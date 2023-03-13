Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Flying South Dinner, Pi Day, and Snail of Approval

March 13, 2023 8:00AM

The Flying South dinner series
The Flying South dinner series Photo by Andrew Woomer
This week, Miami food and drink events include the Flying South dinner with Global Dining Access, Pi Day, the Snail of Approval tasting event, and the March Madness tip-off.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Dishes inspired by the Basque region with Florida influences
Photo by Andrew Woomer

Flying South Dinner Series

Jaguar Sun and guest chef Ryan Bartlow of Ernesto's in New York City come together at Understory to continue the Flying South dinner series. The six-course menu includes black truffle rabbit rice, Catalan red shrimp, and Basque cheesecake. 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; $185 per person. Dinner is exclusive to American Express card members, and reservations are available via resy.com.
click to enlarge
Key lime pie from Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop
Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop photo

Fireman Derek's Celebrate Pi Day

Celebrate National Pi Day on Tuesday, March 14, with pie. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop will sell freshly baked key lime pie slices for $3.14. All day, Tuesday, March 14, at various locations; firemandereks.com.
click to enlarge
The slow-food tasting is back for its annual event.
Slow Food Miami photo

Snail of Approval Tasting Party

Slow Food Miami will host its 12th annual Snail of Approval tasting party. This year, the event will honor Miami chefs and restaurants who prioritize sustainability and local sourcing. Participating chefs include Niven Patel from Orno and Mamey, Nicolas Miller from Empower Farms, and Patricia Olsen from Under the Mango Tree. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets start at $128 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
March Madness specials
Batch Gastropub photo

March Madness Tip-Off

Batch Gastropub will host the start of March Madness at both its locations. Watch the game on the sports bar's big screens and enjoy $15 all-you-can-eat boneless wings, $5 Bud Light drafts, Five for $25 mix & match 16 oz. beer buckets, and $5 barn-burner shots. All day, March 16, at the Miami (30 SW 12th St.) and Delray Beach (14813 Lyons Rd.) locations; batchgastropub.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Bar Exam 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation