Coffee2390 NW Second Ave., Miami
panthercoffee.com It's a central spot for everything – remote workers, a specialty latte, business meetings, and people-watching. A first date can fit right in there, too. In Wynwood, its open courtyard is a prime spot for chilling and conversation, and if there's ever an awkward pause, the people watching will surely induce some thoughts. Beyond Wynwood, Panther Coffee has coffee bars in Little Haiti, the Upper Eastside, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach, and Brickell. Daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-434-9600
frostscience.org It's for more than just kids, y'all. With an aquarium, planetarium, and exhibits spanning space to dinosaurs, you and your will always have fun and stay engaged. The oculus lens of the aquarium is a particularly romantic spot for perhaps sealing that first kiss as tuna and sharks swim about in a 100-foot wide, 500,000-gallon space. Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Puttery239 NW 28th St., Miami
786-733-0770
puttery.com As hip as an indoor-outdoor minigolf experience gets, this Wynwood destination has three nine-hole courses and two bars. The cool thing about the Puttery is that unlimited-course packages allow you to play as many rounds as you want. So, when that "I want a rematch, dammit" moment inevitably happens, you're covered. Monday 3 to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 3 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Schnebly Redland's Winery30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead
305-242-1224
schneblywinery.com Exotic wines with waterfall surrounds and tiki huts? It sounds like a honeymoon spot, but it's a totally approachable and fun vibe at Schnebly. Circle Friday and Saturday nights for a first date. In fact, on Fridays, the Homestead winery offers a Friday night date package from 7 to 10 p.m. with a three-course paired dinner and a moonlight tour. Saturday is Latin Night from 7 to 11 p.m. with dancing and drinks. Monday through Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to close, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Taste Buds Kitchen14740 SW 26th St., #206, Miami
tastebudskitchen.com Whether you love or hate cooking, a cooking class is always a solid experience for sharing some laughs and learning something along the way. Taste Buds in Kendale Lakes offers a two-hour class where you'll embark on a from-scratch recipe journey together. To loosen the mood, you can bring your own beer and wine. The adult-only classes are typically on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Class times vary.
Wynwood Graffiti Experience413 NW 27th St., Miami
305-814-9290
wynwoodartwalk.com Let your artsy sides shine with a quintessentially Wynwood and Miami experience, graffiti art. Held in a parking lot in front of the Wynwood Art Walk store, together you'll learn about the basics, like how to hold a spray can, and more complex techniques. From there, you get to experiment and spray-paint your own unique artwork — perhaps a portrait of your date? Class times vary.