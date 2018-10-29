 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up
Courtesy Semilla

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up

Clarissa Buch | October 29, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Lobster Bar Sea Grille and Estiatorio Milos host wine pairing dinners; Semilla Eatery and Bar hosts a Paris pop-up series; Dasher & Crank offers limited-edition Halloween ice cream flavors; and numerous restaurants, bars, and breweries hosts Halloween dinners, parties, and events.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up
Courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Wine Pairing Dinner at Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach. Tuscany’s Avignonesi Winery will travel to Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach for a one-night-only wine pairing dinner on Monday evening. The event will begin with hors d’oeuvres, followed by a seated multi-course dinner. The variety of wines accompanying the tasting menu will offer flavors that perfectly balance the vintages being presented by Avignonesi. Highlights include chargrilled octopus, herb-crusted tuna, branzino a la plancha, braised short rib, and a cashew chocolate crunch dessert with raspberry compote. Dinner costs $79 and seating is limited. Calling for reservations 305-377-2675. 7 p.m. Monday, October 29, at Lobster Bar Sea Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-377-2675; buckheadrestaurants.com.
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up
Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

Winemaker’s Table Dinner at Estiatorio Milos. Beginning tonight, Monday, Estiatorio Milos will launch a monthly Winemaker’s Table Dinner. Each month will feature a unique theme and a six-course menu of Greek wine and local seafood. For October, the restaurant will highlight indigenous varietals in northern Greece. Priced at $79, the six-course menu includes salmon sashimi, and rosemary and thyme-roasted lamb chops. Call 305-604-6800 for reservations. 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 29, at Estiatorio Milos, 730 1st St., Miami Beach; 305-604-6800; milos.ca.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-UpEXPAND
Courtesy Semilla

Mr. T Paris Pop-Up at Semilla Eatery & Bar. Guillaume Guedj, owner and founder of two Michelin-starred Passage 53 in Paris, pairs up with Semilla's chef Frederic Joulin for a six-course French dinner with cocktails. Menu items include Oreo of foie gras and cacao, oyster with mousse de haddock; monkfish with clam chowder and legumes, chicken and waffle with pumpkin mousse and maple syrup, piña colada sorbet with coco mousse and brown sugar syrup, and Mr. Tiramisu with French toasted bread and coffee ice cream. Cocktails include mezcal al pastor, a spicy mezcal sour, and a Mezcal negroni. 8 p.m. to close Wednesday, October 31, to Saturday, November 3, at 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com. Dinner costs $65 per person plus gratuities and tax. Reservations are required.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Lincoln Road Halloween Guide 2018. Halloween night on Lincoln Road is one of the most wildly over-the-top parties you'll ever find. With more than 50,000 participants expected to head to Miami Beach's iconic promenade Wednesday, October 31, this year's celebration might be the spookiest ever. Revelers can choose from a bevy of restaurants, cafés, and bars to watch the parade of the ghoulish, glamorous, and everything in between, as well as get down and bump long into the night. Here's a list of ten of the best spots to join in the merriment and mayhem. You're bound to get goose bumps and then some.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up
Courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Limited-Edition Halloween Ice Cream Flavors at Dasher & Crank. As Dasher & Crank celebrates its first Halloween in Wynwood, the ice cream shop has launched five limited-edition Halloween flavors. Highlights include Hocus Pocus, which is made with a pear sorbet mixed with purple butterfly pea flower tea that turns bright pink with the addition of a secret ingredient; Trick or Treat, featuring  mild chocolate base infused with a selection of classic Halloween candies, including Twix, Three Musketeers, Almond Joy, Snickers, and Baby Ruth; and caramel apple, which comes infused with a homemade apple jelly swirl. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-UpEXPAND
Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Halloween 2018 South Florida Brewery Party Guide. South Florida has plenty of breweries that combine drinking beer with Halloween revelry. Check each listing for time and day, since not every spooky event falls on Halloween night.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Halloween 2018 Miami Restaurant Party Guide. Halloween is meant for fun, including fantastic eating and drinking. This year, the darkest night in the Magic City falls on a Wednesday, and many Miami-area eateries are offering themed menus, entertainment, and costume contests the previous weekend. Here are ten restaurants where you can celebrate thrills and chills, so don your alter ego, head out, and get wicked

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

