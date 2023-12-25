Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Taco Tuesday, Game Night, and Cocktail Class

This week's Miami food and drink events include a new Taco Tuesday special, a cocktail-making class with Ilegal Mezcal, a game night in Fort Lauderdale, and Puttshack's seasonal punch. Who's ready to ring in 2024?
Everyone loves a good taco deal at Tacology in Miami.
Lunch and Taco Tuesday at Tacology
Tacology has launched two weekly specials to end the year right. The lunch special for $18 includes a choice of the Mexican bowl or a salad bowl paired with a soft drink. The Taco Tuesday deal for $16 serves a combination of two tacos and one margarita. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Taco Tuesday all day every Tuesday, at all locations; tacology.us.
Cheers to making your own cocktails at Copper 29 in Coral Gables.
Cocktail Class with Ilegal Mezcal
Copper 29 is hosting a mixology experience so you can impress everyone by crafting your own cocktails this New Year's Eve. The bar crew will lead guests through all the steps to prepare two signature cocktails with Ilegal Mezcal while highlighting the distinctive flavors and techniques behind each drink. Your creations can be enjoyed with complimentary bar bites. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; $25 per person via eventbrite.com.
The Wharf will light up in holiday lights this week.
Game Night at The Wharf
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will host the last game night of the year. Guests can expect giant beer pong, Ping-Pong, Jenga, cornhole, dominoes, and more while sipping on $5 Tito's cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. as a special waterfront happy hour. The usual eats are available, including food from Knotty Burgers, The Piefather, Crème de la Crêpe, and Los Altos Taqueria. 4 pm. to late, Thursday, December 28, at 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com.
SZNL Punch from Puttshack in Miami
SZNL Punch at Puttshack
It's your last chance to try the "SZNL Punch" at Puttshack! Puttshack has launched a festive drink program, including a "SZNL Punch" made with Torres brandy, Cointreau, Sofia sparkling brut rosé, soda water, fresh strawberries, and garnished with an orange peel and fresh mint. The drink pairs well with the mini-golf experience to enjoy with the family before the new year. Available until December 31, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; puttshack.com
