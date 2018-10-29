Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Halloween 2018 and a Paris Pop-Up

This week, Lobster Bar Sea Grille and Estiatorio Milos host wine pairing dinners; Semilla Eatery and Bar hosts a Paris pop-up series; Dasher & Crank offers limited-edition Halloween ice cream flavors; and numerous restaurants, bars, and breweries
Winemaker’s Table Dinner at Estiatorio Milos. Beginning tonight, Monday, Estiatorio Milos will launch a monthly Winemaker’s Table Dinner. Each month will feature a unique theme and a six-course menu of Greek wine and local seafood. For October, the restaurant will highlight indigenous varietals in northern Greece. Priced at $79, the six-course menu includes salmon sashimi, and rosemary and thyme-roasted lamb chops. Call 305-604-6800 for reservations. 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 29, at Estiatorio Milos, 730 1st St., Miami Beach; 305-604-6800; milos.ca.
Mr. T Paris Pop-Up at Semilla Eatery & Bar. Guillaume Guedj, owner and founder of two Michelin-starred Passage 53 in Paris, pairs up with Semilla's chef Frederic Joulin for a six-course French dinner with cocktails. Menu items include Oreo of foie gras and cacao, oyster with mousse de haddock; monkfish with clam chowder and legumes, chicken and waffle with pumpkin mousse and maple syrup, piña colada sorbet with coco mousse and brown sugar syrup, and Mr. Tiramisu with French toasted bread and coffee ice cream. Cocktails include mezcal al pastor, a spicy mezcal sour, and a Mezcal negroni. 8 p.m. to close Wednesday, October 31, to Saturday, November 3, at 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com. Dinner costs $65 per person plus gratuities and tax. Reservations are required.
Lincoln Road Halloween Guide 2018. Halloween night on Lincoln Road is one of the most wildly over-the-top parties you'll ever find. With more than 50,000 participants expected to head to Miami Beach's iconic promenade Wednesday, October 31, this year's celebration might be the spookiest ever. Revelers can choose from a bevy of restaurants, cafés, and bars to watch the parade of the ghoulish, glamorous, and everything in between, as well as get down and bump long into the night. Here's a list of ten of the best spots to join in the merriment and mayhem. You're bound to get goose bumps and then some.
Limited-Edition Halloween Ice Cream Flavors at Dasher & Crank. As Dasher & Crank celebrates its first Halloween in Wynwood, the ice cream shop has launched five limited-edition Halloween flavors. Highlights include Hocus Pocus, which is made with a pear sorbet mixed with purple butterfly pea flower tea that turns bright pink with the addition of a secret ingredient; Trick or Treat, featuring mild chocolate base infused with a selection of classic Halloween candies, including Twix, Three Musketeers, Almond Joy, Snickers, and Baby Ruth; and caramel apple, which comes infused with a homemade apple jelly swirl. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.
Halloween 2018 South Florida Brewery Party Guide. South Florida has plenty of breweries that combine drinking beer with Halloween revelry. Check each listing for time and day, since not every spooky event falls on Halloween night.
Halloween 2018 Miami Restaurant Party Guide. Halloween is meant for fun, including fantastic eating and drinking. This year, the darkest night in the Magic City falls on a Wednesday, and many Miami-area eateries are offering themed menus, entertainment, and costume contests the previous weekend. Here are ten restaurants where you can celebrate thrills and chills, so don
