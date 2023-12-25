 Things to Do in Miami This Week: Food and Drink Events December 25-29, 2023 | Miami New Times
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Taco Tuesday, Game Night, and Cocktail Class

The last game night of the year, a new Taco Tuesday special, a cocktail-making class with Ilegal Mezcal, and Puttshack's seasonal punch.
December 25, 2023
New lunch bowls at Tacology in Miami
New lunch bowls at Tacology in Miami Tacology photo
This week's Miami food and drink events include a new Taco Tuesday special, a cocktail-making class with Ilegal Mezcal, a game night in Fort Lauderdale, and Puttshack's seasonal punch. Who's ready to ring in 2024?

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Tacos from Tacology
Everyone loves a good taco deal at Tacology in Miami.
Tacology photo

Lunch and Taco Tuesday at Tacology

Tacology has launched two weekly specials to end the year right. The lunch special for $18 includes a choice of the Mexican bowl or a salad bowl paired with a soft drink. The Taco Tuesday deal for $16 serves a combination of two tacos and one margarita. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Taco Tuesday all day every Tuesday, at all locations; tacology.us.
click to enlarge Women have cocktails at Copper 29
Cheers to making your own cocktails at Copper 29 in Coral Gables.
The Louis Collection photo

Cocktail Class with Ilegal Mezcal

Copper 29 is hosting a mixology experience so you can impress everyone by crafting your own cocktails this New Year's Eve. The bar crew will lead guests through all the steps to prepare two signature cocktails with Ilegal Mezcal while highlighting the distinctive flavors and techniques behind each drink. Your creations can be enjoyed with complimentary bar bites. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8, at 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; $25 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge The sign of the logo of The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
The Wharf will light up in holiday lights this week.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Game Night at The Wharf

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will host the last game night of the year. Guests can expect giant beer pong, Ping-Pong, Jenga, cornhole, dominoes, and more while sipping on $5 Tito's cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. as a special waterfront happy hour. The usual eats are available, including food from Knotty Burgers, The Piefather, Crème de la Crêpe, and Los Altos Taqueria. 4 pm. to late, Thursday, December 28, at 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge A special punch made by Puttshack
SZNL Punch from Puttshack in Miami
Puttshack photo

SZNL Punch at Puttshack

It's your last chance to try the "SZNL Punch" at Puttshack! Puttshack has launched a festive drink program, including a "SZNL Punch" made with Torres brandy, Cointreau, Sofia sparkling brut rosé, soda water, fresh strawberries, and garnished with an orange peel and fresh mint. The drink pairs well with the mini-golf experience to enjoy with the family before the new year. Available until December 31, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; puttshack.com.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
