Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up

Wine Pairing Dinner at Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach. Tuscany’s Avignonesi Winery will travel to Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach for a one-night-only wine pairing dinner on Monday evening. The event will begin with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a seated multi-course dinner. The variety of wines accompanying the tasting menu will offer flavors that perfectly balance the vintages being presented by Avignonesi. Highlights include chargrilled octopus, herb-crusted tuna, branzino a la plancha, braised short rib, and a cashew chocolate crunch dessert with raspberry compote. Dinner costs $79 and seating is limited. Calling for reservations 305-377-2675. 7 p.m. Monday, October 29, at Lobster Bar Sea Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-377-2675; buckheadrestaurants.com. Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos Tuscany’s Avignonesi Winery will travel to Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach for a one-night-only wine pairing dinner on Monday evening. The event will begin with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a seated multi-course dinner. The variety of wines accompanying the tasting menu will offer flavors that perfectly balance the vintages being presented by Avignonesi. Highlights include chargrilled octopus, herb-crusted tuna, branzino a la plancha, braised short rib, and a cashew chocolate crunch dessert with raspberry compote. Dinner costs $79 and seating is limited. Calling for reservations 305-377-2675. Winemaker’s Table Dinner at Estiatorio Milos. Beginning tonight, Monday, Estiatorio Milos will launch a monthly Winemaker’s Table Dinner. Each month will feature a unique theme and a six-course menu of Greek wine and local seafood. For October, the restaurant will highlight indigenous varietals in northern Greece. Priced at $79, the six-course menu includes salmon sashimi, and rosemary and thyme-roasted lamb chops. Call 305-604-6800 for reservations. 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 29, at Estiatorio Milos, 730 1st St., Miami Beach; 305-604-6800; milos.ca. EXPAND Courtesy Semilla Mr. T Paris Pop-Up at Semilla Eatery & Bar. Guillaume Guedj, owner and founder of two Michelin-starred Passage 53 in Paris, pairs up with Semilla's chef Frederic Joulin for a six-course French dinner with cocktails. Menu items include Oreo of foie gras and cacao, oyster with mousse de haddock; monkfish with clam chowder and legumes, chicken and waffle with pumpkin mousse and maple syrup, piña colada sorbet with coco mousse and brown sugar syrup, and Mr. Tiramisu with French toasted bread and coffee ice cream. Cocktails include mezcal al pastor, a spicy mezcal sour, and a Mezcal negroni. 8 p.m. to close Wednesday, October 31, to Saturday, November 3, at 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com. Dinner costs $65 per person plus gratuities and tax. Reservations are required.



