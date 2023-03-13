Miami Food Events This Week: Flying South Dinner, Pi Day, and Snail of Approval

This week, Miami food and drink events include the Flying South dinner with Global Dining Access, Pi Day, the Snail of Approval tasting event, and the March Madness tip-off.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Dishes inspired by the Basque region with Florida influences
Photo by Andrew Woomer
Flying South Dinner Series
Jaguar Sun and guest chef Ryan Bartlow of Ernesto's
in New York City come together at Understory to continue the Flying South dinner series. The six-course menu includes black truffle rabbit rice, Catalan red shrimp, and Basque cheesecake. 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; $185 per person. Dinner is exclusive to American Express card members, and reservations are available via resy.com.
click to enlarge
Key lime pie from Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop photo
Fireman Derek's Celebrate Pi Day
Celebrate National Pi Day on Tuesday, March 14, with pie. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop will sell freshly baked key lime pie slices for $3.14. All day, Tuesday, March 14, at various locations; firemandereks.com.
click to enlarge
The slow-food tasting is back for its annual event.
Slow Food Miami photo
Snail of Approval Tasting Party
Slow Food Miami will host its 12th annual Snail of Approval tasting party. This year, the event will honor Miami chefs and restaurants who prioritize sustainability and local sourcing. Participating chefs include Niven Patel from Orno and Mamey, Nicolas Miller from Empower Farms, and Patricia Olsen from Under the Mango Tree. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets start at $128 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
March Madness specials
Batch Gastropub photo
March Madness Tip-Off
Batch Gastropub will host the start of March Madness at both its locations. Watch the game on the sports bar's big screens and enjoy $15 all-you-can-eat boneless wings, $5 Bud Light drafts, Five for $25 mix & match 16 oz. beer buckets, and $5 barn-burner shots. All day, March 16, at the Miami (30 SW 12th St.) and Delray Beach (14813 Lyons Rd.) locations; batchgastropub.com.